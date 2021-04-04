Bars & Lounges
J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex 65 Millard Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
65 Millard Drive, Franklin, OH 45005
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant - 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
No Reviews
11 South Broadway Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurant
More near Franklin