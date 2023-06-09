Restaurant header imageView gallery

J. Bar 537 Unit 1E Route 28

No reviews yet

537 Unit 1E Route 28

Harwich Port, MA 02646

Popular Items

SEA STREET VIBE

$12.68+

Blended: acai, pineapple, blueberries + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, almonds, chia seeds + granola.

PB BOOM

$12.68

Our deliciuos + popular blend of bananas, peanut butter raw cacao, dates, apple + coconut milk. Bam !!!

SOUTH PACIFIC - 4th

$12.55

pineapple, mango, bananas + shredded coconut.

GRAB N' GO

BEVERAGES

FLOW WATER - SPRING WATER

$3.05

assorted flavors - plain or strawberry rose - * if necessary please specify in notes.

STRAWBERRY ROSE - FLOW WATER

$3.05

delicious + beautiful FORAGE brand KOMBUCHA in a can.

JUST WATER - spring water

$3.05

just good refreshing JUST WATER brand

FORAGE KOMBUCHA

$5.49

Assorted flavors....delicious + beautiful FORAGE brand KOMBUCHA in a can.

SNACKS

FUEGO - SIETE (GF) TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.64

crunchy + gluten~free snacking - single serving size bags.

NACHO - SIETE (GF) TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.64

crunchy + gluten~free snacking - single serving size bags.

LESSER EVIL POPCORN

$2.64

healthy, crunchy snacking.

RANCH - SIETE (GF) TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.64

crunchy + gluten~free snacking - single serving size bags.

FOOD

ALMOST-RAW SANDWICHES

A+

$12.42

hummus, ava-cado, shredded carrots, fresh greens, cucumber slices + j.bar sprinkle.

EARTH

$11.89

sesame tahini, sliced cucumbers, chopped kale, shredded carrots, beets +. j.bar sprinkle

GARDEN

$11.89

ava-cado, sliced cucumbers, shredded beets, carrots, fresh greens + j.bar sprinkle.

MAD HAPPIE

$12.42

hummus, shredded beets, fresh sprouts, drizzled sesame tahini, topped with hemp seeds + j.bar sprinkle. Such a great one!!!

MOMS FAVE

$14.49

vegan cheeze, vegan mayonaise, sliced cucumbers, seasonal tomato, mixed greens, shredded carrots + j.bar sprinkle.

The FEEL HAPPY

$14.49

your choice of nut butter, fresh berries, sliced banana, coconut sugar + cacao nibs.

SALADS

A2 BISTRO

$16.86

fresh chopped raw kale, shredded napa cabbage, cucumber, celery, ava-cado, seasonal chopped tomatoes, carrots + fresh cilantro - topped with raw hemp seeds + fresh lime juice.

BIG BOWL HOUSE

$16.86

fresh mixed greens, shredded carrots, beets, purple cabbage, celery, cucumbers, chopped apple. ava-cado + sprouts, topped with pumpkin seeds + j.bar sprinkle.

HUMMUS CUP - with cucumbers

$5.99

9 oz. cup of our delicious hummus with a side of cucumbers for dippin'.

J.BAR SPROUT - lil' salad

$9.10

Our delicious smaller sized salad: fresh mixed greens + mixed garden vegetables, topped with seeds, J.Bar sprinkle + served with J.Bar house salad dressing.

PEACEMAKER

$16.86

a bed of chopped kale + mixed greens, topped with shredded beets, carrots, napa + purple cabbage, celery, cucumbers + pumpkin seeds, drizzled with our tahini dressing + topped with ava-cado, sprouts, lemon, fresh basil + a scoop of hummus.

The SUPER~WILD

$16.86

fresh arugula, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, celery, cucumbers, seasonal tomato, ava-cado + fresh lemon, topped with hemp seeds + goji berries.

SALAD DRESSING - 12 oz. BOTTLE

$12.49

our delectable house made salad dressing - always very tasty + vegan

SPRINKLE SEASONING - 4 oz.

$8.27

our very special J.Bar sprinkle - a secret blend of dried herbs + spices - healthy, bold, pure flavor.

TOASTS

A-FIRE

$7.86

ava-cado, seasonal tomatoes, fresh cilantro, lime juice, salt + red chili flakes.

A.T.

$7.03

ava-cado, j.bar sprinkle + hemp seeds.

LANA

$7.86

ava-cado, mixed fresh greens, lemon juice, hemp seeds, fresh basil + j.bar sprinkle.

SOL-SISTA

$7.86

ava-cado, fresh mango, cacao nibs, salt + red chili flakes

GRANDMA ..."JUST TOAST" with vegan butter

$5.29

TWO slices of toasted vegan bread slathered with tasty vegan butter - simple + satisfying.

VEGAN TREATS

COCO-JUNE vegan yogurt - 4 oz.

$4.09

A delicious, nutritious + creamy - single 4 oz. serving vegan yogurt.

Frozen PUP CUP - 3.25 oz.

$1.81

our delicious frozen plant-based treat made special for your dog - blended natural peanut butter, oats + banana.

J.BAR PARTY MIX

$6.16

a bagged happy healthy blend of mixed nuts, dried fruits, seeds + raw cacao nibs.

J. BAES

$6.16

all the baes love <3 peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, raw cacao, coconut sugar + dates.

J. BALLS

$6.16

dates, shredded coconut, walnuts, cinnamon + pink salt.

J. BARS

$6.16

seasame tahini, dates, oats, coconut sugar, flax, pumpkin + chia seeds mixed with maca.

POWER BOWLS

AVA- GIRL

$12.68+

Blended: pineapple, bananas + blue spirulina. Topped with: fresh fruits, goji berries, granola, chia seeds + shredded coconut.

BANK STREET

$13.40+

Blended: dragon fruit, raspberries + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dates + granola.

LAST NIGHT

$12.68+

Blended: bananas, blueberries, strawberries + activated charcoal. Topped with: fresh fruits, goji berries, walnuts, granola + chia seeds.

MORNING RITUAL

$12.68+

A beautiful wholesome granola bowl, topped with mixed fresh fruits, mixed nuts & seeds, dried fruits + coconut sugar, spinkled with chia seeds + cacao nibs.

SEA STREET VIBE

$12.68+

Blended: acai, pineapple, blueberries + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, almonds, chia seeds + granola.

SUMMER LOVIN'

$12.68+

Blended: mango, peaches + bananas. Topped with: fresh fruits, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, chia seeds + cinnamon.

T.T.

$13.40+

Blended: bananas, peanut butter, cacao, ava-cado + coconut sugar.

Uncle "B" SPLIT

$13.40+

The ultimate hearty bowl filled with a split banana, topped with vegan vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries + pineapple, dates + cacao nibs, with your choice of nuts + drizzled nut butter with a sprinkle of coconut sugar + chia seeds.

SMOOTHIE

Classic J.Bar SMOOTHIES

BANANA VELVET

$12.37

bananas, raspberry, apples, cacao~nibs + almonds.

FRUIT ESTATE

$12.37

peaches, pear, apple + fresh ginger.

GREEN BANG

$12.37

bananas, coffee, fresh mixed greens + dates.

IZZY BELLA

$12.37

raspberry, peaches, bananas + lemon.

J.BAR SPIRIT

$12.37

kiwis, pears, strawberrries, celery + bananas.

M.O. + J.

$12.55

strawberries, raspberry, bananas, peanut butter + coconut sugar.

MAVE BERRY - 4th

$12.55

strawberries, raspberry, blueberries + lemon.

SLUSH-SHE

$12.37

raspberry, strawberries, bananas + lime, (NO nut milk)

SMOOTHIE of the DAY!

$8.23+

yay!!! ...surprise, yummy!... "you get what you get"

SOUTH PACIFIC - 4th

$12.55

pineapple, mango, bananas + shredded coconut.

SUMMER STYLE

$12.37

bananas, pineapple, raspberry + kiwis.

The MINIMALIST

$11.33

any two single fruits of your choice ...blended with organic nut milk. please indicate your fruit choices in "notes"

PROTEIN BLEND - 12 oz.

$10.34

our blend of plant based protein - mixed with clean nutrition in mind.

PINT GLASS

$9.32

Our beautiful glass pint jar - Makes a great gift or home item for some good drinkin'.

TOP SHELF SMOOTHIES

BABY "J"

$15.27

A beautiful blend ...carrot, orange, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, bananas + fresh mixed greens. Dedicated to our precious pal from summer of 22' Baby "J"

BLUE STREAK

$12.68

A real J.Bar original ...+ such a great blend - blueberries, banana, figs, walnuts + apple.

DE-TOXIN

$13.71

Blended with detoxin' in mind - mixed berries, bananas, shredded coconut, fresh mixed greens + cilantro.

HAWAIIAN PUDDING

$12.68

A delicious blend of beautiful Hawaii ...bananas, pineapple, coconut, figs + cinnamon.

LIFE FORCE - Erin's everyday favorite

$14.75

An influence that gives J.Bar its vitality everyday ...drink it in...celery, kale, ava-cado, beets, dates, apple + bananas...sprinkled with goji berries.

LIONESS

$15.80

The force of a leo must be fueled with a bright + powerful blend ... pineapple, cucumber, spirulina, ginger, flax, hemp, lemon + coconut sugar.

LUNCH DATE

$12.68

strawberries, apple, bananas, almonds + dates.

MINT CHILL

$12.68

Cool, healthy, nutritious + delicious... way better than a cone! blended bananas, fresh. mint, coconut sugar, cacao nibs + almonds.

QUEEN

$15.47

A delightful + pretty royal feeling captured with this blend... dragon fruit, peach, pineapple, figs, spinach.

ROCCOS MOM

$12.68

This beautiful woman knows the secret ... mixed greens, ava-cado, lemon, bananas + coconut sugar. Her own personal formula.

The PORT - HANGOVER CURE

$13.71

This is the real cure for the night before at The Port restaurant ...bananas, figs, shredded coconut, cacao nibs + almonds.

PB BOOM

$12.68

Our deliciuos + popular blend of bananas, peanut butter raw cacao, dates, apple + coconut milk. Bam !!!

JUICES

JUICE CLEANSE

1 Day JUICE CLEANSE - 1 ginger shot 1 beauty shake, + your choice of 4 juices!

$56.93

your choice of FOUR j.bar juices, ONE two-ounce ginger shot + ONE of our BEAUTY SHAKE (Our beauty shake is a filling blend of bananas, ava-cado, fresh greens, coconut sugar + blended with plant based milk)

JUICE SHOTS

GINGER + MINT - 2 oz.

$4.75

fresh ginger + mint juice.

GINGER - 2 oz.

$4.44

pure ginger juice

HOT PINK ENERGY - 9 oz.

$5.79

great for energy + your heart health...straight up beet with a few ice cubes

The BRAVE - 9 oz.

$9.62

fresh turmeric, ginger + lemon juice over ice.

TURMERIC - 2 oz.

$6.21

pure turmeric juice

WHEATGRASS - 2 oz.

$6.21

straight up wheatgrass

FRESH JUICES

BREATHER

$11.79

pineapple, pear +. mint.

CLARITY

$11.79

kale, celery, lemon + apple.

EVERYBODY

$11.79

kale, celery, napa~cabbage,cucumber + lemon.

HAZIE

$11.79

the perfect garden ...carrot, cucumber, celery + kale.

HIGN NOON

$11.79

pineapple, orange,lemon + ginger.

JUICE of the DAY !

$8.52+

Our fresh juice of the day ...give your body a blast of fresh vegan juices ..always made fresh with honest ingredients - yay!!! ...surprise, yummy!... "you get what you get"

NEED MY CELERY JUICE

$11.79

just the amazing celery.

POWER PACK

$11.79

cilantro, kale, lemon, lime + cucumber.

PRETTY THING

$11.79

carrot, beet, apple, pineapple + turmeric.

PRETTY THIRSTY

$9.38

watermelon & lemon juice.

PURPOSE

$11.79

carrot, celery, cucumber + beet

RISER

$11.79

orange, carrot, turmeric + beet.

SASSY

$11.79

tomato, lemon, celery, cilantro + cayenne.

VISION

$11.79

carrrot, beet, apple + ginger

WATERMELON

$9.26

just wonderful watermelon.

TOP SHELF JUICES

The SUPER NATURAL

$13.66

Everything you would want to acheive that Super-Natural feeling - celery, cilantro,cucumber, lemon, ginger, lime + pineapple.

BEVERAGE

COFFEE/ICED TEA

ICED COFFEE

$5.43

Our organic iced coffee served with plant based milk (unless specified in SPECIAL REQUESTS)

ICED TEA of the Day

$4.81

ask for our "iced tea of the day."

ELIXIRS/MOCKTAILS

BLOOD SISTER

$11.64

freshly juiced tomato, celery, lemon + lime, garnished with celery sticks, fresh basil + j.bar sprinkle.

CHOICE LEMONADE

$11.64

our charcoal lemonade: fresh lemon + lime juice blended with coconut sugar + activated charcoal.

CLEAN MOJITA

$11.64

freshly juiced lime, pineapple + mint, with coconut sugar + garnished with fresh mint leaves.

DETOX WATER

$11.64

freshly juiced cucumber, lemon + orange. juice, garnished with fresh mint + cucumber slices.

GOLDEN HOUR

$12.37

J.Bars natural Boba: blended lemons + oranges topped with freshly juiced watermelon served over ice with floating fresh golden berries.

The REFRESHER

$11.64

freshly juiced lemon, orange + pineapple, garnished with fresh pineapple.

TURMERIC GOLD

$11.64

turmeric + ginger juice, coconut sugar + black pepper.

BEACH COOLERS

ACAI QUENCH AID

$6.16

A refreshing mix of freshly juiced light lime juice, acai + coconut sugar, served over ice.

AQUA LEMONAiDE

$6.16

fresh lemon juice, blue spirulina + coconut sugar over ice.

GIN-SHINE

$6.16

A refreshing mix of light freshly juiced lemon, ginger, pineapple, cucumber + coconut sugar, served over ice.

PINK CRUSH

$7.19

A refreshing mix of fresh light dragon fruit, strawberry, raspberry + lime juices, served over ice.

Mythical PINK Drink

$7.19

Light + refreshing made with HONEST ingredients...REAL mango & REAL dragonfruit drink blended with coconut milk & lightly sweetened with coconut sugar served over ice with REAL dragon fruit cubes - a real super- STAR for summertime!!!

WILLIE BOY

$6.57

A refreshing taste of classic hawaii - Mixed freshly juiced light pineapple, ginger + lemon juice ..blended with blue spirulina + a sprinkle of cayenne pepper served over ice - a beautiful bad-boy 🩵

RETAIL

GIFT CERTIFICATES

J.BAR GIFT CERTIFICATE

Give the people you care for the gift of health.

GIFTS

HOODED SWEATSHIRT

$48.65

Just sexy, healthy - pretty white + warm ...feels so good.

TRUCKER HAT

$26.91

Stylish, sexy & great for the beach - Wearing our trucker hat is pretty darn cool.

T-SHIRTS or TANK TOPS

$21.00

Represent with style! And believe in our mission. Assorted styles + colors available - please ask or suggest for your fave. Subject to availability.

PINT GLASS

$9.32

Our beautiful glass pint jar - Makes a great gift or home item for some good drinkin'.

BEACH BAG large

$23.81

Durable, stylish & healthy - load it up & head our for a great day!

BEACH BAG small

$19.67

Cute, pretty & healthy - carry around all the little things you love

BUMPER STICKER

$0.82

"Feed yourself healthy "If you know...you know !!! J.BAR Harwichport

POSTCARDS

$0.67

Let your loves know you are treating yourself well & having fun. Assorted sizes + designs available.

PROTEIN BLEND - 12 oz.

$10.34

our blend of plant based protein - mixed with clean nutrition in mind.

SALAD DRESSING - 12 oz. BOTTLE

$12.49

our delectable house made salad dressing - always very tasty + vegan

SPRINKLE SEASONING - 4 oz.

$8.27

our very special J.Bar sprinkle - a secret blend of dried herbs + spices - healthy, bold, pure flavor.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The ultimate place to "Feed Yourself Healthy"

Location

537 Unit 1E Route 28, Harwich Port, MA 02646

Directions

