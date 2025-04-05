Restaurant header imageView gallery

J Grill

162 Reviews

$$

1185 West Granada Blvd.

#5

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Sandwich
Cauliflower Poppers
Schnitzel Sandwich

Starters

Pita Chips

$5.00

Za'atar flavored pita chips w/ tehina

Salatim

$10.00

An array of middle eastern salads & dips including matboucha, fried eggplant, purple cabbage & Israeli salad

Cauliflower Poppers

Cauliflower Poppers

$6.00

Crispy cauliflower florets coated in sweet chili sauce

Simply Falafel

Simply Falafel

$7.00

Homemade falafel w/ tehina

Crispy Chicken Drumettes

Crispy Chicken Drumettes

$14.00

Your choice of Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet Chili

Shnitzel Strips

Shnitzel Strips

$16.00

Pretzel crusted chicken w/ house sauces

Grilled Pita

$1.00

Add an additional grilled pita to your order

Hummus Bar

Classic Creamy Hummus Served how you want it (grilled pita included)

Classic Hummus

$7.00

Tehina & Schug. Served with Grilled Pita.

Hummus Mushroom

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms over Tehina. Served with Grilled Pita.

Hummus Chatzilim

$9.00

Fried Eggplant Salad over Tehina. Served with Grilled Pita.

Hummus Zaalouk

$9.00

Fried Jalapenos & Garlic over Tehina. Served with Grilled Pita.

Hummus Falafel

$12.00

Classic Hummus with Falafel. Served with Grilled Pita

Hummus Shawarma

Hummus Shawarma

$14.00

Shawarma over Tehina. Served with Grilled Pita.

Hummus Basaar

$14.00

Spicy Ground Beef and Onions. Served with Grilled Pita.

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Call in to find out Soup of the Day

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

$9.00

Traditional Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Garden Salad

$12.00

Romaine Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Purple Cabbage, Avocado & Radish. Choose optional add-ons & dressings

From the Grill

Sabich Sandwich

Sabich Sandwich

$9.00

Eggplant and Hard-Boiled Egg. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$9.00

Deep Fried Ground Chickpea Balls. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Merguez Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Moroccan Sausage. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Shawarma Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted Turkey Shawarma. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Kefta Kebab Sandwich

$16.00

Traditionally Spiced Ground Beef Patties Grilled. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated Chicken Thigh (Pargiot). Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast. Please choose your choice of bread and which fixings you would like to include (default is hummus, Israeli salad & tehina). Add French Fries for only $2!

From the Deli

Pastrami Sandwich

$20.00

Hot Pastrami served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Corned Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Hot Corned Beef served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Turkey served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Cooked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Cooked Turkey served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Pastrami served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Salami Sandwich

$18.00

Salami served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna served on Rye with a side of Pickles & Coleslaw. Please choose any additional fixings. Add French Fries for only $2!

Signature Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Romaine w/ Caesar Dressing & Croutons

Arayes

$25.00

Stuffed Pita with Kefta Kebab over Grill w/ Tehini & Amba

Pastrami Panini

$20.00

Hot Pastrami in a Baguette w/ Coleslaw pressed over grill

Challah Reuben

Challah Reuben

$25.00

Hot Pastrami & Corned Beef w/ Sauerkraut & Russian Dressing served on Challah Bread

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Grilled Rib Steak in a Baguette w/ Mixed Greens, Grilled Zucchini, Avocado & Garlic Aioli

Burgers

Falafel Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Cabbage, Israeli Pickles, Schug Aioli & Tehini *VEGETARIAN*. Served on a Pretzel Bun with French Fries.

Classic Burger

$23.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles w/ Garlic Aioli. Served on a Pretzel Bun with French Fries.

Schnitzel Burger

Schnitzel Burger

$24.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, Israeli Pickles & Sweet Chili Sauce. Served on a Pretzel Bun with French Fries.

Pastrami Burger

$26.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Coleslaw, Grilled Onion & Grilled Pastrami w/ Horseradish Aioli. Served on a Pretzel Bun with French Fries.

Mains

Falafel Plate

$20.00

Includes one pita and a side of your choice.

Shawarma Plate

$29.00

Includes one pita and a side of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$29.00

Includes one pita and a side of your choice.

Shnitzel Plate

$29.00

Includes one pita and a side of your choice.

Chicken Kebab Plate

$29.00

Includes one pita and a side of your choice.

Jerusalem Mix

$34.00

Classic Grill Mix including Shawarma, Kefta Kebab & Merguez. Includes one pita and a side of your choice.

Grilled Salmon Steak

$32.00

Pesto or Teriyaki Grilled Salmon. Includes a side of your choice.

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$44.00

16oz Ribeye with House Rub. Includes a side of your choice.

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$9.00

Hot Dog in a Bun Served w/ French Fries.

Hamburger

$12.00

Kids Burger Served on a Bun w/ French Fries.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Strips. Served with French Fries.

Sides

Babaganoush

$5.00

Smoked Eggplant Dip

Coleslaw

$5.00

Dill Cabbage

$5.00

Fried Eggplant Salad

$5.00

Fried Eggplant & Peppers

Green Beans

$7.00

Sauteed Green Beans & Onion

House Fries

$6.00

Seasoned French Fries

House Salad

$5.00

Tossed Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Radish w/ your choice of dressing

Israeli Salad

$5.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Matboucha

$5.00

Sauteed Moroccan Tomato & Pepper Salad

Mushroom Couscous

$7.00

Pearled Israeli Couscous w/ Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

Red Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Mashed Sweet & White Potato

Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Mixed Grilled Vegetables

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Seltzer

$3.00

Israeli Juice

$3.00

Nesher Malt Beer

$4.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

J Grill has been providing Central and North Florida with authentic middle eastern and kosher cuisine since 2002. We have brought the authenticity of middle eastern food from old-time family recipes with a mix of modern style. Enjoy our bold foods bringing you a true experience and taste of home.

Website

Location

1185 West Granada Blvd., #5, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Directions

