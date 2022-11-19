A map showing the location of J's Cafe 444 Main St Ste 103View gallery

J's Cafe 444 Main St Ste 103

review star

No reviews yet

444 Main St Ste 103

La Crosse, WI 54601

Order Again

Foods

Acai bowl

$8.00

Power Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Egg on a bagel of your choice with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Cheddar, Onion. Add Avocado for $1. Add Sausage for $2.

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Bagel

$4.50

English Muffin

$4.00

Lattes

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Cortado

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Drip Coffee

Regular

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Cold brew

$3.00

Tea

Specialty Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Earl Grey

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Chai

$4.50

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamer

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Bubblr

$2.00

Kevita Kombucha

$3.50

Life WTR

$2.00

Muscle Milk

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.00

Naked Juice

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Beer

$4.00

Wine

Wine

$5.00

Whole Bottle

$12.00

Champagne

Mimosa

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe serving to go breakfasts, coffee, Expresso

Location

444 Main St Ste 103, La Crosse, WI 54601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

