Barbeque
Sandwiches
American

J. Brian's Tap Room

570 Reviews

$$

200 Hanover St

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Rachel
Bacon & Bleu Burger

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Basket of fries

$5.00

Served with a side of garlic aoli

Onion Petals

$6.00

Fried onion petals served with a side of sabi sauce

Wings

$14.50

1 lb of crispy fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet chili or garlic parm sauces

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.50

Nachos

$9.50

Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

1/2 lb of beer steamed shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and key lime mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion and cilantro lime sour cream

Big Bad Wolf Dilla

$12.00

Cup Crab Bisque

$6.00

Crab Bisque bowl

$9.00

A bowl of homemade creamy crab bisque, served with toasted ciabatta

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Dumplings Bowl

$10.00

Dumplings Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Burgers and Sandwiches

Served with your choice of potato salad, pasta salad or coleslaw

Tap Room Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb burger, seasoned and grilled to order, topped with american cheese

Big Bad Wolf Burger

$14.00

ground pork and chorizo burger, topped with bacon, provolone and chipotle mayo

Reuben

$14.50

Sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served on toasted marble rye

Chicken Rebley

$13.50

Blackened chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served on a potato bun

Steak Sub

$13.50

Its back! With a new look, Philly steak, onions, green peppers, provolone and garlic aioli

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad, mixed greens, tomatoes gouda and honey mustard in a spinach wrap

Rachel

$14.50

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on toasted marble rye

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

The Fredericks Burger

$14.00

The Hanover St Burger

$14.00

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$15.00

Pizzas

Hand tossed gourmet pizzas:

Basic Pizza

$10.00

Marinara base, topped with mozzarella and cheddar

White Pizza

$11.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, feta, garlic and olive oil

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella,diced tomatoes, garlic oil and basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Marinara base, topped with pepperoni, mozzarella and parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo ranch base, topped with grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

BBQ sauce base, topped with grilled chicken, diced red onion, Gouda and mozzarella

Greek Pizza

$12.00

White pizza, topped with red onion, jalapenos, black olives, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

Big Bad Wolf Pizza

$14.00

Marinara base topped with chorizo, sausage, bacon, mozzarella and fontina

Andouille and Green Pepper

$13.00

Grilled andouille sausage and green pepper strips on a Basic pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.00

Secret Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

B.O.B Pizza

$14.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Hand battered cod. served with fries and tartar sauce

Jambalaya Pasta

$17.50

Grilled Shrimp and Andouille sausage, with onions and diced tomatoes in a chipotle cream sauce served over penne pasta

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Ribeye

$24.00

Irish Whiskey Salmon

$21.00

Shepherd Pie

$22.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Specials

Pickle pizza

$14.00

Guinness Poutine

$11.00

Bangers and Mash

$14.00

Grilled Irish sausage, over mashed potatoes topped with Guinness gravy

Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

Swedish Meatballs

$15.00

Salads

Autumn Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, walnuts, raisins, gouda and red apple. served with raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Marinated grilled chicken over romain, topped with parmesan, croutons and creamy caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$9.50

greek salad

$12.50

Chef Salad

$14.00

Shirts

Staff T Shirt

$17.00

Friend T Shirt

$21.00

T Shirt

$23.00

Hoodie T Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie Sweat shirt

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 Hanover St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

J. Brian's Tap Room image
J. Brian's Tap Room image

