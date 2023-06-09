- Home
J. Bar 537 Unit 1E Route 28
537 Unit 1E Route 28
Harwich Port, MA 02646
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
SEA STREET VIBE
Blended: acai, pineapple, blueberries + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, almonds, chia seeds + granola.
PB BOOM
Our deliciuos + popular blend of bananas, peanut butter raw cacao, dates, apple + coconut milk. Bam !!!
SOUTH PACIFIC - 4th
pineapple, mango, bananas + shredded coconut.
GRAB N' GO
BEVERAGES
FLOW WATER - SPRING WATER
assorted flavors - plain or strawberry rose - * if necessary please specify in notes.
STRAWBERRY ROSE - FLOW WATER
delicious + beautiful FORAGE brand KOMBUCHA in a can.
JUST WATER - spring water
just good refreshing JUST WATER brand
FORAGE KOMBUCHA
Assorted flavors....delicious + beautiful FORAGE brand KOMBUCHA in a can.
SNACKS
FUEGO - SIETE (GF) TORTILLA CHIPS
crunchy + gluten~free snacking - single serving size bags.
NACHO - SIETE (GF) TORTILLA CHIPS
crunchy + gluten~free snacking - single serving size bags.
LESSER EVIL POPCORN
healthy, crunchy snacking.
RANCH - SIETE (GF) TORTILLA CHIPS
crunchy + gluten~free snacking - single serving size bags.
FOOD
ALMOST-RAW SANDWICHES
A+
hummus, ava-cado, shredded carrots, fresh greens, cucumber slices + j.bar sprinkle.
EARTH
sesame tahini, sliced cucumbers, chopped kale, shredded carrots, beets +. j.bar sprinkle
GARDEN
ava-cado, sliced cucumbers, shredded beets, carrots, fresh greens + j.bar sprinkle.
MAD HAPPIE
hummus, shredded beets, fresh sprouts, drizzled sesame tahini, topped with hemp seeds + j.bar sprinkle. Such a great one!!!
MOMS FAVE
vegan cheeze, vegan mayonaise, sliced cucumbers, seasonal tomato, mixed greens, shredded carrots + j.bar sprinkle.
The FEEL HAPPY
your choice of nut butter, fresh berries, sliced banana, coconut sugar + cacao nibs.
SALADS
A2 BISTRO
fresh chopped raw kale, shredded napa cabbage, cucumber, celery, ava-cado, seasonal chopped tomatoes, carrots + fresh cilantro - topped with raw hemp seeds + fresh lime juice.
BIG BOWL HOUSE
fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, beets, purple cabbage, celery, cucumbers, chopped apple. ava-cado + sprouts, topped with pumpkin seeds + j.bar sprinkle.
HUMMUS CUP - with cucumbers
9 oz. cup of our delicious hummus with a side of cucumbers for dippin'.
J.BAR SPROUT - lil' salad
Our delicious smaller sized salad: fresh mixed greens + mixed garden vegetables, topped with seeds, J.Bar sprinkle + served with J.Bar house salad dressing.
PEACEMAKER
a bed of chopped kale + mixed greens, topped with shredded beets, carrots, napa + purple cabbage, celery, cucumbers + pumpkin seeds, drizzled with our tahini dressing + topped with ava-cado, sprouts, lemon, fresh basil + a scoop of hummus.
The SUPER~WILD
fresh arugula, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, celery, cucumbers, seasonal tomato, ava-cado + fresh lemon, topped with hemp seeds + goji berries.
SALAD DRESSING - 12 oz. BOTTLE
our delectable house made salad dressing - always very tasty + vegan
SPRINKLE SEASONING - 4 oz.
our very special J.Bar sprinkle - a secret blend of dried herbs + spices - healthy, bold, pure flavor.
TOASTS
A-FIRE
ava-cado, seasonal tomatoes, fresh cilantro, lime juice, salt + red chili flakes.
A.T.
ava-cado, j.bar sprinkle + hemp seeds.
LANA
ava-cado, mixed fresh greens, lemon juice, hemp seeds, fresh basil + j.bar sprinkle.
SOL-SISTA
ava-cado, fresh mango, cacao nibs, salt + red chili flakes
GRANDMA ..."JUST TOAST" with vegan butter
TWO slices of toasted vegan bread slathered with tasty vegan butter - simple + satisfying.
VEGAN TREATS
COCO-JUNE vegan yogurt - 4 oz.
A delicious, nutritious + creamy - single 4 oz. serving vegan yogurt.
Frozen PUP CUP - 3.25 oz.
our delicious frozen plant-based treat made special for your dog - blended natural peanut butter, oats + banana.
J.BAR PARTY MIX
a bagged happy healthy blend of mixed nuts, dried fruits, seeds + raw cacao nibs.
J. BAES
all the baes love <3 peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, raw cacao, coconut sugar + dates.
J. BALLS
dates, shredded coconut, walnuts, cinnamon + pink salt.
J. BARS
seasame tahini, dates, oats, coconut sugar, flax, pumpkin + chia seeds mixed with maca.
POWER BOWLS
AVA- GIRL
Blended: pineapple, bananas + blue spirulina. Topped with: fresh fruits, goji berries, granola, chia seeds + shredded coconut.
BANK STREET
Blended: dragon fruit, raspberries + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dates + granola.
LAST NIGHT
Blended: bananas, blueberries, strawberries + activated charcoal. Topped with: fresh fruits, goji berries, walnuts, granola + chia seeds.
MORNING RITUAL
A beautiful wholesome granola bowl, topped with mixed fresh fruits, mixed nuts & seeds, dried fruits + coconut sugar, spinkled with chia seeds + cacao nibs.
SEA STREET VIBE
Blended: acai, pineapple, blueberries + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, almonds, chia seeds + granola.
SUMMER LOVIN'
Blended: mango, peaches + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, chia seeds + cinnamon.
T.T.
Blended: bananas, peanut butter, cacao, ava-cado + coconut sugar.
Uncle "B" SPLIT
The ultimate hearty bowl filled with a split banana, topped with vegan vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries + pineapple, dates + cacao nibs, with your choice of nuts + drizzled nut butter with a sprinkle of coconut sugar + chia seeds.
SMOOTHIE
Classic J.Bar SMOOTHIES
BANANA VELVET
bananas, raspberry, apples, cacao~nibs + almonds.
FRUIT ESTATE
peaches, pear, apple + fresh ginger.
GREEN BANG
bananas, coffee, fresh mixed greens + dates.
IZZY BELLA
raspberry, peaches, bananas + lemon.
J.BAR SPIRIT
kiwis, pears, strawberrries, celery + bananas.
M.O. + J.
strawberries, raspberry, bananas, peanut butter + coconut sugar.
MAVE BERRY - 4th
strawberries, raspberry, blueberries + lemon.
SLUSH-SHE
raspberry, strawberries, bananas + lime, (NO nut milk)
SMOOTHIE of the DAY!
yay!!! ...surprise, yummy!... "you get what you get"
SOUTH PACIFIC - 4th
pineapple, mango, bananas + shredded coconut.
SUMMER STYLE
bananas, pineapple, raspberry + kiwis.
The MINIMALIST
any two single fruits of your choice ...blended with organic nut milk. please indicate your fruit choices in "notes"
PROTEIN BLEND - 12 oz.
our blend of plant based protein - mixed with clean nutrition in mind.
PINT GLASS
Our beautiful glass pint jar - Makes a great gift or home item for some good drinkin'.
TOP SHELF SMOOTHIES
BABY "J"
A beautiful blend ...carrot, orange, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, bananas + fresh mixed greens. Dedicated to our precious pal from summer of 22' Baby "J"
BLUE STREAK
A real J.Bar original ...+ such a great blend - blueberries, banana, figs, walnuts + apple.
DE-TOXIN
Blended with detoxin' in mind - mixed berries, bananas, shredded coconut, fresh mixed greens + cilantro.
HAWAIIAN PUDDING
A delicious blend of beautiful Hawaii ...bananas, pineapple, coconut, figs + cinnamon.
LIFE FORCE - Erin's everyday favorite
An influence that gives J.Bar its vitality everyday ...drink it in...celery, kale, ava-cado, beets, dates, apple + bananas...sprinkled with goji berries.
LIONESS
The force of a leo must be fueled with a bright + powerful blend ... pineapple, cucumber, spirulina, ginger, flax, hemp, lemon + coconut sugar.
LUNCH DATE
strawberries, apple, bananas, almonds + dates.
MINT CHILL
Cool, healthy, nutritious + delicious... way better than a cone! blended bananas, fresh. mint, coconut sugar, cacao nibs + almonds.
QUEEN
A delightful + pretty royal feeling captured with this blend... dragon fruit, peach, pineapple, figs, spinach.
ROCCOS MOM
This beautiful woman knows the secret ... mixed greens, ava-cado, lemon, bananas + coconut sugar. Her own personal formula.
The PORT - HANGOVER CURE
This is the real cure for the night before at The Port restaurant ...bananas, figs, shredded coconut, cacao nibs + almonds.
PB BOOM
Our deliciuos + popular blend of bananas, peanut butter raw cacao, dates, apple + coconut milk. Bam !!!
JUICES
JUICE CLEANSE
JUICE SHOTS
GINGER + MINT - 2 oz.
fresh ginger + mint juice.
GINGER - 2 oz.
pure ginger juice
HOT PINK ENERGY - 9 oz.
great for energy + your heart health...straight up beet with a few ice cubes
The BRAVE - 9 oz.
fresh turmeric, ginger + lemon juice over ice.
TURMERIC - 2 oz.
pure turmeric juice
WHEATGRASS - 2 oz.
straight up wheatgrass
FRESH JUICES
BREATHER
pineapple, pear +. mint.
CLARITY
kale, celery, lemon + apple.
EVERYBODY
kale, celery, napa~cabbage,cucumber + lemon.
HAZIE
the perfect garden ...carrot, cucumber, celery + kale.
HIGN NOON
pineapple, orange,lemon + ginger.
JUICE of the DAY !
Our fresh juice of the day ...give your body a blast of fresh vegan juices ..always made fresh with honest ingredients - yay!!! ...surprise, yummy!... "you get what you get"
NEED MY CELERY JUICE
just the amazing celery.
POWER PACK
cilantro, kale, lemon, lime + cucumber.
PRETTY THING
carrot, beet, apple, pineapple + turmeric.
PRETTY THIRSTY
watermelon & lemon juice.
PURPOSE
carrot, celery, cucumber + beet
RISER
orange, carrot, turmeric + beet.
SASSY
tomato, lemon, celery, cilantro + cayenne.
VISION
carrrot, beet, apple + ginger
WATERMELON
just wonderful watermelon.
TOP SHELF JUICES
BEVERAGE
COFFEE/ICED TEA
ELIXIRS/MOCKTAILS
BLOOD SISTER
freshly juiced tomato, celery, lemon + lime, garnished with celery sticks, fresh basil + j.bar sprinkle.
CHOICE LEMONADE
our charcoal lemonade: fresh lemon + lime juice blended with coconut sugar + activated charcoal.
CLEAN MOJITA
freshly juiced lime, pineapple + mint, with coconut sugar + garnished with fresh mint leaves.
DETOX WATER
freshly juiced cucumber, lemon + orange. juice, garnished with fresh mint + cucumber slices.
GOLDEN HOUR
J.Bars natural Boba: blended lemons + oranges topped with freshly juiced watermelon served over ice with floating fresh golden berries.
The REFRESHER
freshly juiced lemon, orange + pineapple, garnished with fresh pineapple.
TURMERIC GOLD
turmeric + ginger juice, coconut sugar + black pepper.
BEACH COOLERS
ACAI QUENCH AID
A refreshing mix of freshly juiced light lime juice, acai + coconut sugar, served over ice.
AQUA LEMONAiDE
fresh lemon juice, blue spirulina + coconut sugar over ice.
GIN-SHINE
A refreshing mix of light freshly juiced lemon, ginger, pineapple, cucumber + coconut sugar, served over ice.
PINK CRUSH
A refreshing mix of fresh light dragon fruit, strawberry, raspberry + lime juices, served over ice.
Mythical PINK Drink
Light + refreshing made with HONEST ingredients...REAL mango & REAL dragonfruit drink blended with coconut milk & lightly sweetened with coconut sugar served over ice with REAL dragon fruit cubes - a real super- STAR for summertime!!!
WILLIE BOY
A refreshing taste of classic hawaii - Mixed freshly juiced light pineapple, ginger + lemon juice ..blended with blue spirulina + a sprinkle of cayenne pepper served over ice - a beautiful bad-boy
RETAIL
GIFTS
HOODED SWEATSHIRT
Just sexy, healthy - pretty white + warm ...feels so good.
TRUCKER HAT
Stylish, sexy & great for the beach - Wearing our trucker hat is pretty darn cool.
T-SHIRTS or TANK TOPS
Represent with style! And believe in our mission. Assorted styles + colors available - please ask or suggest for your fave. Subject to availability.
PINT GLASS
Our beautiful glass pint jar - Makes a great gift or home item for some good drinkin'.
BEACH BAG large
Durable, stylish & healthy - load it up & head our for a great day!
BEACH BAG small
Cute, pretty & healthy - carry around all the little things you love
BUMPER STICKER
"Feed yourself healthy "If you know...you know !!! J.BAR Harwichport
POSTCARDS
Let your loves know you are treating yourself well & having fun. Assorted sizes + designs available.
PROTEIN BLEND - 12 oz.
our blend of plant based protein - mixed with clean nutrition in mind.
SALAD DRESSING - 12 oz. BOTTLE
our delectable house made salad dressing - always very tasty + vegan
SPRINKLE SEASONING - 4 oz.
our very special J.Bar sprinkle - a secret blend of dried herbs + spices - healthy, bold, pure flavor.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
The ultimate place to "Feed Yourself Healthy"
537 Unit 1E Route 28, Harwich Port, MA 02646