Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges

J&J on Main 116 S. Main St USA

review star

No reviews yet

116 S. Main St USA

Marceline, MO 64658

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried Onion Slivers
Lady's Favorite Salad

SOFT DRINKS

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Crush

$2.00

Sobe lifewater

$2.00

Kid's Pepsi

$1.00

16 oz cup of Pepsi

Kid's Sierra Mist

$1.00

16 oz cup of Sierra Mist

Kid's Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Kid's Crush

$1.00

Kid's Mug RB

$1.00

16 oz cup of Mug Root Beer

Kid's Mt Dew

$1.00

16 oz cup of Mt. Dew

Kid's Tea - unsweet

$1.00

16 oz cup of unsweetened tea

Kid's Sweet tea

$1.00

16 oz cup of sweet tea

Kid's Sobe

$1.00

Kid's Milk

$1.00

16 oz cup of white milk

Kid's Diet Pepsi

$1.00

16 oz cup of Diet Pepsi

To go soft drinks

To go 20 oz Pepsi

$2.00

To go 20 oz Mt. Dew

$2.00

To go 20 oz Sierra. Mist

$2.00

To go 20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

To go 20 oz Mug RB

$2.00

To go 20 oz Crush

$2.00

To go 20 oz Dr Pepper

$2.00

To go 20 oz Sobe

$2.00

Cafe Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

20 oz house made lemonade - served with your choice of strawberry or raspberry flavor

Green Tea

$3.00

20 oz organic sweetened green tea - served with your choice of raspberry or strawberry flavor

Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Midnight Thunder

$4.00Out of stock

Starters

All fried starters served with your choice of dipping sauce : Ranch, Southwestern ranch, BBQ, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard or Garlic Aioli. Add cheese sauce for $0.50

Fried Oysters

$7.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.50

White Cheese curds served with your choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Cheddar Cheese Jalapeño poppers - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Fried pickle slices - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Okra

$5.00

Fried okra chunks served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Onion Slivers

$6.00

Fried onion slivers - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mario's Helper

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce

The Kraken

$8.00Out of stock

Small basket Panchito's Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños, and white queso cheese sauce

Small basket Three Little Pigs' Nachos

$8.00

Layered tortilla chips piled with pulled pork, pickled onions, cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream & BBQ sauce.

Small basket Loaded Potato Nachos

$8.00

Doc's Appetizer Platter

$9.50

Selection of cheese curds, fried mushrooms and fried pickles. Add 2 Chicken strips for $3 more

Salmon cakes

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Wrapped Shrimp

$10.00

Cheese Cubes

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00Out of stock

Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

BURGERS

All burger patties are 1/3 lb, handcrafted in house and served on a brioche bun with your choice of a side : Fries, Circle Rounds, or Coleslaw. Upgrade to a side salad for $2 or Mac & Cheese for $1. Choices of cheese : American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Swiss or Blue Cheese Upgrade any patty to 1/2 lb for an additional $2. Add an additional 1/3 patty for $3. Add bacon for $2. Add Jalapeños or cheese sauce for $0.50

Bashful Burger

$10.00

1/3 lb patty on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese and toppings

Dopey's Bacon Burger

$12.00

1/3 patty on a brioche bun topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings

Gaston's Black & Blue Burger

$13.00

1/3 patty on a brioche bun and topped with blue cheese, bacon & house-made balsamic glaze

Grumpy's BBQ Burger

$12.00

1/3 patty on a brioche bun and topped with onion straws, pepper jack cheese and BBQ Sauce

Sleepy's Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.00

1/3 patty on a brioche bun and topped with swiss cheese, house made garlic aioli, sautéed onions and mushrooms

Maleficent Spicy Burger

$13.00

1/3 lb patty on a brioche bun and topped with pepper jack cheese, cheese sauce, jalapeños, jalapeño crisps & house-made spicy cream cheese spread

The Beast Burger

$13.00

Sneezy's Slider burgers

$10.00

1/4 patty split between two brioche slider buns with your choice of cheese, tomato, pickle, lettuce & red onion

Dwarf's delight slider platter

$13.00

One Sleepy Mushroom & Swiss and Grumpy BBQ burger - 1/4 patty split between two sliders

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of a side : Fries, Circle Rounds, or Coleslaw. Upgrade to a. side salad for $2 or Mac & Cheese for $1

Grown up grilled cheese

$9.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow-smoked pork butt on a brioche bun and topped with house made coleslaw, pickled onions, and BBQ sauce

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked chicken thigh, pulled and served on a brioche bun with BBQ sauce

Smoked Chicken sandwich

$10.00

Smoked chicken breast served on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich Meal

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant Meal

$9.00Out of stock

BLT

$9.00Out of stock

Baskets

Seafood basket

$13.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

4 hand breaded chicken strips and choice of side

Large basket - Panchito's Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese sauce

Large basket - Three Little Pigs' Nachos

$12.00

Layered tortilla chips piled with pulled pork, pickled onions, cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream & BBQ sauce.

Large Basket - Loaded Potato Nachos

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$11.00

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Bratwurst

$10.00Out of stock

Boiled in beer and then grilled. Top with your choice of sauerkraut or sautéed onions

KIDS MEALS

Kids Mac & Cheese meal

$5.00

house made Mac & cheese and fries

Kids Chicken Nugget meal

$5.00

2 hand breaded chicken strips and fries

Kids Slider Burger meal

$5.00

1 slider burger and fries

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Ground Beef Nachos with cheese sauce, sour cream and salsa

Kids Grilled Cheese meal

$5.00

Grilled Cheese with American and cheddar cheese and fries

Extras & Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tater Rounds

$3.00

cole slaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

cup of soup

$5.00

bowl of soup

$8.00

SALADS

All salads served with your choice of dressing: Italian, Ranch, French, Balsamic, Blue Cheese or Southwestern Ranch. Add grilled chicken breast for an additional $3.00 or crispy chicken for $4

Beet Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Greens served with shredded cabbage and carrots

Lady's Favorite Salad

$9.00

Greens served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, and hardboiled egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Harvest Fall Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pecan Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Potions

Belle

$4.00

16 oz HogWash Lime juice drink, Sierra Mist, Mojito Mix and topped with PopRocks

Elsa

$4.00

HogWash Blue Raspberry juice drink, lime juice and topped with PopRocks

Ariel

$4.00

HogWash Pink Lemonade, Cherry Sierra Mist and topped with Swedish Fish

Aladdin

$4.00

HogWash Blue Raspberry, Sierra Mist and topped with a cherry

Snow White

$4.00

Pineapple Juice, Coconut Milk, Sierra Mist and topped with pineapple

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$7.00

Choco Taco

$3.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pudding Shortcake

$3.00Out of stock

S'mores mason jar dessert

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

New York Style vanilla cheesecake with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Mason Jar Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Donut Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie with ice cream

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Mousse Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Seltzer tasting

Seltzer Tasting

$8.00

Additional tasting of one flavor

$1.00

4 hands

Can of Orange Seltzerade

$5.00

4 pack Seltzerade

$12.00

Can of 4 hands Tiger's Blood

$5.00

4 pack of 4 hands Tiger's Blood

$12.00

Case of 4 hands Tiger's Blood

$60.00

Case Of 4 Hands Sparkler

$60.00

Sparkler Can

$5.00

4 Pack Sparkler

$12.00

Destihl Strawberry Lemonade

Can of Destihl Seltzer

$4.00

6 pack Destihl Seltzer

$12.00

Brooklyn Hard Seltzer

Can Brooklyn Hard Seltzer

$4.00

12 pack Brooklyn Hard Seltzer

$24.00

Kim Crawford Wine Seltzer

Can Kim Crawford wine seltzer

$4.50

4 pack Kim Crawford wine seltzer

$12.00

Barefoot Strawberry

can of Barefoot Strawberry

$3.00

4 pack Barefoot Strawberry

$7.00

Case of Barefoot Strawberry

$42.00

Cuervo Grapefruit

Can of Cuervo Grapefruit

$3.00

4 pack of Cuervo Grapefruit

$8.00

Case of Cuervo Grapefruit

$48.00

Scarlet Letter Pink

Can of Scarlet Letter Pink

$5.00

6 pack of Scarlet Letter Pink

$10.00

Case of Scarlet Letter Pink

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar & Grill

Location

116 S. Main St USA, Marceline, MO 64658

Directions

Gallery
J&J on Main image
J&J on Main image
Map
More near Marceline
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston