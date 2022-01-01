Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

J&J Fish House

554 Reviews

$

729 W Market St

Bolivar, TN 38008

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Tender Potato
Butterfinger Cake
Fried Green Tomatoes

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lamb Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Turkey Salad

$10.99

Honey Gold Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Salad

$11.99

Salad No Meat

$5.99

Beef Taco Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Ex Dressing

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

Sp

$10.99

Seafood

1 Pc Fish Fillet

$3.39

2 Pc Catfish Fillet Only

$6.59

3 Pc Catfish Fillet Only

$9.29

8 Pc Catfish Fillet Only

$24.99

1 Pc Fish Grilled Only

$3.39

2 Pc Grilled Fish Only

$6.59

3 Pc Grilled Fish Only

$9.29

1pc Whole Fish

$3.99

2 Pc Whole Fish Only

$8.49

3 Pc Whole Fish Only

$11.99

1 Pc Steak Fish

$3.39

2 Pc Steak Fish Only

$6.59

3pc Steak Fish Only

$9.29

1 Pc Tilapia

$3.39

2 Pc Tilapia Only

$6.59

3 Pc Tilapia Only

$9.99

Catfish Nuggets Meal

$12.99

Fish Nuggets Only

$9.99

Popcorn Shrimp (25) Meal

$10.99

25 Popcorn Shrimp Only

$6.99

Jumbo Shrimp (6) Meal

$10.99

6 Jumbo Shrimp Only

$5.99

7 Grilled Shrimp Meal

$10.99

7 Grilled Shrimp Only

$5.99

Grilled Popcorn Shrimp Meal

$10.99

Grilled Popcorn Shrimp Only

$6.99

2 Pc Catfish Fillets Meal

$11.99

2 Pc Catfish Fillets Meal W Pot

$11.99

2 Pc Whole Catfish Meal

$12.99

2 Pc Whole Catfish Meal W Pot

$12.99

2 Pc Grilled Fish Meal

$11.99

2 Pc Grilled Fish With Pot

$12.99

2 Pc Steak Fish Meal

$11.99

2 Pc Tilapia Fried Meal

$11.99

2 Pc Tilapia Grilled Meal

$11.99

2 Pc Fish And 3"shirmp

$10.99

2 Pc Tilapia Fried With Pot Meal

$13.99

3 Pc Catfish Fillets Meal

$13.99

3 Pc Catfish Fillet Meal W Pot

$14.99

3 Pc Whole Catfish Meal

$14.99

3 Pc Whole Catfish W Pot

$15.99

3pc Grilled Fish Meal

$13.99

3 Pc Grilled Fish W Pot

$11.99

3 Pc Steak Fish Meal

$13.99

3 Pc Tilapia Fried Meal

$13.99

3 Pc Tilapia Grilled Meal

$13.99

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$6.29

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Whitefish Sandwich

Out of stock

Catfish Fillet Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Combo S Fris

$4.29

Combo w/Mashed Pot

$4.29

Combo w/ Potato Wedges

$4.29

Combo w/ Reg Fries

$4.29

$5 Worth Of Lamb

$5.00

$10 Worth Of Lamb

$10.00

2 Texas Toast

$0.75

Chicken Sausage Sub

$5.49

J&J Lamb Gyro

$6.99

J&J Beef Gyro

$6.99

J&J Chicken Gyro

$6.99

J&J Shrimp Gyro

$6.99

J&J Fish Gyro

$6.99

Greek Platter Lamb

Out of stock

Greek Platter W Chicken

Out of stock

Chicken Shawarma

Out of stock

Fish Taco

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.19

Lg Cheeseburger

$8.59

Double Cheese Burger

$8.59

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.29

Hamburger

$5.69

Lg Hamburger

$8.19

Fat Joe Burger

$8.59

J&J Burger

$8.59

Patty melt

$8.59

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Chicken Sausage Sub

$5.49

Side Orders

Regular Fries

$3.29

Seasoned Fries

$3.29

Potato Wedge

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.49

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.49

Fried Okra

$3.19

Fried Pickles

$3.49

C O S

$6.99

Chicken Livers

$6.29

Chicken Gizzards

$6.29

Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

Hushpuppies (3)

$1.59

Cole Slaw

$0.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Chicken Cracklins

$3.99

1 Slice Of Texas Toast

$0.99

Chilli Cheese Fries

$4.49

Curly Fries

$3.29Out of stock

Chips & Cheese

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.29

G Beans

$29.99

Oot Wed

$25.00

Family Platters

Family Chicken

$42.99

Family Tenders

$28.99

Family Fish Plate

$34.99

Food

Chicken Combos

Dark 2pc Combo

$9.88

Dark 2pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$5.59

Mix 2pc Combo

$11.28

Mix 2pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$6.99

White 2pc Combo

$12.28

White 2pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$7.99

Dark 3pc Combo

$12.28

Dark 3pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$7.99

Mix 3pc Combo

$13.28

Mix 3pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$8.99

White 3pc Combo

$14.28

White 3pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$9.99

4pc Dark Combo

$14.28

Dark 4pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$9.99

4pc Mix Combo

$15.28

Mix 4pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$10.99

4pc White Combo

$17.28

White 4pc Chicken & Biscuit Only

$12.99

Cajun Tenders

1 Tender

$1.99

3 Tenders & Biscuit

$5.99

4pc Tenders & Biscuit

$7.99

6 Tender

$10.99

8pc Tenders & Biscuit

$14.99

12pc Tenders & 2 Biscuits

$22.99

1 Buffalo Tender

$2.19

1 Sweet & Sour Tender

$2.19

1 Honey Gold Tender

$2.19

4 Buffalo Tenders

$8.99

4 Sweet & Sour Tenders

$7.89

4 Honey Gold Tenders

$8.99

Combo w/ Reg Fries

$4.29

Combo w/ Seasoned Fries

$4.29

Combo w/Mashed Pot

$4.29

Combo w/ Potato Wedges

$4.29

25 Tender

$42.99

1 Grilled Tender

$1.99

3 Grilled Tenders & Biscuit

$5.79

4 Grilled Tenders & Biscuit

$6.99

6 Grilled Tenders

$9.49

8 Grilled Tenders & Biscuit

$12.99

12 Grilled Tenders & 2 Biscuits

$17.99

25 Grilled Tenders

$33.99

Buffalo Wings

40 Boneless Wings

$25.99Out of stock

40 Wings (2 Sauces)

$53.99

40 Wings (4 Sauces)

$53.99

20 Wings (2 Sauces)

$29.99

20 Wings (4 Sauces)

$29.99

20 Wings HH

$29.99

20 Wings Bf

$29.99

20 Boneless Wings

$14.49

10 Wings (2 Sauces)

$15.99

10 Honey Hot Wings

$15.99

10 Buffalo Wings

$15.99

10 Sweet And Sour Wings

$15.99

10 Boneless Wings

$6.99

5 Wings

$8.59

5 Buffalo Wings

$8.59

5 Honey Hot Wings

$8.59

6 Boneless Wings

$4.99

Chicken Only

Breast

$3.59

Thigh

$2.59

Leg

$2.59

Wing

$1.99

Dark 8 Pc

$15.99

Mix 8 Pc

$18.99

White 8 Pc

$19.99

Dark 12 Pc

$23.99

Mix 12 Pc

$25.99

White 12 Pc

$26.99

Dark 16 Pc

$29.99

Mix 16 Pc

$33.99

White 16 Pc

$25.99

25 Pc Dark

$39.99

Mix 25 Pc

$46.99

3 Wing Bis

$5.99

4 Wing And A Bis

$6.99

Today Special

$0.50

Krispy Sides

Single Biscuit

$0.99

3 Biscuits

$2.79

6 Biscuits

$4.99

Small Mashed Potato &Gravy

$3.29

Large Mashed Potato &Gravy

$3.99

Large Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Large Regular Fries

$6.99

Large Potato Wedges

$6.99

Family Mashed Pot

$10.99

Jambalya

$3.29

Desserts

Butterfinger Cake

$3.39

Strawberry Cake

$3.39

Oreo Cake

$3.39

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$3.39

Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Steaks

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Hamburger Steak Only

$8.99

Hamburger Steak With Pot

$13.99

T Bone Steak

Out of stock

Ribye Steak

Out of stock

Lg T9 Hamburger Steak

$16.99

Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Friday Specials

Fish Filet Special

$13.99

Whole Fish Special

$13.99

Spagetti

$3.99

Small Chili

$2.79

Large Chili

$5.29

Meatloaf Plate

$9.99

Small Taco Soup

$2.79Out of stock

Large Taco Soup

$5.29Out of stock

Larg Spaghetti

$6.99

Taco Salad Et No Meat

$5.99

Baked Potatoes

Grilled Chicken Potato

$10.99

Crispy Tender Potato

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Pot

$10.99

Shrimp potatoes

$10.99

lamb Potatoes

$10.99

Steak Potatoes

$10.99

Beef Potato

$10.99

Turkey Pot

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

$11.99

Honey Gold Potato

$11.99

Buffalo Potato

$11.99

Sweet & Sour Potato

$11.99

Baked Potato No Meat

$4.99

Crispy Chicken FRIES

$10.99

Grilled Chicken FRIES

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch FRIES

$10.99

Fried Shrimp FRIES

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp FRIES

$8.19Out of stock

Honey Gold FRIES

$10.99

Lamb FRIES

$10.99

Beef FRIES

$10.99

Steak Fries

$10.99

Loaded Mashed Pot

$3.99

Chili Pot

$10.99

Plain Pot

$3.59

Drinks

Drinks 16 oz

$1.99

Drinks 24 oz

$2.49

Water

$0.75

Cup Of ICE

$0.75

Extra Cup

Cup of Lemon Juice

Ex Sauce

$0.50

2oz cup of Honey Gold

$0.50

4oz cup of Honey Gold

$1.00

8oz cup of Honey Gold

$2.00

2oz cup of Buffulo

$0.50

4oz cup of Buffulo

$1.00

8oz cup of Buffulo

$2.00

Cup of Gravy

$1.59

Cup of Nacho Cheese

$1.59

Cup of Sour Cream

$0.50

Cup of butter

$0.15

Cup Of Onion

$0.35

Cup Of Hot Peppers

$0.35

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

A1 Sauce

$0.69

Black Pepper

T

2 Slice Of Bread

$0.50

Chili

Sm Cup of Chilli

$3.29

Lg cup of Chilli

$6.39

Grilled cheese

$2.19

Broccoli and Cheese

$3.29Out of stock

Sm Broccoli And Cheese

$3.29Out of stock

Lg Broccoli And Cheese

$6.39Out of stock

Small Minestrone Soup

$3.29

Large Minestrone Soup

$6.39
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

729 W Market St, Bolivar, TN 38008

Directions

Gallery
J&J Fish House image
J&J Fish House image
J&J Fish House image

