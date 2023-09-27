Food Menu

Appetizers

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Rueben Spring Rolls

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Poke Stack

$16.00

Steamed Clams Casino

$15.00

Pork Dumplings

$10.00

Soup/Salad

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

French Onion

$9.00

Murphy's Chili

$11.00

Romaine Caesar

$13.00

Berg & Bleu

$15.00

Arugula & Beet

$15.00

Classic House

$10.00

Quinoa Street Corn

$16.00

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mains

Paddy Burger

$18.00

Murphy's 1/4 Burger

$15.00

Murphy's 1/2 Burger

$17.00

Murphy's Impossible Burger

$19.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$18.00

French Dip

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Steak Frites

$25.00

Salmon Frites

$25.00

Chicken Frites

$24.00

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

Specials

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Taco Salad

$17.00

Portobello Flatbread

$18.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Surf & Turf

$36.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$35.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Deep Fried Oreos

$10.00

Murphy's Sundae

$12.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

Oktoberfest

Salmon Potato Pancakes

$14.00

Sauerbraten

$24.00

Wienerschnitzel

$26.00

Jagerschnitzel

$26.00

Baked Cod

$26.00

Bratwurst

$22.00

Pork Shanks

$24.00

Side Potato Salad

$7.00

Side Braised Cabbage

$7.00

Side Spaetzle

$7.00

Black Forest Cake

$10.00

Apple Strudel

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Kold One

$8.00

Mermaid Pilsner

$8.00

No Limits

$8.00

Juice Bomb

$8.00

Eastern Standard

$8.00

Pumking

$10.00

Spaten Oktoberfest

$8.00

MH Oktoberfest

$8.00

Smithwick's

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Black & Tan

$10.00

Canned Beer

Czech'rd Past

$8.00

Farmer's Daughter

$8.00

Nor' Eastah

$8.00

Photon

$8.00

Metric

$8.00

Pocket Wrench

$8.00

Power Tools

$9.00

Juicier Bomb

$10.00

Super Session

$8.00

Sip of Sunshine

$10.00

Classsic Lager

$8.00

PK Pale Ale

$8.00

Grocery Getter

$8.00

Gather House

$8.00

Brown Ale

$8.00

Dream Patch

$8.00

Gnommegang

$10.00

Downeast Original Cider

$8.00

Wit's Up

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon

$8.00

N/A Guinness

$6.00

Heady Topper

$12.00

Downeast Pumpkin

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

N/A Heineken

$6.00

N/A Lagunitas

$6.00

Wine

Wine (Glass)

Prosecco

$12.00

Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Riesling

$11.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Rose

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Chianti

$11.00

Merlot

$11.00

Malbec

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Wine Bottle

Btl Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Btl Riesling

$40.00

Btl Chardonnay

$44.00

Btl Rose

$40.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$40.00

Btl Chianti

$40.00

Btl Merlot

$40.00

Btl Malbec

$40.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Wine Wednesday

Wednesday Wine Bottles

Btl Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Btl Riesling

$20.00

Btl Chardonnay

$22.00

Btl Rose

$20.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$20.00

Btl Chianti

$20.00

Btl Merlot

$20.00

Btl Malbec

$20.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Goslings Black

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequilla

$7.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Honey Jack

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Tullamore Dew 12yr

$11.00

Powers

$9.00

Proper 12

$8.00

Fighting 69

$8.00

Bushmills 10yr

$10.00

Teeling

$10.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Suntory

$10.00

Bourbon/Rye

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Well Rye

$7.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Hudson Bourbon

$12.00

Micthers Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Lagavulin

$12.00

Oban

$12.00

Liqueurs

Kalhua

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Disarrono

$9.00

Well Amaretto

$7.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Fernett Branca

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

B&B

$9.00

Hennessey VS

$9.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Basil Bee's Knees

$14.00

"184"

$14.00

The Smoke Show

$14.00

Spring Fashion

$14.00

Patio Punch

$12.00

Pitcher Punch

$40.00

Boozy White Sangria

$12.00

Pitcher Sangria

$40.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Saratoga Still

$7.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Retail

Hats

Beanie

$12.00

Shirts

T-Shirts

$15.00

Hoodies

$25.00