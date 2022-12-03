Restaurant header imageView gallery

J. Lights - Smoky Hollow

review star

No reviews yet

421 North Harrington Street

Suite 110

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Harvest
J. Bird Chicken Sandwich

Snacks

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.00

garlic naan, roasted pepitas

Falafel & Hummus

Falafel & Hummus

$12.00

garlic naan, pickled peppers, fresh herbs

Elote Fries

$10.00

sweet corn, Duke’s mayo, cotija cheese, chile piquin, cilantro

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

thai basil aioli, sambal honey

Jumbo Wings

$15.00

sriracha buffalo, jerk dry rub, carolina gold

Salads

Harvest

$14.00

roasted beets, quinoa, whipped chevre, pickled carrots, curried walnuts, balsamic glaze

Cobb

$14.00

mixed greens, Nueske bacon, 7-minute eggs, crispy shallots, champagne dressing, cherry tomatoes, Maytag blue cheese

Panzanella

$12.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, thai basil, red onion, champagne dressing, croutons

Kale Caesar

$12.00

kale, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

J. Lights Burger

$16.00

sharp cheddar, mixed greens, red onion, pickled pepper aioli, brioche bun

J. Bird Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hat Yai fried chicken, crispy shallots, house pickles, sriracha buffalo, brioche bun

Fried Bologna

$14.00

fried bologna, roasted red peppers, onion jam, garlic aioli, mixed greens, ciabatta bread

Salmon BLT

$18.00

5oz salmon, bacon, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, thai basil aioli, ciabatta bread

CB&J

$16.00

cashew butter, fig jam, raclette cheese, sourdough bread

Cubano

$16.00

roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house pickles, dijon mustard, ciabatta bread

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$15.00

pimento cheese, house pickles, roasted pepitas, Texas Pete aioli, sourdough bread

Sides

Atkinson's Yellow Grits

$4.00

chihuahua cheese, scallions

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.00

tarragon aioli

J. Light's Mac

$6.00

rigatoni noodles, smoked gouda, chihuahua cheese, parmesan

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

garlic, gala apples, mint, lemon aioli

Side Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

honey mustard

Kid's Burger

$8.00

american cheese

CB&J

$8.00

peanut butter, grape jelly

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

rigatoni noodles, butter

Adult +$2

$2.00

Basics

Drip Coffee

$3.00
Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Americano 12oz

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappucino 7oz

$4.50

Cold Brew Can

$5.00

Bubbly Americano 12oz

$3.75

Alternative Milk Options

$0.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Latte

Brown Sugar Cardamom & Maple

$6.00

Blackberry Lavendar & Vanilla

$6.00

Bourbon Salted Caramel

$6.00
Lucky Charms Matcha

Lucky Charms Matcha

$6.00

Iced Pea Flower Matcha

$6.00

Café Miel

$5.00

Smoky Hollow Mocha

$6.00

Mocha Mocha

$5.00

Specialty

Golden Milk

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00Out of stock

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Purple Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Cereal Milk Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Afrogato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$3.25

BOTTLES

PILSNER URQUELL

$5.00

CANS

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

JAI ALAI IPA

$5.00

DAYTIME SESSION IPA

$5.00

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

FRUIT SMASH HARD SELTZER

$5.00

PINT

IMPERIAL SEVEN SATURDAYS IPA

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA CELEBRATION ALE

$7.00

YUENGLING LAGER

$7.00

CIGAR CITY JAI ALAI IPA

$7.00

NEW BELGIUM JUICY HAZE

$7.00

FOOTHILLS TORCH PILS

$7.00

FOOTHILLS PEOPLE'S PORTER

$7.00

NEW BELGIUM MIMOSA SOUR

$7.00

BY THE GLASS

G BROWNE CAB SAUV

$12.00

G FINI PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

G SURRAU VERMENTINO

$12.00

G HIGH NOTE MALBEC

$11.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

G ZARDETTO PROSECCO ROSE

$8.00

G FIGUIÈRE ROSÉ

$12.00

G POZZAN PINOT NOIR

$14.00

BOTTLE

B HIGH NOTE MALBEC

$36.00

B BROWNE CAB SAUV

$36.00

B POZZAN PINOT NOIR

$42.00

B SURRAU VERMENTINO

$27.00

B FINI PINOT GRIGIO

$36.00

B ZARDETTO PROSECCO ROSE

$36.00

B FIGUIÈRE ROSÉ

$36.00

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Negroni

$12.00

John Daly

$12.00Out of stock

Nitro Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Teremana Margarita

$12.00

COCKTAILS

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

MARGARITA

$7.00

GIN MARTINI

$10.00

VODKA MARTINI

$11.00

COSMO

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$10.00

BLUE HAWAII

$10.00

TOM COLLINS

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

BOURBON/WHISKEY

Proper 12

$9.00

House Bourbon/Whiskey

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

GIN

Aviation

$9.00

House Gin

$7.50

RUM

House Rum

$7.50

Bacardi

$9.00

TEQUILA

Teremana

$9.00

House

$7.50

VODKA

Svedka

$7.50

Ketel One

$9.00

NA BEV

Fountain Drink

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottled Water (aluminium)

$3.00

House Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Crafted coffee with your breakfast, brunch or lunch and cocktails, beer or wine with you lunch or dinner. An updated counter-service spot offering chef-created dishes that will keep you coming back to Smoky Hollow every week.

Website

Location

421 North Harrington Street, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

