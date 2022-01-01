J&J Fish House

Seafood
Salads
Seafood
1 Pc Fish Fillet
$3.39
2 Pc Catfish Fillet Only
$6.59
3 Pc Catfish Fillet Only
$9.29
8 Pc Catfish Fillet Only
$24.99
1 Pc Fish Grilled Only
$3.39
2 Pc Grilled Fish Only
$6.59
3 Pc Grilled Fish Only
$9.29
1pc Whole Fish
$3.99
2 Pc Whole Fish Only
$8.49
3 Pc Whole Fish Only
$11.99
1 Pc Steak Fish
$3.39
2 Pc Steak Fish Only
$6.59
3pc Steak Fish Only
$9.29
1 Pc Tilapia
$3.39
2 Pc Tilapia Only
$6.59
3 Pc Tilapia Only
$9.99
Catfish Nuggets Meal
$12.99
Fish Nuggets Only
$9.99
Popcorn Shrimp (25) Meal
$10.99
25 Popcorn Shrimp Only
$6.99
Jumbo Shrimp (6) Meal
$10.99
6 Jumbo Shrimp Only
$5.99
7 Grilled Shrimp Meal
$10.99
7 Grilled Shrimp Only
$5.99
Grilled Popcorn Shrimp Meal
$10.99
Grilled Popcorn Shrimp Only
$6.99
2 Pc Catfish Fillets Meal
$11.99
2 Pc Catfish Fillets Meal W Pot
$11.99
2 Pc Whole Catfish Meal
$12.99
2 Pc Whole Catfish Meal W Pot
$12.99
2 Pc Grilled Fish Meal
$11.99
2 Pc Grilled Fish With Pot
$12.99
2 Pc Steak Fish Meal
$11.99
2 Pc Tilapia Fried Meal
$11.99
2 Pc Tilapia Grilled Meal
$11.99
2 Pc Fish And 3"shirmp
$10.99
2 Pc Tilapia Fried With Pot Meal
$13.99
3 Pc Catfish Fillets Meal
$13.99
3 Pc Catfish Fillet Meal W Pot
$14.99
3 Pc Whole Catfish Meal
$14.99
3 Pc Whole Catfish W Pot
$15.99
3pc Grilled Fish Meal
$13.99
3 Pc Grilled Fish W Pot
$11.99
3 Pc Steak Fish Meal
$13.99
3 Pc Tilapia Fried Meal
$13.99
3 Pc Tilapia Grilled Meal
$13.99
Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
$6.29
Chicken Philly
$6.99
Grilled Fish Sandwich
$6.99
Whitefish Sandwich
Out of stock
Catfish Fillet Sandwich
$6.99
Turkey Sandwich
$6.99
Combo S Fris
$4.29
Combo w/Mashed Pot
$4.29
Combo w/ Potato Wedges
$4.29
Combo w/ Reg Fries
$4.29
$5 Worth Of Lamb
$5.00
$10 Worth Of Lamb
$10.00
2 Texas Toast
$0.75
Chicken Sausage Sub
$5.49
J&J Lamb Gyro
$6.99
J&J Beef Gyro
$6.99
J&J Chicken Gyro
$6.99
J&J Shrimp Gyro
$6.99
J&J Fish Gyro
$6.99
Greek Platter Lamb
Out of stock
Greek Platter W Chicken
Out of stock
Chicken Shawarma
Out of stock
Fish Taco
$6.99
Cheeseburger
$6.19
Lg Cheeseburger
$8.59
Double Cheese Burger
$8.59
Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.29
Hamburger
$5.69
Lg Hamburger
$8.19
Fat Joe Burger
$8.59
J&J Burger
$8.59
Patty melt
$8.59
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.49
Chicken Tender Sandwich
$5.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$5.49
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$5.49
Chicken Sausage Sub
$5.49
Side Orders
Regular Fries
$3.29
Seasoned Fries
$3.29
Potato Wedge
$3.29
Onion Rings
$3.49
Cheese Fries
$3.49
Fried Green Tomatoes
$3.49
Fried Okra
$3.19
Fried Pickles
$3.49
C O S
$6.99
Chicken Livers
$6.29
Chicken Gizzards
$6.29
Hushpuppies (6)
$2.99
Hushpuppies (3)
$1.59
Cole Slaw
$0.99
Grilled Cheese
$2.49
Chicken Cracklins
$3.99
1 Slice Of Texas Toast
$0.99
Chilli Cheese Fries
$4.49
Curly Fries
$3.29Out of stock
Chips & Cheese
$3.99
Curly Fries
$3.29
G Beans
$29.99
Oot Wed
$25.00
Chicken Combos
Dark 2pc Combo
$9.88
Dark 2pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$5.59
Mix 2pc Combo
$11.28
Mix 2pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$6.99
White 2pc Combo
$12.28
White 2pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$7.99
Dark 3pc Combo
$12.28
Dark 3pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$7.99
Mix 3pc Combo
$13.28
Mix 3pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$8.99
White 3pc Combo
$14.28
White 3pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$9.99
4pc Dark Combo
$14.28
Dark 4pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$9.99
4pc Mix Combo
$15.28
Mix 4pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$10.99
4pc White Combo
$17.28
White 4pc Chicken & Biscuit Only
$12.99
Cajun Tenders
1 Tender
$1.99
3 Tenders & Biscuit
$5.99
4pc Tenders & Biscuit
$7.99
6 Tender
$10.99
8pc Tenders & Biscuit
$14.99
12pc Tenders & 2 Biscuits
$22.99
1 Buffalo Tender
$2.19
1 Sweet & Sour Tender
$2.19
1 Honey Gold Tender
$2.19
4 Buffalo Tenders
$8.99
4 Sweet & Sour Tenders
$7.89
4 Honey Gold Tenders
$8.99
Combo w/ Reg Fries
$4.29
Combo w/ Seasoned Fries
$4.29
Combo w/Mashed Pot
$4.29
Combo w/ Potato Wedges
$4.29
25 Tender
$42.99
1 Grilled Tender
$1.99
3 Grilled Tenders & Biscuit
$5.79
4 Grilled Tenders & Biscuit
$6.99
6 Grilled Tenders
$9.49
8 Grilled Tenders & Biscuit
$12.99
12 Grilled Tenders & 2 Biscuits
$17.99
25 Grilled Tenders
$33.99
Buffalo Wings
40 Boneless Wings
$25.99Out of stock
40 Wings (2 Sauces)
$53.99
40 Wings (4 Sauces)
$53.99
20 Wings (2 Sauces)
$29.99
20 Wings (4 Sauces)
$29.99
20 Wings HH
$29.99
20 Wings Bf
$29.99
20 Boneless Wings
$14.49
10 Wings (2 Sauces)
$15.99
10 Honey Hot Wings
$15.99
10 Buffalo Wings
$15.99
10 Sweet And Sour Wings
$15.99
10 Boneless Wings
$6.99
5 Wings
$8.59
5 Buffalo Wings
$8.59
5 Honey Hot Wings
$8.59
6 Boneless Wings
$4.99
Chicken Only
Krispy Sides
Desserts
Steaks
Friday Specials
Baked Potatoes
Grilled Chicken Potato
$10.99
Crispy Tender Potato
$10.99
Grilled Shrimp Pot
$10.99
Shrimp potatoes
$10.99
lamb Potatoes
$10.99
Steak Potatoes
$10.99
Beef Potato
$10.99
Turkey Pot
$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato
$11.99
Honey Gold Potato
$11.99
Buffalo Potato
$11.99
Sweet & Sour Potato
$11.99
Baked Potato No Meat
$4.99
Crispy Chicken FRIES
$10.99
Grilled Chicken FRIES
$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch FRIES
$10.99
Fried Shrimp FRIES
$10.99
Grilled Shrimp FRIES
$8.19Out of stock
Honey Gold FRIES
$10.99
Lamb FRIES
$10.99
Beef FRIES
$10.99
Steak Fries
$10.99
Loaded Mashed Pot
$3.99
Chili Pot
$10.99
Plain Pot
$3.59
Extra Cup
Cup of Lemon Juice
Ex Sauce
$0.50
2oz cup of Honey Gold
$0.50
4oz cup of Honey Gold
$1.00
8oz cup of Honey Gold
$2.00
2oz cup of Buffulo
$0.50
4oz cup of Buffulo
$1.00
8oz cup of Buffulo
$2.00
Cup of Gravy
$1.59
Cup of Nacho Cheese
$1.59
Cup of Sour Cream
$0.50
Cup of butter
$0.15
Cup Of Onion
$0.35
Cup Of Hot Peppers
$0.35
Ketchup
Hot Sauce
A1 Sauce
$0.69
Black Pepper
T
2 Slice Of Bread
$0.50
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
729 W Market St, Bolivar, TN 38008
