J Hollingers Silver Spring 8606 Colesville Rd

8606 Colesville Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Artist Reception

Hallelujah

$12.00

Traveling

$12.00

Genesis

$12.00

Flannery Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Indigenous Sangiovese

$10.00

Bell Jardin, Brut

$10.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$7.00

Starters

6 oysters 1/2 shell

$18.00

12 oysters 1/2 shell

$33.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (3 pieces)

$15.00

Half Maine Lobster

$21.00

Boatmans Platter

$58.00

Waterman's Tower

$110.00

Daily Soup

$10.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby Beet Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Toast & Pork Belly

$17.00

Steak Tartare

$19.00

Crabcake

$20.00

Tempura Vegetables

$12.00

1/2 order Pumpkn Agnolotti

$16.00

1/2 order Squid Ink Pasta w Crab

$17.00

Scallop Appetizer

$20.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

$35.00

Flat Iron

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$43.00

Tomahawk for 2

$150.00

Chophouse Burger

$22.00

Berkshire Pork Chop

$32.00

Lamb Chops

$49.00

Venison Shank

$40.00

Duck Confit & Foie Gras

$47.00

Pumpkin Agnolotti Entree

$23.00

Squid Ink-Crab Pasta Entree

$29.00

Cod

$32.00

Rockfish

$36.00

Moules Frites

$26.00

Maryland Stew

$35.00

Soft Shell Sandwich

$25.00

Branzino for 2

$78.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Seasonal Veg

$8.00

Cauliflower

$8.00

Rustic Baguette

$4.00

Bacon

$6.00

Add-Ons

Add-on Crab Cake

$20.00

Add-on 1/2 Lobster

$21.00

Add-on Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Chophouse Bacon

$6.00

Lunch/Brunch

6 oysters 1/2 shell

$18.00

12 oysters 1/2 shell

$33.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Half Maine Lobster

$21.00

Boatman's Platter

$58.00

Waterman's Tower

$110.00

Daily Soup

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Baby Beet Salad

$16.00

Beef Tartare

$19.00

Shrimp Toast & Pork Belly

$17.00

Crabcake

$20.00

Breakfast Sammy

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Omellete

$15.00

Waffles

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

Chophouse Burger

$22.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Banoffee Pie

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Oysters

$1.00

Happy Hour Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Happy Hour Crab Bites

$12.00

Happy Hour Pork Wings

$12.00

Happy Hour Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.00

Happy Hour French Fries

$6.00

Happy Hour Loaded French Fries

$10.00

Hour Hour Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Happy Hour Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Happy Hour Duck Deviled Eggs

$5.00

HH Cocktail

$9.00

HH Beer

$5.00

HH Wine

$8.00

HH Wine Bottle

$35.00

Wine BTG

GL Belle Jardin Brut

$12.00

GL Prosecco

$13.00

GL Cazanove Brut

$21.00

GL Moscato D' Asti

$12.00

GL Charles de Fere Rose

$12.00

GL Pala Rose

$10.00

GL Harken Chardonnay

$14.00

GL Macon Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Flannery Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GL Muscadet

$12.00

GL Gruner Veitliner

$12.00

GL Karma Riesling

$13.00

GL Champteloup Coteaux du Layon

$12.00

GL Roumieu Sauterne

$17.00

GL Jezebel Pinot Noir

$15.00

GL Indigenous Sangiovese

$13.00

GL Tramier Cotes du Rhone

$14.00

GL Zonte's Chocolate Factory Shiraz

$12.00

GL Lamadrid Malbec

$16.00

GL Donati Claret Cab Blend

$16.00

GL Zonte's Blackberry Patch Cabernet

$16.00

Anniversary

Red Wine Bottle

Bin #101 - La Croix Blanche Bourogne

$97.00

Bin #102 - Les Vignots Pommard

$222.00

Bin #103 - Averaen Pinot Noir

$81.00

Bin #104 - Trombetta Pinot Noir

$120.00

Bin #105 - Elizabeth Spencer Grenache

$70.00Out of stock

Bin #106 - Le Puy Rolland Chateauneuf du Pape

$136.00

Bin #107 - Berthet-Rayne Cheauneuf du Pape

$114.00

Bin #108 - C.V.N.E Tempranillo

$102.00Out of stock

Bin #109 - Gran Selezione Chianti Classico

$100.00

Bin #110 - Ceraso Aglianico

$73.00

Bin #111 - Marcarini Barbaresco

$147.00

Bin #112 - Parafada Barolo

$232.00

Bin #113 - Bertani Amarone

$163.00

Bin #114 - Beckman Syrah Blend

$75.00

Bin #115 - Garzon Tannat

$60.00

Bin #116 - Comtes-Cahors Malbec

$49.00

Bin #117 - Ayni Malbec

$88.00Out of stock

Bin #118 - Magpie Shiraz/Viognier

$85.00

Bin #119 - William Randell Shiraz

$114.00

Bin #120 - Carol Shelton Zinfandel

$85.00

Bin #121 - Mauritson Zinfandel

$130.00

Bin #122 - Vallon St Emilion

$64.00

Bin #123 - Vieille Cure Fronsac

$103.00

Bin #124 - Gloria St Julien

$178.00

Bin #125 - Pibran Pauillac

$155.00

Bin #126 - Des Eyrins Margaux

$119.00

Bin #127 - Blackberry Patch Cab Sauv

$57.00

Bin #128 - Scattered Peaks Cab Sauv

$88.00

Bin #129 - Long Meadow Ranch Cab Sauv

$195.00

Bin #130 - Mt Brave Cab Sauv

$190.00

White Wine Bottle

Bin #1- Costa Prosecco

$48.00

Bin #2 - Casanova Cava

$51.00

Bin #3 - Argyle Sparkling Chard Blend

$79.00

Bin #4 - Moraine Sparkling Pinot Blend

$125.00

Bin #5 - Cazanove Champagne Brut

$101.00

Bin #6 - Vesselle Champagne Brut

$135.00

Bin #7 - Taillet Champagne

$139.00

Bin #21 - Bargemone Coteaux Rose

$61.00

Bin #31 - Ragotiere Muscadet

$51.00

Bin #32 - Torino Torrontes

$44.00

Bin #33 - Giglio Viognier

$54.00

Bin #34 - ESK Sauv Blanc

$58.00

Bin #35 - Vale Riesling

$58.00

Bin #36 - Walch Pinot Grigio

$53.00

Bin #37 - Xanic Chenin Blanc

$53.00

Bin #38 - Du Loup Cotes du Rhone

$61.00

Bin #39 - Red Tail Ridge Riesling

$79.00

Bin #40 - Metris Savennieres

$79.00

Bin #41 - Mellot Sancere

$119.00

Bin #42 - Bodegas Muga Rioja Blanco

$60.00

Bin #43 - Gassman Auxerrois

$76.00

Bin #44 - Constantino Etna Bianco

$67.00

Bin #45 - La Nerthe Chateauneuf du Pape

$195.00

Bin #46 - Jean Dauvissat Chablis

$85.00

Bin #47 - Silene Chardonnay

$111.00

Bin #48 - Five Soldiers Chardonnay

$125.00

Bin #49 - Bar M Chardonnay

$70.00

Bin #50 - Follette Primeros Chard

$79.00

Bin #51 - Stonestreet Upper Barn Chard

$250.00

Rose Wine Bottle

Charles De Fere Sparkling Rose

$48.00

Pala Rose

$40.00

Commanderie De Bargemone

$61.00

Beer Bottle

Allagash White

$7.00

Anxo Cider

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Chimay Blue Trappist Ale

$40.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA

$8.00

Duck Rabbit Milk Stout

$7.00

Flying Dog Double Hazy

$7.00

Heineken (non alcholic)

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Raised By Wolves

$7.00

St Bernardus Belgian Dark Ale

$15.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stella Cidre

$7.00

House Cocktails

Mezcal Martinez

$20.00

Last Summer Heat

$16.00

Chef's Table Gin n Tonic

$16.00

Them Apples

$16.00

Smoke Fashioned

$15.00

Mulled Wine

$14.00

Winter Manhattan

$20.00

New York Sour

$21.00

Cadillac Margarita

$25.00

Bees Knees

$19.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Aqua Fresca

$8.00

Relaxing Thyme

$12.00

A(mock)sicillan

$8.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

$14. Cocktail

$14.00

$16. Cocktal

$16.00

$18. Cocktail

$18.00

Vodka

Luksusowa

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$14.00

Chopin Vodka

$14.00

Gin

Roku Gin

$10.00

Bar Hill Gin

$18.00

Bluecoat Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin

$16.00

McClintock Gin

$16.00

Minke Gin

$19.00

Monkey 47 Gin

$20.00

Botanist Gin

$17.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Lunazul

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Chacho Jalapeno

$15.00

Del Maguey

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$21.00

Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Milago Silver

$13.00

Rum

Barcardi

$10.00

Barbancourt 4 yr

$11.00

Barbancourt 8 yr

$14.00

Cotton & Reed White Rum

$11.00

Pyrat XO Reserve

$14.00

Ron Zacapa No 23

$19.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$18.00

Bourbon

Evan Williams BIB

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$22.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$19.00

Johnny Drum

$18.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$30.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Noah's Mill

$27.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$21.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Whiskey

George Dickel

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye

$19.00

Michter's Rye

$20.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$25.00

Pikesville Rye

$19.00Out of stock

Redbreast 12 yr

$21.00

Whistlepig 10 yr Rye

$29.00

Whistlepig 6 yr Piggybakc Rye

$18.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Cognac/Brandy

Christian Bro. Brandy

$10.00

Daron Fine Calvados

$22.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$21.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Ardbeg 10 yr

$24.00

Chivas 18 yr

$30.00

Glenfiddich 18 yr

$49.00

Glenlivet 12 yr Double Oak

$23.00

Glenlivet 15 yr French Oak

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Lagavulin

$32.00

Macallan 12 yr Sherry Oak

$30.00

Macallan 18 yr Double Cask

$70.00

Monkey Shoulder

Oban 14 yr

$32.00

Port

Taylor Fladgate 10 yr Tawny Port

$12.00

Grahm's Six Grapes Port

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto di Sarrono

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Drambuie

$17.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Amaro

Avera

$12.00

Cynar

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Lucano

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$6.00

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonaid

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cafe au Lait

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Pot of Tea

$5.00

Bottle Of Sparkling Water

$8.00

Bottle of Still Water

$8.00

Spring Wine Fling

SWF Steak Tartare

SWF Beet Salad

SWF Scallops

SWF Waterman's Stew

$55.00

SWF Flat Iron Steak

$55.00

SWF Agnolotti

$55.00

Belle Jardin

Macon Chardonnay

Flannery Hill Sauvignon Blanc

Gruner Veltliner

Zontes Blackberry Cabernet

Plan De Dieu CDR

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

