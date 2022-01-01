Restaurant header imageView gallery

j. lawrence downtown

905 Reviews

$$

186 Greenwood Ave

bethel, CT 06801

Order Again

Popular Items

Shaved Prime Rib Dip
Salmon B.LT.A
Loaded Fries

Starters

Buratta

$14.00

heirloom tomatoes, local burrata, fig reduction, basil

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

bacon, ipa cheese, scallions, crema

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00Out of stock

stracciatella, pancetta, local honey, everything spice

Chili Cheese Nachos

$15.00

Housemade chips, pico de gallo, ipa cheese, Short Rib Chili, jalapenos, scallions, crema

Crock of Chili

$8.00

slow cooked short rib chili, melted cheddar, tortilla chips

Dumplings

$12.00

Chicken & lemongrass, watermelon radish, soy chile glaze

Greens

Harvest Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, apples, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, honeycomb, maple vinaigrette

Beets Around the Bush {GF}

$14.00

salt roasted red beets, shaved golden beets, arugula, pistachio crumble, pomegranate, goat cheese, apple miso vinaigrette

Running w/Caesars

$12.00

crisp romaine shaved parm pretzel croutons

Wedging our Bets

$14.00

local greens, grilled corn, pico, black beans, jalapeno, pickled red onion, mixed cheese, yogurt ranch

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.50

In The Hands

Shaved Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

roasted prime rib,, provolone, beer braised onions, crispy shallots, arugula, horseradish aioli, wedge

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

panko chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese slaw, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Cajun Tacos

$17.00

cajun shrimp, corn salsa, avocado, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese, cilantro, shaved cabbage, sweet and smoky crema (Sub Salad for GF)

Salmon B.LT.A

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado w/ lemon caper aioli, sourdough

Chicken Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

grilled chicken, corn salsa, avocado, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cotija cheese, cilantro, shaved cabbage, sweet & smoky crema {GF w/ sub salad}

Mains

Steak Frites

$30.00Out of stock

hand-cut 12 oz. c.a.b. NY strip, shoestring fries, seasonal vegetables

Faroe Island Salmon {GF}

$24.00Out of stock

pan seared, crispy skin, chilled shaved fennel & blood orange salad, avocado emulsion

Greenwood Milanese

Greenwood Milanese

$21.00

organic panko chicken, baby arugula, buratta, red onions, tomatoes, aged balsamic vinaigrette

Rice Bowl {V} {GF}

$17.00

Brown Rice, Corn Salsa, Cilantro, Black Beans, Pickled Red Onions, Pico, Avocado, Sweet & Smoky Crema {omit crema for V}

Tag Alongs

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Small Greens

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

served w/ fries

Kids Burger

$7.00

served w/ fries

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

J. Law Craft Cocktails

Autumn Daiquiri

$12.00

Apple Honey Bees Knees

$12.00

Maple Bacon Manhattan

$12.00

Pom Paloma

$12.00Out of stock

Hot & Dirty Martini

$12.00

J Law Lemonade

$12.00

Vanilla Birch Bourbon

$14.00

Oh What A Night

$12.00

Pear Mule

$12.00

Coffee Pumpkin Smash

$12.00Out of stock

Mocktails

Hibiscus mojito mockail

$6.00

muddled mint, lime, simple, club soda

Lavender Blackberry Fizz

$6.00

lavender, blackberry, mint, simple, lemon, club soda

Dessert

Warm Cookie Dough Skillet

$9.00

w/ vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Torte {GF}

$8.00

Kids Ice cream

$4.00Out of stock

2 scoops w/ chocolate sauce

Mango Sorbet (GF)

$7.00

Draft

Hanging Hills Pils

$7.00

Sweetwater g13

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

**Thomas Hooker

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Yeungling

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Heineken Light

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Clausthauler N/A

$4.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Quest Quintoxic IPA

$7.00

Von Trapp- Oktober

$3.00

Von Trapp- Vienna

$3.00

Von Trapp- Pilsner

$3.00

Wine Glasses

Cavit, Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Villa Marchesi (Gls)

$9.00

Santa Margarita PG (Gls.)

$10.00

Broadside Chard *oaky*(gls)

$10.00

Cline Chard *buttery* (gls)

$9.00

Archer Roose, Prosecco (Gls.)

$9.00

La Petite(gls)

$9.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$9.00

Seeker(gls)

$10.00

Veramonte, Cab. (Gls)

$8.00

Malbec (Gls.)

$9.00

Pinot Project, Pinot Noir (Gls.)

$9.00

Decoy(gls)

$12.00

Bordeaux(gls)

$8.00

The Pale (gls)

$10.00

Pinot noir

$9.00

Villa March, Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Giesen, Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Les Baronnes, Sancerre

$46.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita , Pinot Grigio

$43.00

Sean Minor, Chardonnay

$34.00

La Petite Perriere, Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay

$44.00

Luc Belaire Champagne (Single Serve)

$9.00

France

Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$58.00

France

La Cana / Albarino (1/2 bottle)

$12.00

La Montina, Bianco Palanca

$29.00

If you like Chardonnay.. this is one to try

Antura, Grillo (Organic)

$29.00

Wine Bottles

Villa Mar, Pinot Grigo (BTL.)

$34.00Out of stock

Broadside Chard *oaky* (btl)

$38.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$44.00

Cline Chard *buttery* (btl)

$34.00

Veramonte Cab (btl)

$32.00

Poggio, Prosecco (BTL)

$28.00

La Petite (BTL)

$34.00

Seeker, Rose (BTL)

$38.00

Velvet Devil, Merlot (BTL.)

$34.00

Cabrini Malbec(BTL)

$34.00

Decoy (BTL)

$46.00

Bordeaux(BTL)

$32.00

Honeybubbles Sparkling Moscato

$30.00

Food

Pulled Pork Sando

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00Out of stock
American Cuisine & Cocktail Bar

Website

Location

186 Greenwood Ave, bethel, CT 06801

Directions

