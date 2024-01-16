J'MZ 4400 Roswell Road, Unit#136
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4400 Roswell Road, Unit#136, Marietta, GA 30062
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Press Waffle Co - East Cobb - 4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810
No Reviews
4475 Roswell Rd, Suite 1810 Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurant