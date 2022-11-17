Restaurant header imageView gallery
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill

5230 W Bluemound Rd

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips
Basket of Fries

Appetizers

1/2 Basket Chips

$3.00Out of stock

1/2 Basket of fries

$5.00

1/2 Cajun Tots

$5.00

1/2 Tots

$5.00

Basket Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Tots

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Rolls

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Wings

$14.00

Boneless 1 pound

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$11.00

Burgers

J&Bs Burger

$13.00

Bluemound Burger

$13.00

Bobs Burger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Pizza

16" Pizza

$19.00

Friday Fish Fry

2 Cod Battered

$15.00Out of stock

3 Cod Battered

$18.00Out of stock

2 Baked Cod

$15.00Out of stock

3 Baked Cod

$18.00Out of stock

Perch Dinner

$16.00

Cod Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Perch Sandwich

$11.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Catfish Po Boy

$12.00

Lobster Bisque

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Asian Ginger

$0.50

Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buff Assine

$0.50

Side Buff Hot

$0.50

Side Buff Med

$0.50

Side Buff Mild

$0.50

Side Chip Mayo

$0.50

Side Honey Garlic

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Teryaki

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53208

