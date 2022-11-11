J&J on Main 116 S. Main St USA
116 S. Main St USA
Marceline, MO 64658
SOFT DRINKS
Dr. Pepper
Crush
Sobe lifewater
Kid's Pepsi
16 oz cup of Pepsi
Kid's Sierra Mist
16 oz cup of Sierra Mist
Kid's Dr. Pepper
Kid's Crush
Kid's Mug RB
16 oz cup of Mug Root Beer
Kid's Mt Dew
16 oz cup of Mt. Dew
Kid's Tea - unsweet
16 oz cup of unsweetened tea
Kid's Sweet tea
16 oz cup of sweet tea
Kid's Sobe
Kid's Milk
16 oz cup of white milk
Kid's Diet Pepsi
16 oz cup of Diet Pepsi
To go soft drinks
Cafe Drinks
Starters
Fried Oysters
Fried Cheese Curds
White Cheese curds served with your choice of dipping sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar Cheese Jalapeño poppers - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Fried pickle slices - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Okra
Fried okra chunks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Onion Slivers
Fried onion slivers - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Mac N Cheese Bites
Mario's Helper
Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce
The Kraken
Small basket Panchito's Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños, and white queso cheese sauce
Small basket Three Little Pigs' Nachos
Layered tortilla chips piled with pulled pork, pickled onions, cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream & BBQ sauce.
Small basket Loaded Potato Nachos
Doc's Appetizer Platter
Selection of cheese curds, fried mushrooms and fried pickles. Add 2 Chicken strips for $3 more
Salmon cakes
Crispy Wrapped Shrimp
Cheese Cubes
Shrimp Cocktail
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
BURGERS
Bashful Burger
1/3 lb patty on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese and toppings
Dopey's Bacon Burger
1/3 patty on a brioche bun topped with bacon, your choice of cheese and toppings
Gaston's Black & Blue Burger
1/3 patty on a brioche bun and topped with blue cheese, bacon & house-made balsamic glaze
Grumpy's BBQ Burger
1/3 patty on a brioche bun and topped with onion straws, pepper jack cheese and BBQ Sauce
Sleepy's Mushroom & Swiss Burger
1/3 patty on a brioche bun and topped with swiss cheese, house made garlic aioli, sautéed onions and mushrooms
Maleficent Spicy Burger
1/3 lb patty on a brioche bun and topped with pepper jack cheese, cheese sauce, jalapeños, jalapeño crisps & house-made spicy cream cheese spread
The Beast Burger
Sneezy's Slider burgers
1/4 patty split between two brioche slider buns with your choice of cheese, tomato, pickle, lettuce & red onion
Dwarf's delight slider platter
One Sleepy Mushroom & Swiss and Grumpy BBQ burger - 1/4 patty split between two sliders
Sandwiches
Grown up grilled cheese
Fried Cod Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked pork butt on a brioche bun and topped with house made coleslaw, pickled onions, and BBQ sauce
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked chicken thigh, pulled and served on a brioche bun with BBQ sauce
Smoked Chicken sandwich
Smoked chicken breast served on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich Meal
Chicken Wrap
Chicken Salad Croissant Meal
BLT
Baskets
Seafood basket
Chicken Strip Basket
4 hand breaded chicken strips and choice of side
Large basket - Panchito's Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, salsa, sour cream, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese sauce
Large basket - Three Little Pigs' Nachos
Layered tortilla chips piled with pulled pork, pickled onions, cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream & BBQ sauce.
Large Basket - Loaded Potato Nachos
Beer Battered Cod Basket
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Chili Cheese Hot Dog
Beer Bratwurst
Boiled in beer and then grilled. Top with your choice of sauerkraut or sautéed onions
KIDS MEALS
Kids Mac & Cheese meal
house made Mac & cheese and fries
Kids Chicken Nugget meal
2 hand breaded chicken strips and fries
Kids Slider Burger meal
1 slider burger and fries
Kids Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos with cheese sauce, sour cream and salsa
Kids Grilled Cheese meal
Grilled Cheese with American and cheddar cheese and fries
Extras & Sides
SALADS
Beet Salad
Side Salad
Greens served with shredded cabbage and carrots
Lady's Favorite Salad
Greens served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, and hardboiled egg
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Harvest Fall Salad
Shrimp Salad
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Strawberry Pecan Spinach Salad
Kids Potions
Belle
16 oz HogWash Lime juice drink, Sierra Mist, Mojito Mix and topped with PopRocks
Elsa
HogWash Blue Raspberry juice drink, lime juice and topped with PopRocks
Ariel
HogWash Pink Lemonade, Cherry Sierra Mist and topped with Swedish Fish
Aladdin
HogWash Blue Raspberry, Sierra Mist and topped with a cherry
Snow White
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Milk, Sierra Mist and topped with pineapple
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Sopapilla Cheesecake
Choco Taco
Molten Lava Cake
Chocolate Cream Pie
Strawberry Pudding Shortcake
S'mores mason jar dessert
Cheesecake
New York Style vanilla cheesecake with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Mason Jar Cheesecake
Donut Bites
Banana Cream Pie
Brownie with ice cream
Lemon Mousse Cake
Cookies & Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Seltzer tasting
4 hands
Destihl Strawberry Lemonade
Brooklyn Hard Seltzer
Kim Crawford Wine Seltzer
Barefoot Strawberry
Cuervo Grapefruit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bar & Grill
116 S. Main St USA, Marceline, MO 64658