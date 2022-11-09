Restaurant header imageView gallery

J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ

215 Reviews

$$

3610 S College Ave

Bryan, TX 77801

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate
Cheeseburger Basket
3 Meat Plate

Appetizers

CHEDDAR BACON RANCH FRIES

$4.99

Carol's Mix FULL ORDER

$4.99

Sweet Taters LARGE ORDER

$5.99

Fried Tater Skins

$7.99

SANDWICHES

Sausage Sandwich

$7.49

Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Hamburger Basket

$10.99

Cheeseburger Basket

$11.75

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$7.49

Combo Sandwich

$9.25

Lean Sliced Sandwich

$8.75

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$8.25

Marbled Sliced Sandwich

$8.25

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$7.75

Chopped Lean Brisket Sandwich

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Sandwich Bun

$0.60

Sourdough Bun

$1.25
TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH

TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH

$11.25

Our smoked turkey breast, drizzled with sweet sauce and topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and bacon strips in a yeast bun.

LOADED BRISKET SANDWICH

LOADED BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.75

OUR LOADED BRISKET SANDWICH COMES OVERFLOWING WITH CHOPPED BRISKET, FRESH TOMATO, AVOCADO, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO SERVED ON A YEAST BUN

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Basket

$12.25

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH

$11.25

FRIED PORK CUTLET SANDWICH

$8.99

Fried Pork Cutlet Sandwich Basket

$9.99

JCody Smokehouse BBQ Burger

$11.95

PLATES

Sausage Plate

$12.49

Turkey Plate

$12.99

Brisket Plate

$13.99

Chopped Brisket Plate

$13.49

Marbled Brisket Plate

$13.99

Lean Brisket Plate

$14.99

2 Meat Plate

$14.49

3 Meat Plate

$16.49

Veggie Plate

$8.75

Chicken Thigh Plate

$12.49

Half Chicken Plate

$12.49Out of stock

Sandwich Plate

$11.99

Combo Sandwich Plate

$13.49

Small Rib Plate

$12.75

Large Rib Plate

$15.49

Senior BBQ Plate

$11.25

Grilled Chicken

$12.49

Grilled Pork Chop

$10.99

Grilled Catfish

$11.99

Friday Fried Catfish Plate Available on Friday only

$10.49Out of stock

STEAKS

10 oz. Ribeye

$18.99

12 oz. Ribeye

$25.75

16 oz. Ribeye

$32.75

20 oz. Ribeye

$39.99

Ends and Pieces

$17.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.25

Chicken Fried Steak Platter

$13.99

CHICKEN FRIED PORK CUTLET

$10.49

PORK CUTLET PLATTER

$12.49

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

KIDS PLATES

Child's Steak

$11.49

Child's BBQ

$8.49

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid's Burger

$7.25

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

LIMITED SIDES

Chips

$1.95

French Fries

$2.25

Sweet Taters Side

$2.99

Small Carol's Mix

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.45

Fried Okra

$1.99

2 Pieces Of Catfish

$3.25Out of stock

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Mini Meals

Chef Salad

$8.75

Bowl of Meat and Beans

$6.25

Beans and Cornbread

$4.99

Baked Potato

$5.75
COUNTRY STUFFED POTATO

COUNTRY STUFFED POTATO

$10.49

A baked potato, filled with the traditional stuffings cheese, sour cream and butter then topped with a fried egg, diced chicken fried steak and cream gravy.

STUFFED BAKED POTATO

$8.99

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.49

COOKIE AND ICE CREAM

$2.99

Bowl of Ice Cream

$1.99

Small Cobbler with Ice Cream

$3.49

Small Cobbler

$2.49

Large Cobbler

$3.75

Pan Of Banana Pudding

Out of stock

Pan Of Banana Pudding

$80.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake with Ice Cream

$4.75Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$3.95Out of stock

German Chocolate With Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Brownie Sunade

$4.24Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3610 S College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801

J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ image
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ image

