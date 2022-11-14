Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

J.P. Gifford Cafe & Catering Company - Sharon Connecticut

review star

No reviews yet

16 West Main Street

Sharon, CT 06069

Order Again

Popular Items

All American Wrap
Bacon Egg & Chs
Egg & Chs

Hot Coffee/Tea Drinks

12oz Coffee

$2.50

20oz Coffee

$3.00

MAKE LARGE

$0.75

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.50

JP Toasted Almond

$4.25

Red Eye

$3.99

Black Eye

$5.99

JP Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chai

$3.75

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Tea

$2.75

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Cold Drinks

Ice Americano

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea-Black

$4.25

Iced Tea-Green

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50

Ice Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ice JP Mocha

$5.00

Ice Toasted Almond

$4.75

Cold Brew

$5.50

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Bottled Cold Drinks

Harney Bottled Tea-Pick Flavor at Pickup

$2.49

Snapple Tea-Pick Flavor at Pickup

$2.29

Spindrift Sparkling Can-Pick Flavor at Pickup

$2.29Out of stock

THD CBD Bottle-Pick Flavor at Pickup

$4.99

Sparkling Ice Bottle

$2.49

Stewarts-Pick Flavor at Pickup

$1.99

8 Oz O.J

$1.99

Ronnybrook Choc Milk

$1.99

Coke & Diet Coke

$2.00

Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.79

Sea Salt Chips

$1.79Out of stock

Sea Salt&Vinegar Chips

$1.79

Spicey Dill Pickel

$1.79Out of stock

Sweet Potato

Breakfast Sandwiches (Copy)

Bacon Egg & Chs

$5.99

Bacon & Egg

$4.99

Egg & Chs

$4.99

Eggs on Roll

$3.99

Ham Egg Chs

$5.99

Ham & Egg

$4.99

Saus Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage & Egg

$4.99

Spicy Sausage & Egg

$4.99

Chk Apple Saus Egg Chs

$5.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon And Eggs

$8.99Out of stock

All Day Breakfast (Copy)

All American Wrap

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Meatloaf for Breakfast

$12.00

Pork Kimchi Breakfast Burrito

$12.00Out of stock

Acme Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Bagels (Copy)

Bagel with Butter

$3.49

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.73

Sm Salmon on a Bagel w/CC

$9.00

Catsmo Smoked Salmon

$10.99

JP Breakfast (Copy)

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Stealcut Oatmeal w/ Berries

$7.99

Parfait

$8.99

Sm Salmon Avocado Toast

$13.99

Muffins (Copy)

Apple Bran

$3.49Out of stock

Banana Yogurt Walnut

$3.49Out of stock

Blueberry

$3.49

Lemon Poppy

$3.49

Misc Baked Goods

Croissant

$3.25

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Crumb Coffee Cake

$3.25

Apple Turnover

$2.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$2.98Out of stock

Boston Cream Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Jelly Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Scones (Copy)

Cranberry Orange

$3.49

Blueberry Scone

$3.49

Choc Chip Scone

Out of stock

Sandwiches (Copy)

Turkey BLT

$10.00

Granny Smith Cheddar Melt

$9.00

Black Sheep Sandwich

$9.50

Black Sheep With Prosciutto

$11.00

Ch Cutlet Apple Melt

$11.00

Buffalo Cutlet

$11.00

Pros/Mozz Ch Cutlet

$11.00

Grill Chx Sandwich

$7.99

General Tso Cutlet

$11.00

BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hot Honey Cutlet Sandwich

$11.00

Portobello Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Italian Antipasto Sandwich

$12.00

JP Gifford Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers (Copy)

Smash Burger

$10.00

California Smash Burger

$10.99

Old Blue Burger

$10.99

Sunny Side Burger

$10.99

BBQ Smash Burger

$10.99

Bloody Mary Burger

$10.99

Noodles/Grains (Copy)

Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowl

$13.00

Pork And Ramen Bowl

$14.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.00

Vegan Grain and Rice Bowl

$13.00

Salads (Copy)

Sesame LM Asian Salad Bowl

$10.00

Vietnamese Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Just Greens

$5.99

Burger Over Greens

$11.00

Salmon Over Greens

$13.00Out of stock

Citrus Salad

$13.00

Sides (Copy)

French Fries

$3.00

Pommes Frites

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Add Gorgonzola Sauce

$0.50

Hashbrown

$1.50

Add Ketchup

Cookies (Copy)

Choc Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Espresso

$2.00Out of stock

Macaroon Box

$10.99Out of stock

Strawberry White Choc

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00Out of stock

Rocky Road

$2.00Out of stock

Beer by the Can/Bottle

60 Min IPA/Dogfish

$5.00

All Day IPA

$5.00

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA 12oz Can

$5.00

Blue Moon Belgian White 12oz Can

$4.00

Brooklyn Lager 12oz Can

$4.00

HF Bright Ale 12oz Can

$4.00

Switchback Ale 16oz Can

$5.00

Two Roads Ol'Factory Pils 12oz Bottle

$4.00

Two Roads Cruise Control

$5.00Out of stock

NE Brewery Sea Hag

$5.00

Wine By The Bottle

Geisen Sauvignon Blanc

$14.99

Terres St Louis Rose

$14.99

2020 Conundrum

$14.99

Riff Pinot Grigio

$14.99

Broadside Cabernet

$14.99

Bonanza Cabernet

$20.00

A To Z Pinot Noir

$20.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$30.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Nor

$30.00

Vietti

$30.00

Leviathan

$30.00

*Dinner* Appetizers/Sides/Salads

Autumn Panzanella Salad

$16.00

*Dinner* Entree

Mushroom Ravioli

$28.00

Scallops Over Polenta

$28.00

Fish And Chips

$24.00

Steak And Potatoes

$28.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cookie Trio

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Location

16 West Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069

Directions

J.P. Gifford Cafe & Catering Company image
J.P. Gifford Cafe & Catering Company image

