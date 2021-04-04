A map showing the location of J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex 65 Millard DriveView gallery
J.D. Legends Entertainment Complex 65 Millard Drive

65 Millard Drive

Franklin, OH 45005

Appetizers

Big A** Pretzel

$15.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Served with ranch dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Served with spicy ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara dipping sauce

Preztel Bites

$10.00

Served with nacho cheese dipping sauce

The Sampler

$20.00

Chicken tenders, pretzel bites, cheese sticks and corn nuggets

Wings

6 Pc Traditional Wings

$11.00

12 Pc Traditional Wings

$18.00

8 pc Boneless

$10.00

15 Pc Boneless

$17.00

Sandwiches

1/3 Cheeseburger

$13.00

Steak Hoagie

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$13.00

Pizza

16" Cheese

$20.00

16" Carnivore

$25.00

16" Hawaiian

$23.00

16" Delux

$23.00

16" Veggie

$23.00

16" Big Mike's Supreme

$30.00

Big A** Pretzel

$15.00

Sunday Special Cheese

$19.00

No Dough Pizza

$9.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons

Side Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, onions, cheese, cucumber and croutons

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings Side

$2.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$2.85

Pitcher Soda

$5.58

Bottle Water

$3.00

Can Pop

$2.00

Regular RB

$5.00

Blueberry RB

$5.00

Sugar Free RB

$5.00

Coconut RB

$5.00

Water

Red bull

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Pizza Specials

9in 1 topping pizza

$7.00

9in speciality pizza

$10.00

GA Food/Beer Tub

Nacho's w/ Cheese

$5.00

Slice of Pizza

$6.00

Burger w/ Chips

$8.00

Can of Pepsi

$2.00

Can of Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Can of Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot Dog w/ Chips

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

Vizzy Seltzer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
65 Millard Drive, Franklin, OH 45005

