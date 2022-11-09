Restaurant header imageView gallery

J/Cafe

No reviews yet

2 Jericho Plaza

Jericho, NY 11753

Wraps & Rolls

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$8.95

Buffalo chicken, cole slaw, tomato and blue cheese

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Country Chicken Salad Wrap

Country Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Chicken salad, craisins, candied walnuts, mixed greens

Grilled Chicken BLT

Grilled Chicken BLT

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken and mayo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken

Labozzetta Hero

Labozzetta Hero

$8.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze on a hero

New Yorker

New Yorker

$8.95

Ham and american cheese on a pretzel roll

Our Honey

Our Honey

$8.95

Maple turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a pretzel roll

Parkway Wrap

Parkway Wrap

$8.95

Chicken tenders, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chef sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$8.95

Shaved beef and melted cheese on a hero. Add on peppers and onions

Rustic Tuna Sandwich

Rustic Tuna Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and potato chips IN sandwich on rye

The Big Beef

The Big Beef

$8.95

Hot Roast Beef, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella on a toasted garlic kaiser roll.

The Galley Wrap

The Galley Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, spinach, tomato and pesto mayo

Tuscan Wrap

Tuscan Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Off the Grill

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese and grilled chicken optional add on of peppers and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa

Plaza Burger

Plaza Burger

$9.45

Brisket blend patty, caramelized onions, american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and chef sauce

Tuscan Quesadilla

Tuscan Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and balsamic glaze Served with sour cream and salsa

Vegetable Quesadilla

Vegetable Quesadilla

$7.95

Peppers, onions and tomato Served with sour cream and salsa

Melts

Big Blue

Big Blue

$8.95

Ham & swiss melt

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American cheese on white bread

Napa

Napa

$8.95

Chicken salad, craisins and Swiss cheese

The Cali

The Cali

$6.95

Swiss, tomato and avocado on multigrain

The Joey

The Joey

$6.95

Parmesan crusted, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil pesto

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna salad and American cheese on Marble Rye.

Beverages

Aura Bora Cactus Rose

Aura Bora Cactus Rose

$2.45
Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut

Aura Bora Lemongrass Coconut

$2.45
Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon

Aura Bora Peppermint Watermelon

$2.45
Celsius Guava Kiwi

Celsius Guava Kiwi

$3.99
Celsius Mango Peach Green Tea

Celsius Mango Peach Green Tea

$3.99
Celsius Watermelon

Celsius Watermelon

$3.99
Celsius Wild Berry

Celsius Wild Berry

$3.99
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate

CLEAN Cause Sparkling Cherry Lime Yerba Mate

$2.95
CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate

CLEAN Cause Sparkling Raspberry Yerba Mate

$2.95
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25
Coke Zero Cherry

Coke Zero Cherry

$2.25
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25
Essentia - Water

Essentia - Water

$2.25
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75
Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.75
Hal's Seltzer - Black Cherry

Hal's Seltzer - Black Cherry

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer - Grapefruit

Hal's Seltzer - Grapefruit

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer - Lime

Hal's Seltzer - Lime

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer - Original

Hal's Seltzer - Original

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer Mango

Hal's Seltzer Mango

$1.95
Hal's Seltzer Vanilla Cream

Hal's Seltzer Vanilla Cream

$1.95
Harney & Sons Organic Green Tea - Unsweetened

Harney & Sons Organic Green Tea - Unsweetened

$2.95
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon

$3.95
HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime

HiBall Energy Water - Lemon Lime

$3.25
HiBall Energy Water - Watermelon Mint

HiBall Energy Water - Watermelon Mint

$3.25
Hint - Blackberry

Hint - Blackberry

$1.95
Hint - Pineapple

Hint - Pineapple

$1.95
Hint - Watermelon

Hint - Watermelon

$1.95
Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice

Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice

$3.65
Natalie's Organic Orange Juice

Natalie's Organic Orange Juice

$3.65
Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.65
Olipop - Orange Squeeze

Olipop - Orange Squeeze

$2.75
Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla

Olipop- Strawberry Vanilla

$2.75
Owyn Cookies & Cream Protein Shake

Owyn Cookies & Cream Protein Shake

$4.95
Owyn Vanilla Protein Shake

Owyn Vanilla Protein Shake

$4.95
Poland Spring Water 16oz

Poland Spring Water 16oz

$1.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50
Rise Brewing Co - London Fog Nitro Earl Grey Tea Oat Milk Latte

Rise Brewing Co - London Fog Nitro Earl Grey Tea Oat Milk Latte

$2.95
Saratoga Spring Sparkling

Saratoga Spring Sparkling

$1.50
Saratoga Spring Still

Saratoga Spring Still

$1.50
Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle

Seagrams Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.25
Smart Water 23oz Sport Top

Smart Water 23oz Sport Top

$2.25
Snapple Diet Half & Half

Snapple Diet Half & Half

$2.25
Snapple Diet Lemon Iced Tea

Snapple Diet Lemon Iced Tea

$2.25
Snapple Diet Raspberry Iced Tea

Snapple Diet Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25
Snapple Green Tea

Snapple Green Tea

$2.25
Snapple Half & Half

Snapple Half & Half

$2.25
Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$2.25
Snapple Raspberry Iced Tea

Snapple Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25
Spindrift - Lemon

Spindrift - Lemon

$2.25
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.25
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.25
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.25
Vive Organic Immunity Boost

Vive Organic Immunity Boost

$3.50

ELDERBERRY GINGER & TURMERIC

Snacks

Baked Lays Potato Chips

Baked Lays Potato Chips

$2.50
Bazzini Natural Almonds

Bazzini Natural Almonds

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Natural Pistachios

Bazzini Natural Pistachios

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Pecan Supreme

Bazzini Pecan Supreme

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Salted Cashews

Bazzini Salted Cashews

$2.42Out of stock
Bazzini Salted Peanuts

Bazzini Salted Peanuts

$2.42Out of stock
Doritos Cool Ranch

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.50
Doritos Nacho Cheese

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.50
Hal's BBQ

Hal's BBQ

$2.25
Hal's Pretzel Sticks

Hal's Pretzel Sticks

$2.40
Hal's Sea Salt Original

Hal's Sea Salt Original

$2.25
Hal's Sour Cream & Onion

Hal's Sour Cream & Onion

$2.25
Hal's Sweet Chili

Hal's Sweet Chili

$2.25
Hal's Zesty Jalapeno

Hal's Zesty Jalapeno

$2.25
Hershey Almond Bar

Hershey Almond Bar

$2.42
Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar

Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar

$2.42
Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

$2.42Out of stock
Kind Almond Butter Breakfast Protein Bar

Kind Almond Butter Breakfast Protein Bar

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Caramel Almond Sea Salt

Kind Bar Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$2.70Out of stock

Kind Bar Cranberry Almond

Kind Bar Cranberry Almond

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Extra Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

Kind Bar Extra Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Fruit And Nut

Kind Bar Fruit And Nut

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut

Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Nut

$2.70Out of stock
Kind Dark Cherry Cashew

Kind Dark Cherry Cashew

$2.25Out of stock
Kind Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond

Kind Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond

$2.70Out of stock
Lays Potato Chips

Lays Potato Chips

$2.50
M&M's

M&M's

$2.42
Muffins

Muffins

$2.25

Assorted

Peanut M&M's

Peanut M&M's

$2.42
Ruffles Cheddar Sour Cream

Ruffles Cheddar Sour Cream

$2.50
Snickers

Snickers

$2.42
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$2.50
Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.42
Twix

Twix

$1.80

Fruit

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Orange

Orange

$1.00
Apple Royal Gala

Apple Royal Gala

$1.00

Yogurt & Pudding

La Fermiere - Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt

La Fermiere - Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt

$3.50
La Fermiere - Creme Chocolate

La Fermiere - Creme Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock
La Fermiere - Vanilla Bean Yogurt

La Fermiere - Vanilla Bean Yogurt

$3.50Out of stock
La Fermiere Pineapple Coconut Yogurt

La Fermiere Pineapple Coconut Yogurt

$3.50Out of stock
Fage Total Black Cherry

Fage Total Black Cherry

$3.00
Fage Total Strawberry

Fage Total Strawberry

$3.00
SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh food fast For all inquiries please email: jcafeat2jericho@gmail.com

Location

2 Jericho Plaza, Jericho, NY 11753

Directions

Banner pic

