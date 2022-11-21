J's BBQ and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Smoke 'em if you got 'em!
430 3rd st, Parkersburg, WV 26101
