- J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
J Anthony’s Sea Food NW410
443 Reviews
$$
7210 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78245
Popular Items
Appetizers
French Fries (Full)
French Fries (Half)
Fried Mushrooms (12)
1/2 Fried Mushrooms (6)
Fried Okra
Hot Wings (6)
Hushpuppies (12)
1/2 Hushpuppies (6)
Onion Rings (Full)
1/2 Onion Rings (Half)
Popcorn Shrimp (1/2 lb)
Popcorn Shrimp (Full lb)
Calamari
Chips
1/2 Stuffed jalapeños (5)
Stuffed jalapeños (10)
Caldos & Cocktails & Tacos
Medium Fish Ceviche
Large Fish Ceviche
Medium Shrimp Cocktail
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp N Oyster Cocktail
Medium Caldo Pescado
Soup w/ cajun rice
Large Caldo Pescado
Soup w/ cajun rice
Medium Caldo de Marisco
Soup w/ cajun rice
Large Caldo de Marisco
Soup w/ cajun rice
Medium Caldo de Camaron
Soup w/ cajun rice
Large Caldo de Camaron
Soup w/ cajun rice
Medium Campechana
Large Campechana
Oyster Cocktail
Caldo Broth
Caldo de Pollo
Soup w/ rice
Tacos de Pescado
w/ cajun rice
Tacos de Camarron
w/ cajun rice
Habanero Fish Tacos
w/ cajun rice
Habanero Ceviche Tostadas
w/ cajun rice
Plates
Fish Plate
3 Fish, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/2 sides
Shrimp Platter (8)
Shrimp (8) w 2 Sides
Admiral's Dinner
3Fish, 3 Shrimp, 2 Oysters, Crabcake or Stuffed Shrimp w/2 sides
Whole Red Snapper
Mojarra
W 2 sides and fish soup w rice
Quesadillas Plt
Shrimp or Chicken w/ 1 side
Fish N Shrimp Plt
2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Jalapeño Hushpuppies w/ 2 sides
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
3 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp w/ 2 Sides
Oyster N Shrimp Dinner
3 Shrimp, 3 Oysters w/ 2 Sides
Seafood Platter
2 Fish, 2 Shrimp, 2 Oysters w/ 2 Sides
1 & 10
1 fish, 10 medium Shrimp w rice & fries
San Antonio
2 Fish, Shrimp, 2 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides
Shrimp Tostadas A La Diabla
2 Shrimp Tostadas w/ rice
Catfish Plate
4 Catfish Strips w/ 2 sides
Catfish N Shrimp
3 Catfish Strips, 8 Medium Shrimp w/ 2 sides
Oyster Dinner
5 Oysters w/ 2 sides
Dinner Salad
Crab Cake Dinner
2 Crabcakes w/ 2 sides
Nachos
Chicken Fried Steak
w/2 sides
Chicken Tender Plt
4 Chicken Tenders w/ 2 sides
Seafood Stuffed Shrimp
3 Seafood Stuffed Shrimp w/ 2 sides
Baked & Grilled
Grilled Sampler
3 Fish, 4 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides
Grilled Red Snapper Filet
w/ 2 sides
Salmon
w/ 2 sides
Baked Fish
3 Fish, onion and bell pepper w / 2 sides
Tilapia Mojo de Ajo
w/ 2 sides
Veracruz Tilapia
Shrimp A La Diabla
8 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides
Baked Fish N Shrimp
3 Fish, 3 Shrimp, onion and bell pepper w/ 2 sides
Burgers
J Anthony's Lunch
Lunch Fish
2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only
Lunch Fish & Shrimp
2 Fish, w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only
Lunch Fishburger
Regular Fish Burger w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only
Lunch Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders , w/ 2 sides and drink till 3:00pm Monday - Friday only
Beverages
Kids Meals
Kids Quesadilla
2 Cheese Quesadilla w/ 1 side and kids drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
w/ 1 side and kids drink
Kids Shrimp
3 Shrimp w/ 1 side and kids drink
Kids Fish
1 Fish w/ 1 side and kids drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders, w/ 1 side and kids drink
Kids Chicken Nuggets
5 Nuggets, w/ 1 side and kids drink
Family Orders
6 Piece Fish
6 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano
9 Piece Fish
9 Fish, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano
20 Piece Fish
20 Fish, Family Fry and 2- 8 oz Tartar Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano
20 Piece Shrimp
20 Shrimp, Family Fry and 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce, bread, lemon and serrano
Family Fish
12 Fish, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Bread, lemon and serrano peppers
Fam Fish Shrimp
10 Fish, 10 Shrimp, Family Fry, Quart Side, Tea Gallon 8 oz Tartar Sauce, Red Sauce Bread, lemon and serrano peppers
Add 3 Shrimp
Add Quart
8oz Tarter
6 n 6 Special
10 pc Chicken Tender
A La Carte
Fish Fillet
Single Fish Taco
Single Quesadilla
Single Shrimp
Single Shrimp Taco
Single Seafood Stuffed Shrimp
Single Oyster
Single Chicken Tender
Single Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Single Crabcake
Single Tostada
Side Salad
Reg Salad
8oz Tartar
Sides
Bread Loaf
Add 2 Hushpuppies
Whole Lemon
1 Catfish Strip
Jalapeño
2oz Tartar
2oz Red Sauce
Box Fish
Box Shrimp
Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7210 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245