J&J on Main 116 S. Main St USA

BURGERS

All burger patties are 1/3 lb, handcrafted in house and served on a brioche bun with your choice of a side : Fries, Circle Rounds, or Coleslaw. Upgrade to a side salad for $2 or Mac & Cheese for $1. Choices of cheese : American, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Swiss or Blue Cheese Upgrade any patty to 1/2 lb for an additional $2. Add an additional 1/3 patty for $3. Add bacon for $2. Add Jalapeños or cheese sauce for $0.50