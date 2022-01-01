Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Salad
Sandwiches

J-MACK BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

2323 US HWY 62

Gilbertsville, KY 42044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken
1 Pound of Pork
1 Pound of Brisket

Sandwiches & Such

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Brisket Sandwich

$9.09
BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$10.08

J-MACK Dog

$4.59

PaPa's Chili Dog

$4.99

PaPa's Bowl of Chili

$5.49

The MIKE

$35.49

the MACK Daddy Sandwich

$10.84

Plates

BBQ Pork Plate

$10.24
Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$10.74
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$15.24

Brisket Plate

$15.24

the MACK Daddy Plate

$18.24

1/2 or Whole Meat

1/2 Pound of Pork

$9.99

1 Pound of Pork

$12.99

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$15.99

1/2 Chicken

$7.99

Whole Chicken

$10.99

1/2 Pound of Brisket

$13.99
1 Pound of Brisket

1 Pound of Brisket

$17.99

Hot Link

$3.99

To Go Orders

1 Dozen Buns

$3.99

J-MACK BBQ Sauce

$9.00

J-MACK Rub

$10.00

Gallon of Tea

$4.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$4.99

Dozen Plates

$2.49

Dozen Cups

$2.49

Dozen Plasticware

$2.49

Pint of Side

$5.19

Serving Spoon

$1.00

Serving Tongs

$2.00

1/2 Dozen of Buns

$1.59

Tapscott's Meal Deal

$31.99

Little J-MACK

Little J-MACK Hot Dog

$4.29

Little porker

$4.89

Sides

J-MACK BBQ Chips

$2.94

Baked Beans

$2.84

Cole Slaw

$2.84

Potato Salad

$2.84

Cheese

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.45

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of sauce

$0.35

J-MACK Pork Skins

$2.59

Pickles

$0.35

Onions

$0.35

Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$0.99

J-MACK BBQ MEAL DEALS

Tapscott Meal Deal

$32.49

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Gallon of Tea

$4.99

Gallon of Lemonade

$4.99

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Mr. Pibb

$2.19

Mello Yello

$2.19

Dasani

$2.19

Red Tummy Yummy

$1.00

Blue Tummy Yummy

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Arnold Palmer

$2.19

1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Tap water

Coffee

$0.95

Root beer

$2.19

Coke Zero

$2.19

Smart Water

$2.29

Raspberry Flavor

$0.50

Peach Flavor

$0.50

Cherry Flavor

$0.50

Strawberry Flavor

$0.50

Pomegranate Flavor

$0.50

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Coke

$2.19

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.19

Fountain Sprite

$2.19

Fountain Mr. Pibb

$2.19

Fountain Mello Yellow

$2.19

Fountrain Fanta Orange

$2.19

Raspberry Flavor

$0.50

Peach Flavor

$0.50

Cherry Flavor

$0.50

Strawberry Flavor

$0.50

T-shirts

YS

$12.00

YM

$12.00

YL

$12.00

Pink Small

$12.00

Pink Medium

$12.00

Pink Large

$12.00

Pink XL

$12.00

Pink 2XL

$14.00

Pink 3XL

$14.00

Pink 4XL

$14.00

Black Small

$12.00

Black Medium

$12.00

Black Large

$12.00

Black XL

$12.00

Black 2XL

$14.00

Black 3XL

$14.00

Black 4XL

$14.00

Pink Long Sleeve Small

$16.00

Pink Long Sleeve Medium

$16.00

Pink Long Sleeve Large

$16.00

Pink Long Sleeve XL

$16.00

Pink Long Sleeve 2XL

$18.00

Pink Long Sleeve 3XL

$18.00

Pink Long Sleeve 4XL

$18.00

Black Long Sleeve Small

$16.00

Black Long Sleeve Medium

$16.00

Black Long Sleeve Large

$16.00

Black Long Sleeve XL

$16.00

Black Long Sleeve 2XL

$18.00

Black Long Sleeve 3XL

$18.00

Black Long Sleeve 4XL

$18.00

Chicken

5 LB Bag of Chicken Breast

$26.57

Ground Beef

80/20 5LB Ground Beef

$20.78

Pork Tenderloin

Whole Pork Tenderloin

$25.83

Ribeye Steak

Individually Wrapped 10 OZ Ribeye Steak

$14.98
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Delivery only for Businesses. Tater Tuesday, Bologna Wednesday, Ham Thursday

Website

Location

2323 US HWY 62, Gilbertsville, KY 42044

Directions

Gallery
J-MACK BBQ image
J-MACK BBQ image
J-MACK BBQ image
J-MACK BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli - 118 Market House Square
orange starNo Reviews
118 Market House Square Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Backwoods BBQ
orange star4.3 • 698
5172 Hinkleville Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gilbertsville

Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina
orange star4.4 • 323
570 Moors Rd Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbertsville
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston