Burgers
Sandwiches
J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort 2121 Boundary St 108
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Detroit style in a local way
Location
2121 Boundary St 108, Beaufort, SC 29902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head Island - Hilton Head Island
No Reviews
1-B New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Fire Street Food - 13 East Perry Street
No Reviews
13 East Perry Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant