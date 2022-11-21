Restaurant header imageView gallery

J's BBQ and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

430 3rd st

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Wings 6ct.
Pulled Chicken

Appetizer

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Choice of fries, loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken for $2

Potato Wedges

$7.00

Topped with cheddar, bacon bits, with a side of sour cream.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded Wisconsin cheese, served with marinara.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with pita points or tortilla chips.

Nachos and Cheese

$7.00

Fresh Tortilla chips smothered in white cheese sauce. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken for $2

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Battered pickle slices, served with a side of House-made Ranch

Pulled Pork Sliders 3ct.

$9.00

Slow smoked pulled pork served on King's Hawaiian sliders choice of Plain, BBQ or House BBQ

Cheeseburger Sliders 3ct.

$9.00

Angus Beef Sliders with your choice of cheese served on slider buns

Salad

House Entrée

$6.00

Fresh Garden Mix with Cheese, Bacon Bits, Croutons, Cucumbers, and Onions

Chef Salad Entrée

Chef Salad Entrée
$10.00

$10.00

Fresh Garden Mix topped with Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Salami, Olives, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes

Caesar Entrée

$8.00

Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons, with Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$6.00

Spinach leaves topped with tomatoes, onions, and fetta. Dressed with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Home-made Greek Recipe of cucumbers, olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and fetta.

Wings

Traditional or boneless wings with your choice of flavor

Wings 6ct.

$7.00

Traditional or boneless wings with your choice of flavor

Wings 12ct.

$12.00

Traditional or boneless wings with your choice of flavor

Soup

Smoked Chili

Smoked Chili
$7.00

$7.00

Home-made Smoked Chili including pork, rib meat, and brisket!

Broccoli and Cheese

$5.00

Creamy Broccoli and Cheese soup.

Potato

$5.00

Cheesy, Creamy, Potato soup with onions celery and carrots

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

A Gluten Free Rotini paired with Chicken, Celery, Onion, and Carrots.

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Our BEST selling, White Cheddar Cavatappi Mac N Cheese!

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.

Pulled Chicken

$9.00

Slow smoked pulled chicken on a bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.

Ham and Cheese

$8.00

Ham with your choice of cheese and toppings on a bun.

Turkey and Cheese

$8.00

Turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings on a bun.

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken with choice of toppings on a bun.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with ham, and melted Swiss Cheese.

Fried Chicken

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Shaved Sirloin on a 8in. Hinged Bun topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, and White Cheese Sauce.

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Shaved Chicken on a 8in. Hinged Bun topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, and White Cheese Sauce.

Reuben

$10.00

1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Corned Beef on Sourdough.

Rachel

$10.00

1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Turkey on Sourdough.

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00

1/2lb Patty on a King's Hawaiian Bun with the Build Your Own option Choice of Pretzel Bun for $1.00 upcharge

Black N' Bleu

$11.00

1/2lb Patty Blackened and topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Jalapeno Burger

$11.00

1/2lb Patty topped Pepperjack Cheese and, Jalapenos

Veggie Burger

$10.00

One of our Vegetarian Options is our Black Bean Veggie Burger with choice of toppings

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.00

1/2lb seasoned patty topped with fresh mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Rodeo Burger

$12.00

1/2lb Patty with melted Cheddar, House BBQ and a Crispy Onion Ring.

Royale with Cheese Burger

$12.00

1/2lb seasoned Patty with melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, 1000 Island, Onion.

Ribs

Full Rack

Full Rack

$25.00

Smoked Rack of Ribs smothered in BBQ

Half Rack

$19.00

Smoked Rack of Ribs smothered in BBQ split in half

1/4 Rack

$13.00

Smoked Rack of Ribs smothered in BBQ cut in a fourth

Brisket

1/2 Lb of Brisket

$19.00

Smoked thinly sliced Brisket in 1/2 a pound

1 Lb of Brisket

$25.00

Smoked thinly sliced Brisket in full pound

Steaks

Sirloin Tips

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Sweet Potato

$2.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

With or Without White Gravy

Coleslaw

$2.00Out of stock

Fries

$2.00

Waffle Fries or Beer Battered

Onion Rings

$2.00

Salad

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Rolls 2ct.

$1.00

King's Hawaiian Rolls

NO SIDE

Green Beans

$2.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.30

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

3pc. Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Fresh off the stove Grilled Cheese with American Cheese.

Kids Pulled Pork Sliders 2ct.

$5.00

Slow smoked pulled pork on King's Hawaiian buns. Plain BBQ or House-made BBQ

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders 2ct.

$5.00

Burgers with your choice of cheese on King's Hawaiian buns.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

5 to 1 Hot Dog in a hot dog bun

Kids Menu Sides

Fries

$2.00

Waffle or Beer Battered

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

With or Without Gravy

Rolls 1ct.

$0.50

King's Hawaiian Roll

No Side

Green Beans

$2.00

Onion Rings

$2.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$2.00

Desserts

Oreo Parfait

$2.50

A bed of Oreo Crumbles topped with Chocolate Pudding, Whipped Cream and a Oreo Topping.

Strawberry Shortcake in a Cup

$2.50

White cake layered with whipped topping and strawberries

Slice of Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Family Pack/Bulk Orders

1 lb Pulled Pork/Chicken

$12.00

3 lbs of Pulled Pork/Chicken

$45.00
5 lbs of Pulled Pork/Chicken

5 lbs of Pulled Pork/Chicken
$65.00

$65.00

5lbs of Pulled Pork, Plain, BBQ, or our House BBQ, served with 12 Hawaiian Sweet Rolls or Buns, and choice of 2 sides.

5 lbs of Brisket

$85.00

4 Racks of Ribs

$85.00

4 Racks of Ribs with a Choice of 2 Sides and 12 ct. of Rolls.

Extra Side Options

$7.50

Meat Platter

$50.00

Pepsi Products

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottle of Mt. Dew

$2.50

Bottle Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Bottle of Sierra Mist

$2.50

Bottle of Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle of Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle of Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle of Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle of Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

Black Coffee

$1.50

Coffee w/ Cream or Sugar

Coffee with Cream or Sugar
$1.50

$1.50

Water

Ice Water

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Milk

White Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle of Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle of Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Half and Half Tea

Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$2.50

Miscellaneous

Starbucks Coffee Mocha

$3.00Out of stock

Gallon Drinks

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smoke 'em if you got 'em!

Location

430 3rd st, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Directions

Gallery
J's BBQ & Grill image
J's BBQ & Grill image
J's BBQ & Grill image

