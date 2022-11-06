Main picView gallery

J Cafe Rutgers N/A

Piscataway, NJ 08854

Order Again

Pizza

Make your Own Pizza "10 Inch"

$11.95

10" Regular Pie

$8.95

Cheese Pretzel

$8.00

Garlic Knots

$3.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.95

Large Pie

$19.00

Pasta

Pasta

$8.00

Baked Ziti

$9.25

Salad

Ceaser Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$6.00

Israeli Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$8.95

From The Fryer

Breaded Broccoli

$7.95

Regular Fries

$5.95

Spicy Fries

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Wrap it Up

Tuna Wrap

$8.95

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Knishes

Knishes

$4.25

Calzones

Calzones

$6.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

N/A, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Directions

