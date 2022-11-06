Restaurant header imageView gallery

J's Catering Services 780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200

review star

No reviews yet

780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200

Loganville, GA 30052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Lunch

Plain Hotdog

$3.50

Plain beef hotdog on a bun

Beef Sausage

$7.00

Plain beef sausage on a bun

Texas Dog

$6.00

(Spicy) Chili and Sweet Onion Bbq sauce

Caribbean Dog

$6.00

Papaya-Pineapple salsa, Relish, and Caribbean Spice

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Cole Slaw on a beef hotdog

Chicago Dog

$7.00

Tomatoes, Chicago Style Relish, Sport Peppers, Onions and a Pickle spear

Kraut Dog

$4.00

Sauerkraut on a beef hotdog

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Small order of homemade Tartar sauce (mainly for fried fish and hush puppies)

Large Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Large order of homemade Tartar sauce (mainly for fried fish and hush puppies)

Walking Nachos

$4.50

Doritos nacho cheese chips, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Bell pepper, Fresh Jalapenos, Sour cream, Salsa, Queso, Shredded cheese

Walking Taco Salad

$4.50

Burgers

Burger

$7.00

Beef patty w/ Ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add a slice of cheese to your Burger

Patty Melt

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$7.00

Side Dish

Home Cut Fries

$2.50

Crispy home cut fries w/ BBQ seasoning or salt & pepper

Home Cut Chips

$2.00

Crispy home cut potato chips w/ BBQ seasoning or salt & pepper

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Soup/ Sandwich/Salad

Chicken Salad

$4.50

Tuna Salad

$4.50

Chef Salad

$4.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.00

Appetizer

Nachos

$6.00

Cheese, Salsa and jalapeños

Taco Salad

$8.00

Lettuce or spring mix, spicy chili, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Wings & Tenders

Chicken Wings

$7.00+

Crispy Chicken wings tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Chicken Wings Combo

$7.00+

Chicken Tenders

$4.00+

Fried chicken tenders plain or tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Chicken Tender Combo (2)

$6.00+

Flavors

Hot

Honey Hot

Honey Mustard

Jerk

Lemon Pepper

BBQ

Xtra Hot

Sweet & Spicy BBQ

Drinks

7oz Canned Soda

$0.75

12oz Canned Soda

$1.00

16oz Bottled Water

$1.25

16oz Bottled Lemonade

$1.50

16oz Sweetened Iced Tea

$1.25

16oz Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We use fresh ingredients!

Location

780 Conyers Rd. Ste.200, Loganville, GA 30052

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Foggy Bottom BBQ - Loganville - 85 Ray Road
orange starNo Reviews
85 Ray Road Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
Barbi-Q's
orange starNo Reviews
157 C S Floyd Rd Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
Pamendis Italian - 4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220
orange starNo Reviews
4060 Atlanta Hwy. #1220 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
Boru Ramen - Loganville - 3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101 Loganville, GA 30052
orange starNo Reviews
3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101 Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
Fusion Thyme Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Athens Highway Loganville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen at Summit Chase
orange starNo Reviews
3197 Classic Drive Snellville, GA 30078
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Loganville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston