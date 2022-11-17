J Anthony’s Sea Food imageView gallery
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

J Anthony’s Sea Food Military

1 Review

$

3702 SE Military Dr

San Antonio, TX 78223

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish N Shrimp Plate
Family Fish N Shrimp
Fish Plate

Appetizers

French Fries (Full)

$5.59

French Fries (Half)

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms (6)

$6.29

Fried Okra

$5.99

Hot Wings

$6.99Out of stock

Hushpuppies (12)

$4.49

Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Onion Rings (Full)

$5.99

Onion Rings (Half)

$4.99

Popcorn Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp (Full lb)

$10.49

Chips

$1.89

Jalp. Popper (5)

$4.49

Jalp. Popper (10)

$7.99

Calamari

$5.49

Caldos & Cocktails & Tacos

Medium Ceviche

$8.99

Large Ceviche

$10.99

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.49

Shrimp N Oyster Cocktail

$8.99

Medium Caldo de Pescado

$9.49

Large Caldo de Pescado

$10.99

Medium Caldo de Marisco

$10.99

Large Caldo de Marisco

$12.59

Medium Caldo de Camaron

$10.99

Large Caldo de Camaron

$12.29

Medium Campechana

$9.99

Large Campechana

$12.59

Oyster Cocktail

$9.99

Caldo Broth

$2.50

Tacos de Pescado

$9.99

Tacos de Camarron

$10.69

Habanero Fish Tacos

$4.99

Habanero Ceviche Tostadas

$5.99

Plates

Fish Plate

$12.29

Shrimp Platter

$12.99

Admiral's Dinner

$19.99

Red Snapper

$16.99Out of stock

Mojarra

$14.99

Quesadillas

$8.59

Fish N Shrimp Plate

$12.59

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.99

Oyster N Shrimp Dinner

$11.49

Seafood Platter

$13.99

Catfish Plate

$11.99

1 & 10

$8.99

San Antonio Special

$13.29

Shrimp Tostadas A La Diabla

$7.29

Catfish N Shrimp

$11.79

Oyster Dinner

$10.99

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$7.99Out of stock

Nachos

$6.29

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.29

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$8.89

Baked & Grilled

Grilled Sampler Plate

$13.99

Grilled Red Snapper Filet

$12.29

Grilled Salmon

$14.59

Baked Fish

$12.29

Tilapia Mojo de Ajo

$10.29

Veracruz Tilapia

$10.49

Shrimp A La Diabla

$8.99

Baked Fish N Shrimp

$13.99

Burgers

Regular Hamburger

$5.29

Jumbo Hamburger

$7.29

Regular Fishburger

$5.29

Jumbo Fishburger

$7.29

Regular Shrimpburger

$5.29

Jumbo Shrimpburger

$7.29

Oysterburger

$7.29

Chickenburger

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

American Cheese

$0.35

J Anthony's Lunch

Lunch Fish

$10.99

Lunch Fish & Shrimp

$11.29

Lunch Fishburger

$8.99

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Unsweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Fountain Beverage

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.79

Water cup

To-Go Cup

$0.25

Coffee

$0.89

Kids Drink

$1.89

Bottle Soda

$2.09Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.39

Bottle Water

$1.59

Travel Mug

$3.99Out of stock

Mug Refill

$0.50

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$4.39

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.39

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Family Orders

6 Piece Fish

$22.99

9 Piece Fish

$27.99

20 Piece Fish

$37.99

20 Piece Shrimp

$27.99

Family Fish

$35.99

Family Fish N Shrimp

$38.99

10 Piece Chicken Tender

$19.99

Add 3 Shrimp

$5.59

Add Quart of Any Side

$4.99

Add Gallon of Tea

$3.99

8oz Tarter

$1.00

6 n 6 Special

$22.99

A La Carte

Fish Fillet

$2.99

Single Fish Taco

$2.29

Single Quesadilla

$2.59

Single Shrimp

$2.79

Single Shrimp Taco

$2.59

Single Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$2.69

Single Jumbo Oyster

$2.59

Single Chicken Tender

$2.29

Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$2.69

Single Crabcake

$2.29

Single Tostada

$2.59

Side Salad

$1.89

Reg Salad

$2.59

8oz Tartar

$1.00

Sides

Bread Loaf

$1.99

Add 2 Hushpuppies

$0.59

Whole Lemon

$0.50

1 Catfish Strip

$2.49

Jalapeño

$0.35

2oz Tartar

$0.25

2oz Red Sauce

$0.25

Box Fish

$55.00

Box Shrimp

$51.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3702 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223

Directions

Gallery
J Anthony’s Sea Food image

