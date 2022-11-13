Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

J. Lights Market & Café

No reviews yet

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

J. Bird Chicken Sandwich
J. Lights Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

At Hi-Wire or J. Lights Patio. J. Lights seats for J. Light customer. Please do not bring Adult Beverages from J. Lights inside Hi-wire. THANKS for coming to Golden Belt & Have a wonderful day!
Please select your table number from the list to have your food delivered to you as you sit with your friends @J. Lights or Hi-Wire. THANK YOU!

Sandwiches (& Wraps)

All Sandwiches & Wraps come with a side of Chips. Other sides available for an upcharge.
$13.00

House Made Pimiento Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Sourdough

$12.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, pickles, Champ Sauce, lettuce

$12.00

basil mayo, fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

$13.00

House-sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijonaise on Sourdough,

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Ranch, On a Wrap

$12.00

NC Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Champ Sauce

$14.00

chickpea herb falafel, kalamata olives, cucumbers, mixed greens, tzatziki

$13.00

Union Special Sandwich Bread, Herb Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Curried Carrot Chutney, Seasoned Sweet Potato

$14.00

Grilled Salmon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo on Sourdough

Snacks (& Sides)

$3.50+

Crispy Thick-Cut Fries

$4.50+

Fries with Beer Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions. Comes with House-made Ranch.

$6.00

Deep Fried Pickled Okra served with House made Ranch

$4.00

Spring Mix, Watermelon Radish, Carrot, Asiago, and Balsamic Dressing.

$4.00

Rotating Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Pimiento Cheese (House made with Toast Points)

$2.00

Bag of Kettle Cooked Salted Chips

$10.00+

Choice of 6, 12, or 24. Choice of Thai Chili, Buffalo, Hoisin Ginger, Lemon Pepper, BBQ or Naked. Multiple Flavors available only on 12 count!!

Salads

$11.00

spring mix, carrots, watermelon radish, fennel, asiago

$13.00

spring mix, blueberries, avocado, feta cheese, pecans, blackberries

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Tomatoes, Feta, Crispy Onions

Tacos

Each kit comes with cabbage slaw, whiskey crema, 4 shells, and choice of protein.
$10.00
$10.00

Kids Meals

Kid's Meals come with Fries & Fruit
$7.00

Smooth Peanut Butter & Jelly.

$7.00

House Seasoned 3oz Patty, Ketchup. Comes with a fries & fruit.

$7.00

Specials

Wine Wednesday Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Thursday $7 Cocktail

$7.00Out of stock

Game Day Wing Special (24 Wings 2 JFries)

$40.00Out of stock

Pre-Order for The Big Game. 24 Wings + 2 orders J. Fries Be sure to select pickup time.

Retail Beverages

Smartwater 20 oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Topo Chico 12 oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Coca-Cola 12 oz Can

$2.00

Boylan Root Beer 12 oz Bottle

$2.00

Zoa Energy 12oz

$3.00

Be Green - No disposables, condiments, etc...

Be Green and Just Get What You Need - Thanks!

Wine

Spanish Wine Pack

$25.00Out of stock

Root:1 Pinot Noir & Sauv Blanc

French Wine Pack

$35.00

Cicada & Metairie Chenin Blanc

Italian Wine Pack

$45.00

Tai Rosso & Roero Arneis

Bubbly Pack

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Full Kitchen, Full Bar, Beer, Wine & Cocktails to-go.

Website

Location

800 Taylor Street Suite 9-152, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

