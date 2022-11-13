Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort 2121 Boundary St 108

review star

No reviews yet

2121 Boundary St 108

Beaufort, SC 29902

Popular Items

Ground Round Hamburger
Double Ground Round
Two Egg Special

Breakfast Special

Two Egg Special

$7.99

Two eggs, ham, sausage or bacon, hash browns or grits & toast

6 pc. Wing Ding & Waffle 

$9.77

4 pc. Wing Ding, Waffle & 2 Eggs 

$10.29

3 Pancake Special

$9.77

3 pancakes, 2 eggs, ham, sausage or bacon, hash browns or grits

From the Griddle

Waffle

$7.50

Waffles w/ Meat & Eggs

$9.25

3 Pancakes

$7.75

Pancakes w/ Meat & Eggs

$9.75

French Toast

$9.00

French Toast w/ Meat & Eggs

$10.50

Hashbrown Skillet

$5.75

Omelette

Farmers Omelette

$11.50

4 eggs, hash & ham

Cheese Omelette

$9.00

House Omelette

$14.75

Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese

Grilled Chicken Omelette

$13.00

Grilled chicken & cheese

Western Omelette

$12.75

Ham, onions, green peppers, tomatoes & cheese

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.50

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & cheese

Club Omelette

$15.00

Turkey, bacon, green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes & cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Bacon or Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$5.00

The Elenor

$11.50

French Toast Sandwich

$10.00

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.75

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chili Fries

$5.00

w/ Beef Chili

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Beef Chili & Shredded Cheddar

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Chicken Strips w/ Texas Toast

$10.50

Backyard BBQ Shrimp Eggroll

$5.46Out of stock

Wing Dings w/ Texas Toast

6 pc. Wing + Texas Toast

$8.65

9 pc. Wing + Texas Toast

$11.50

16 pc. Wing + Texas Toast

$20.00

Coney’s

Hot Dog

$3.33

dressed with onions or relish upon request

Coney Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$5.00

Famous Detroit style hot dog, dressed in beefy chili, fresh diced onions & mustard

Chili Cheese Coney Dog

$5.50

Famous Detroit style Coney topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Loose Burger

$5.50

Seasoned beefy chili, mustard & fresh onions packed in a coney dog bun

Slaw Dog

$5.00

Burgers

Ground Round Hamburger

$7.75

Double Ground Round

$9.25

Ground Round Bacon Hamburger

$10.00

Double Ground Round Bacon Hamburger

$10.95

Mushroom & Swiss Hamburger

$10.00

Hamburger Patty, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun

The Big J. Lee

$13.50

1/4 lb all-beef patty topped with corned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sauerkraut & swiss cheese

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Mexican

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, swiss & american cheese

Steak Quesadilla

$15.75

Grilled steak, grilled onions, green peppers, swiss & american cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled shrimp, grilled onions, swiss & american cheese

Shrimp & Beef Quesadilla

$15.75

Seasoned ground beef, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, green peppers, swiss & american cheese

Nacho Quesadilla

$16.50

Beefy chili, grilled green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes & cheese. Served with sour cream or salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Super Subs

Ham & Swiss Sub

$12.50

Grilled Ham, onions, green peppers, & swiss cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

Chicken Philly

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.00

onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese

Fish Sub

$13.00Out of stock

Cod, onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$15.00

Shredded letttuce, tomatoes, mayo & pickles

Pita & Wraps

Big Chicken Pita

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & swiss cheese on pita

Big Steak Pita

$14.00

Grilled Steak, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & swiss cheese on pita

Chicken Strip Pita 

$15.00

Two fried chicken strips, lettuce tomatoes, mayo

Grilled Chicken Pita

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato & mayo

Steak Pita 

$11.75

Lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Shawarma

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, in house made garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

lettuce, cruotons, parmesan cheese, & caesar dressing

Julienne Salad

$12.99

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, swiss & american cheese

Dad Bod Salad

$14.95

Strip Steak, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled eggs & cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, fried chicken tossed in sauce

Side Salad

$9.25

Sandwiches 

Super Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, & swiss cheese between two slices of Texas Toast

Fried Super Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.50

Served on Rye with mustard and pickles

Reuben Daddy

$17.00

Hot Corned Beef piled high on grilled rye, topped with sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese

Steak Sandwich

$11.75

12 oz. Steak with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo served evenly between 3 slices of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Fish Sandwich (Whiting)

$8.00

Whiting, lettuce, tomatoes, & tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato & mayo

B.L.T.

$8.50

Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Melts

Patty Melt

$9.25

Beef patty, onions, swiss & american cheese

Turkey Melt

$9.25

with swiss & american cheese

Super Melt

$10.50

Patty melt with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss & american cheese

Grilled Chicken Melt

$11.50

with onion, swiss & american cheese

Dinner

Fish Dinner

$16.00

Whiting

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

1.5 lbs Shrimp

Chicken Strip Dinner

$16.00

5 pc. Chicken Strips

Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.00

diced chicken stir fried with oriental vegetables, served with rice & pita bread

Veggie Stir Fry

$12.50

Shrimp Stir Fry

$17.00

grilled shrimp stir fried with vegetables, served with pititae bread & rice

Steak Stir Fry

$17.00

Jumbo Stir Fry

$22.00

Chicken, steak & shrimp

Pop

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Water

Vernors

$3.00Out of stock

Juice

Apple

$2.75+

Orange

$2.75+

Tea

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2

$2.00

Arnold Palmore

$2.00Out of stock

Hot

Caffeinated Coffee

$2.45+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Sides

Hash Browns, Grits or Rice

Toast & Jelly

$1.15

Pita bread

$1.44

Texas Toast

$0.86

Bacon (3), Ham, or Sausage (2)

Burger Patty

Turkey Sausage

$2.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.20

Corned Beef

$4.89Out of stock

Cheese

$0.63

Condiments

$0.86

Green Pepper, Onions,

$0.58

Salad Toppping Items

1 Egg

$1.50

Fruit Topping

$0.85

Misc

Shirt

$25.00

Breakfast

Kids French Toast

$10.00

2 Triangles 1 Egg Choice of Meat (2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Half a Ham)

Kids Pancakes Meal

$9.50

2 Silver Dollar Pancakes 1 Egg Choice of Meat (2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Half a Ham)

Lunch

Kids Chicken Strip Meal

$10.75

2 chicken strips, fries, and a drink

Kid Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$9.75

Cheese Quesadilla w/ Drink

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal

$8.00

Grilled cheese w/ Fries & Drink

Ground Round Hamburger Meal

$10.75

Hamburger w/ Ketchup & Mustard, Fries & Drink

Hot Dog Meal

$6.33

Plain Hotdog w/ Fries & Drink

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Detroit style in a local way

Location

2121 Boundary St 108, Beaufort, SC 29902

