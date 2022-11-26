J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers
Seafood

J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410

443 Reviews

$$

7210 NW Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries (Full)
Fish N Shrimp Plt
Fam Fish Shrimp

Appetizers

French Fries (Full)

$5.59

French Fries (Half)

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$8.99

1/2 Fried Mushrooms (6)

$6.29

Fried Okra

$5.49

Hot Wings (6)

$6.99

Hushpuppies (12)

$4.49

1/2 Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Onion Rings (Full)

$5.99

1/2 Onion Rings (Half)

$4.99

Popcorn Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp (Full lb)

$10.49

Calamari

$5.49

Chips

$1.89

1/2 Stuffed jalapeños (5)

$4.49

Stuffed jalapeños (10)

$7.99

Caldos & Cocktails & Tacos

Medium Fish Ceviche

$8.99

Large Fish Ceviche

$10.99

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.49

Shrimp N Oyster Cocktail

$8.99

Medium Caldo Pescado

$9.49

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo Pescado

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Caldo de Marisco

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo de Marisco

$12.59

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Caldo de Camaron

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo de Camaron

$12.29

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Campechana

$9.99

Large Campechana

$12.59

Oyster Cocktail

$9.99

Caldo Broth

$2.50

Caldo de Pollo

$9.99

Soup w/ rice

Tacos de Pescado

$9.99

w/ cajun rice

Tacos de Camarron

$10.69

w/ cajun rice

Habanero Fish Tacos

$4.99

w/ cajun rice

Habanero Ceviche Tostadas

$5.99

w/ cajun rice

Plates

Fish Plate

$12.29

3 Fish, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/2 sides

Shrimp Platter (8)

$12.99

Shrimp (8) w 2 Sides

Admiral's Dinner

$19.99

3Fish, 3 Shrimp, 2 Oysters, Crabcake or Stuffed Shrimp w/2 sides

Whole Red Snapper

$16.99

Mojarra

$14.99

W 2 sides and fish soup w rice

Quesadillas Plt

$8.59

Shrimp or Chicken w/ 1 side

Fish N Shrimp Plt

$12.59

2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/ 2 sides

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.99

3 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp w/ 2 Sides

Oyster N Shrimp Dinner

$11.49

3 Shrimp, 3 Oysters w/ 2 Sides

Seafood Platter

$13.99

2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Oysters w/ 2 Sides

1 & 10

$8.99

1 fish, 10 medium Shrimp w rice & fries

San Antonio

$13.29

2 Fish, Shrimp, 2 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

Shrimp Tostadas A La Diabla

$7.29

2 Shrimp Tostadas w/ rice

Catfish Plate

$11.99

4 Catfish Strips w/ 2 sides

Catfish N Shrimp

$12.29

3 Catfish Strips, 8 Medium Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Oyster Dinner

$10.99

5 Oysters w/ 2 sides

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$7.99

2 Crabcakes w/ 2 sides

Nachos

$6.29

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

w/2 sides

Chicken Tender Plt

$10.29

4 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$8.89

3 Seafood Stuffed Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Baked & Grilled

Grilled Sampler

$13.99

3 Fish, 4 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Grilled Red Snapper Filet

$12.29

w/ 2 sides

Salmon

$14.59

w/ 2 sides

Baked Fish

$12.29

3 Fish, onion and bell pepper w / 2 sides

Tilapia Mojo de Ajo

$10.29

w/ 2 sides

Veracruz Tilapia

$10.49

Shrimp A La Diabla

$9.49

8 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Baked Fish N Shrimp

$13.29

3 Fish, 3 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Burgers

Regular Hamburger

$5.29

Jumbo Hamburger

$7.29

Regular Fishburger

$5.29

Jumbo Fishburger

$7.29

Regular Shrimpburger

$5.29

Jumbo Shrimpburger

$7.29

Oysterburger

$7.29

Chickenburger

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

American Cheese

$0.35

J Anthony's Lunch

Lunch Fish

$10.99

2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Fish & Shrimp

$11.29

2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Fishburger

$8.99

Regular Fish Burger w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$8.99

2 Chicken Tenders , w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Unsweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Fountain Beverage

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.79

Water cup

To-Go Cup

$0.25

Coffee

$0.89

Kids Drink

$1.89

Bottle Soda

$2.09

Mexican Coke

$2.39

Bottle Water

$1.59

Travel Mug

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.29

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$4.39

2 Cheese Quesadilla w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.39

w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

3 Shrimp w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Fish

$5.99

1 Fish w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders, w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

5 Nuggets, w/ 1 side and kids drink

Family Orders

6 Piece Fish

$22.99

6 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

9 Piece Fish

$27.99

9 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

20 Piece Fish

$37.99

20 Fish, Family Fry and 2- 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

20 Piece Shrimp

$27.99

20 Shrimp, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

Family Fish

$35.99

12 Fish, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Bread, lemon and serrano peppers

Fam Fish Shrimp

$38.99

10 Fish, 10 Shrimp, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce Bread, lemon and serrano peppers

Add 3 Shrimp

$5.79

Add Quart

$4.99

8oz Tarter

$1.00

6 n 6 Special

$23.99

10 pc Chicken Tender

$19.99

A La Carte

Fish Fillet

$2.99

Single Fish Taco

$2.29

Single Quesadilla

$2.59

Single Shrimp

$2.79

Single Shrimp Taco

$2.59

Single Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$2.69

Single Oyster

$2.59

Single Chicken Tender

$2.29

Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$2.69

Single Crabcake

$2.29

Single Tostada

$2.59

Side Salad

$1.89

Reg Salad

$2.59

8oz Tartar

$1.00

Sides

Bread Loaf

$1.99

Add 2 Hushpuppies

$0.59

Whole Lemon

$0.50

1 Catfish Strip

$2.49

Jalapeño

$0.35

2oz Tartar

$0.25

2oz Red Sauce

$0.25

Box Fish

$55.00

Box Shrimp

$51.00

Specials

Fish Burger & Soup Special

$7.99Out of stock

Reg Fish Burger Special

$3.99Out of stock

Jumbo Fish Burger Special

$5.99Out of stock

2 Fish Tacos Special

$5.99Out of stock

Medium Caldo Pes w/ Fillet

$5.99Out of stock

3.99 Special

$3.99

Appetizers

French Fries (Full)

$5.59

French Fries (Half)

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$8.99

1/2 Fried Mushrooms (6)

$6.29

Fried Okra

$5.49

Hot Wings

$6.99

Hushpuppies (12)

$4.49

1/2 Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Onion Rings (Full)

$5.99

1/2 Onion Rings (Half)

$4.99

Popcorn Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp (Full lb)

$10.49

Calamari

$5.49

Chips

$1.89

1/2 Stuffed jalapeños (5)

$4.49

Stuffed jalapeños (10)

$7.99

French Fries (Full) (Copy)

$5.59

Clams

$5.29

Caldos & Cocktails & Tacos

Medium Fish Ceviche

$8.99

Large Fish Ceviche

$10.99

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.49

Shrimp N Oyster Cocktail

$8.99

Medium Caldo Pescado

$9.49

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo Pescado

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Caldo de Marisco

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo de Marisco

$12.59

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Caldo de Camaron

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo de Camaron

$12.29

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Campechana

$9.99

Large Campechana

$12.59

Oyster Cocktail

$9.99

Caldo Broth

$2.50

Caldo de Pollo

$9.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Tacos de Pescado

$9.99

w/ cajun rice

Tacos de Camarron

$10.69

w/ cajun rice

Habanero Fish Tacos

$4.99

w/ cajun rice

Habanero Ceviche Tostadas

$5.99

w/ cajun rice

Plates

Fish Plate

$12.29

3 Fish, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/ 2 sides

Shrimp Platter (8)

$12.99

Shrimp (8) w 2 Sides

Admiral's Dinner

$19.99

3 Fish, 3 Shrimp, 2 Oysters, Crabcake or Stuffed Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Whole Red Snapper

$16.99

W 2 sides and fish soup w rice

Mojarra

$14.99

W 2 sides and fish soup w rice

Quesadillas Plt

$8.59

Fish N Shrimp Plt

$12.59

2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/ 2 sides

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.99

3 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp w/ 2 Sides

Oyster N Shrimp Dinner

$11.49

3 Shrimp, 3 Oysters w/ 2 Sides

Seafood Platter

$13.99

2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Oysters w/ 2 Sides

1 & 10

$8.99

1 fish, 10 medium Shrimp w rice & fries

San Antonio

$13.29

2 Fish, Shrimp, 2 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

Shrimp Tostadas A La Diabla

$7.29

2 Shrimp Tostadas w/ rice

Catfish Plate

$11.99

4 Catfish Strips w/ 2 sides

Catfish N Shrimp

$12.29

3 Catfish Strips, 8 Medium Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Oyster Dinner

$10.99

5 Oysters w/ 2 sides

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$7.99

2 Crabcakes w/ 2 sides

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

w/2 sides

Chicken Tender Plt

$10.29

4 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$8.89

3 Seafood Stuffed Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Baked & Grilled

Grilled Sampler

$13.99

3 Fish, 4 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Grilled Red Snapper Filet

$12.29

w/ 2 sides

Salmon

$14.59

w/ 2 sides

Baked Fish

$12.29

3 Fish, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Tilapia Mojo de Ajo

$10.29

Veracruz Tilapia

$10.49

w/ 2 sides

Shrimp A La Diabla

$9.49

8 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Baked Fish N Shrimp

$13.29

3 Fish, 3 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Burgers

Regular Hamburger

$5.29

Jumbo Hamburger

$7.29

Regular Fishburger

$5.29

Jumbo Fishburger

$7.29

Regular Shrimpburger

$5.29

Jumbo Shrimpburger

$7.29

Oysterburger

$7.29

Chickenburger

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

American Cheese

$0.35

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Unsweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Fountain Beverage

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.79

Water cup

To-Go Cup

$0.25

Coffee

$0.89

Kids Drink

$1.89

Bottle Soda

$2.09

Mexican Coke

$2.39

Bottle Water

$1.59

Travel Mug

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.29

J Anthony's Lunch

Lunch Fish

$10.99

2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Fish & Shrimp

$11.29

2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Fishburger

$8.99

Regular Fish Burger , w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$8.99

2 Chicken Tenders , w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$4.39

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.39

w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

3 Shrimp w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Fish

$5.99

1 Fish w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders, w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

5 Nuggets, w/ 1 side and kids drink

Family Orders

6 Piece Fish

$22.99

6 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

9 Piece Fish

$27.99

9 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

20 Piece Fish

$37.99

20 Fish, Family Fry and 2- 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

20 Piece Shrimp

$27.99

20 Shrimp, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

Family Fish

$35.99

12 Fish, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Bread, lemon and serrano peppers

Fam Fish Shrimp

$38.99

10 Fish, 10 Shrimp, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce Bread, lemon and serrano peppers

Add 3 Shrimp

$5.79

Add Quart

$4.99

8oz Tarter

$1.00

6 n 6 Special

$23.99

10 pc Chicken Tender

$19.99

A La Carte

Fish Fillet

$2.99

Single Fish Taco

$2.29

Single Quesadilla

$2.59

Single Shrimp

$2.79

Single Shrimp Taco

$2.59

Single Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$2.69

Single Oyster

$2.59

Single Chicken Tender

$2.29

Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$2.69

Single Crabcake

$2.29

Single Tostada

$2.59

Side Salad

$1.89

Reg Salad

$2.59

8oz Tartar

$1.00

Sides

Bread Loaf

$1.99

Add 2 Hushpuppies

$0.59

Whole Lemon

$0.50

1 Catfish Strip

$2.49

Jalapeño

$0.35

2oz Tartar

$0.25

2oz Red Sauce

$0.25

Box Fish

$55.00

Box Shrimp

$51.00

Appetizers

French Fries (Full)

$5.59

French Fries (Half)

$4.29

Fried Mushrooms (12)

$8.99

1/2 Fried Mushrooms (6)

$6.29

Fried Okra

$5.49

Hot Wings (6)

$6.99

Hushpuppies (12)

$4.49

1/2 Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Onion Rings (Full)

$5.99

1/2 Onion Rings (Half)

$4.99

Popcorn Shrimp (1/2 lb)

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp (Full lb)

$10.49

Calamari

$5.49

Chips

$1.89

1/2 Stuffed jalapeños (5)

$4.49

Stuffed jalapeños (10)

$7.99

French Fries (Full) (Copy)

$5.59

Clams

$5.29Out of stock

Caldos & Cocktails & Tacos

Medium Fish Ceviche

$8.99

Large Fish Ceviche

$10.99

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$12.49

Shrimp N Oyster Cocktail

$8.99

Medium Caldo Pescado

$9.49

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo Pescado

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Caldo de Marisco

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo de Marisco

$12.59

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Caldo de Camaron

$10.99

Soup w/ cajun rice

Large Caldo de Camaron

$12.29

Soup w/ cajun rice

Medium Campechana

$9.99

Large Campechana

$12.59

Oyster Cocktail

$9.99

Caldo Broth

$2.50

Caldo de Pollo

$9.99

Soup w/ rice

Tacos de Pescado

$9.99

w/ cajun rice

Tacos de Camarron

$10.69

w/ cajun rice

Habanero Fish Tacos

$4.99

w/ cajun rice

Habanero Ceviche Tostadas

$5.99

w/ cajun rice

Plates

Fish Plate

$12.29

3 Fish, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/2 sides

Shrimp Platter (8)

$12.99

Shrimp (8) w 2 Sides

Admiral's Dinner

$19.99

3Fish, 3 Shrimp, 2 Oysters, Crabcake or Stuffed Shrimp w/2 sides

Mojarra

$14.99

W 2 sides and fish soup w rice

Quesadillas Plt

$8.59

Shrimp or Chicken w/ 1 side

Fish N Shrimp Plt

$12.59

2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/ 2 sides

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.99

3 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp w/ 2 Sides

Oyster N Shrimp Dinner

$11.49

3 Shrimp, 3 Oysters w/ 2 Sides

Seafood Platter

$13.99

2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Oysters w/ 2 Sides

1 & 10

$8.99

1 fish, 10 medium Shrimp w rice & fries

San Antonio

$13.29

2 Fish, Shrimp, 2 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

Shrimp Tostadas A La Diabla

$7.29

2 Shrimp Tostadas w/ rice

Catfish Plate

$11.99

4 Catfish Strips w/ 2 sides

Catfish N Shrimp

$12.29

3 Catfish Strips, 8 Medium Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Oyster Dinner

$10.99

5 Oysters w/ 2 sides

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$7.99

2 Crabcakes w/ 2 sides

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

w/2 sides

Chicken Tender Plt

$10.29

4 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$8.89

3 Seafood Stuffed Shrimp w/ 2 sides

Baked & Grilled

w/ 2 sides

Grilled Sampler

$13.99

3 Fish, 4 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Grilled Red Snapper Filet

$12.29

w/ 2 sides

Salmon

$14.59

w/ 2 sides

Baked Fish

$12.29

3 Fish, onion and bell pepper w / 2 sides

Tilapia Mojo de Ajo

$10.29

w/ 2 sides

Veracruz Tilapia

$10.49

Shrimp A La Diabla

$9.49

8 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Baked Fish N Shrimp

$13.29

3 Fish, 3 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides

Burgers

Regular Hamburger

$5.29

Jumbo Hamburger

$7.29

Regular Fishburger

$5.29

Jumbo Fishburger

$7.29

Regular Shrimpburger

$5.29

Jumbo Shrimpburger

$7.29

Oysterburger

$7.29

Chickenburger

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

American Cheese

$0.35

J Anthony's Lunch

Lunch Fish

$10.99

2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Fish & Shrimp

$11.29

2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Fishburger

$8.99

Regular Fish Burger w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$8.99

2 Chicken Tenders , w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Unsweet Iced Tea (Gallon)

$4.99

Fountain Beverage

$2.59

Large Fountain Drink

$2.79

Water cup

To-Go Cup

$0.25

Coffee

$0.89

Kids Drink

$1.89

Bottle Soda

$2.09

Mexican Coke

$2.39

Bottle Water

$1.59

Travel Mug

$3.99

Gallon Lemonade

$6.29

Kids Meals

3 Shrimp w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Quesadilla

$4.39

2 Cheese Quesadilla w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.39

w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

3 Shrimp w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Fish

$5.99

1 Fish w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Chicken Tenders, w/ 1 side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

5 Nuggets, w/ 1 side and kids drink

A La Carte

Fish Fillet

$2.99

Single Fish Taco

$2.29

Single Quesadilla

$2.59

Single Shrimp

$2.79

Single Shrimp Taco

$2.59

Single Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$2.69

Single Oyster

$2.59

Single Chicken Tender

$2.29

Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$2.69

Single Crabcake

$2.29

Single Tostada

$2.59

Side Salad

$1.89

Reg Salad

$2.59

8oz Tartar

$1.00

Sides

Bread Loaf

$1.99

Add 2 Hushpuppies

$0.59

Whole Lemon

$0.50

1 Catfish Strip

$2.49

Jalapeño

$0.35

2oz Tartar

$0.25

2oz Red Sauce

$0.25

Box Fish

$55.00

Box Shrimp

$51.00

Family Orders

6 Piece Fish

$22.99

6 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

9 Piece Fish

$27.99

9 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

20 Piece Fish

$37.99

20 Fish, Family Fry and 2- 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

20 Piece Shrimp

$27.99

20 Shrimp, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano

Family Fish

$35.99

12 Fish, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Bread, lemon and serrano peppers

Fam Fish Shrimp

$38.99

10 Fish, 10 Shrimp, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce Bread, lemon and serrano peppers

Add 3 Shrimp

$5.79

Add Quart

$4.99

8oz Tarter

$1.00

6 n 6 Special

$23.99

10 pc Chicken Tender

$19.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245

Directions

Gallery
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410 image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Bucanero Marbach - 8300 MARBACH RD
orange star4.5 • 777
8300 MARBACH RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78227
View restaurantnext
J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
orange starNo Reviews
847 S General McMullen Dr San Antonio, TX 78237
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Food Truck 2
orange starNo Reviews
3523 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226
View restaurantnext
Baklovah Bakery & Sweets
orange star4.6 • 1,427
9329 Wurzbach Road Ste 104 San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Chris Madrid's
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston