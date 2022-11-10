Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Caterers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

J-Bo Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

39555 Orchard Hill Place L50

Novi, MI 48375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Daily Special
Soup of the Day
Chicken Bacon Swiss Panini

Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$6.50

California Turkey Wrap

$7.00

Caprese Panini

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Swiss Panini

$7.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Clubhouse Ranch Wrap

$7.50

Cuban Panini

$7.50

Meat Lovers Panini

$7.50

Pulled Pork Slider

$6.50

Reuben

$7.50

Slider (1)

$2.50

Tuna Melt Panini

$7.50

Turkey Club Panini

$7.50

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Build Your Own

$6.50

Salad

Caesar

$6.50

Southwest

$6.50

Thai Salad

$6.50

Side Salad

$1.00

Grab-n-Go Caesar

$6.50

Grab-n-Go Southwest

$6.50

Grab-n-Go Thai

$6.50

Grab-n-Go Michigan Cherry

$6.50

CEO

$7.50

Soup

Chicken Noodle

$3.50+

Chili

$3.50+

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Bowls

Quinoa Bowl

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Specials

Daily Special

$6.50

1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$7.00

Buffet

$5.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.24

Omelet

$6.12

Pizza Bagel

$4.24

Bagels

$1.65

Muffin

$2.05

Hash Browns

$1.50

White Toast

$0.50

Rye Toast

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Ketchup

Salt/Pepper Packets

Extras

French Fries

$1.50

Fresh

Cookies

$0.50+

Chicken Salad Scoop

$3.89+

Yogurt Parfait

$2.00+

Chicken Breast

$1.50

Empty Fountain Cup w/Lid

$0.50

Combo

$1.99+

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Beverage

$1.50+

Canned Drinks

$1.10+

Fountain Drink

$1.69+

Water Bottles

$1.50+

Cafe Drinks

Americano

$1.99+

Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

Cafe Mocha

$2.50+

Café Au Lait

$2.25+

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.50+

Coffee

$1.85+

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Espresso

$1.50+

Flat White

$3.25+

Flavored Steamer

$2.25+

Foamed Espresso

$2.00+

Herbal Tea

$1.85+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$1.99+

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Latte

$2.99+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Matcha Latte

$3.25+

Specialty Latte

$3.50+

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Empty Coffee Cup w/Lid

$0.50

Empty Iced Coffee Cup w/ Lid

$0.50

Candy/Snack

Belvita

$1.75

Candy/Candy Bar

$1.39

Cheeze Its

$0.99

Chips

$1.39

Famous Amos

$1.25

Gum

$1.49

Ice Breaker Mints

$2.09

Kind Bar

$1.59

Nature Valley Granola

$0.99

Oreos

$1.25

Pistachios

$1.69

Planters Nut Bags

$0.99

Protein Bars

$1.99

Ritz Cracker Packs

$0.99

Small Chips

$0.99

Tic Tacs

$1.50

York Peppermint Patties

$0.25

Medicine

Pepto Tabs

$1.00

Medicine Packs

$1.25

Alka Seltzer

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi, MI 48375

Directions

Gallery
J-Bo Bistro image
J-Bo Bistro image
J-Bo Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wintergarden Tavern - Livonia
orange star3.8 • 603
33320 7 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Novi Coffee and Tea
orange star4.3 • 600
47490 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
TopUp Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
39490 w14 mile rd Commerce Township, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
Tapped Coffee & Craft Beverages
orange starNo Reviews
39481 Joy Rd. Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
New York Bagel West Bloomfield
orange starNo Reviews
6927 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
SOUPDIVE - Southfield
orange star4.3 • 743
26051 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Novi

Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
orange star4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Novi, MI
orange star4.3 • 1,449
27466 Novi Rd. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Novi Coffee and Tea
orange star4.3 • 600
47490 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Pizza of Novi
orange star4.5 • 549
44225 West 12 Mile Road Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Picasso Deli
orange star4.4 • 492
39915 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Novi
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston