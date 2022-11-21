J's Teriyaki Grill imageView gallery
American

J's Teriyaki Grill 123 E. Broadway Ave.

3,712 Reviews

$$

123 E. Broadway Ave.

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken
Side Potstickers
Beef

Teriyaki

Chicken

$10.75

Pork

$11.00

Beef

$11.75

Chicken Breast

$11.50

Prawns

$14.00

Hawaiian

$10.75

Potsticker Meal

$10.00

Spicy Chicken

$10.75

Spicy Pork

$11.00

Spicy Beef

$11.75

Katsu

$11.00

Chicken&3Potstickers

$10.00

Chicken&Beef

$12.25

Chicken&Pork

$12.25

Beef&Pork

$13.00

Super

$16.00

Chicken&Prawns

$14.25

Beef&Prawns

$15.25

Pork&Prawns

$14.25

Ultimate

$19.50

Kids

Kids Chicken w/rice

$6.00

Kids Chicken w/noodles

$6.50

Kids Beef w/rice

$6.25

Kids Beef w/noodles

$6.75

Sides

Egg Roll

$2.50

Side Egg Rolls (3)

$7.25

Side Potstickers

$6.00

Fried Rice

$4.50+

Noodles

$6.00+

Veggies

$5.00+

Edamame

$4.50

Spicy Edamame

$5.50Out of stock

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Cabbage Salad

$3.25

Sauces

Extra Teriyaki

$0.25

Sriracha

Extra Spicy Teriyaki

$0.25

Extra Sweet&Sour

$0.25

Soy Sauce

Bags

Bag charge`

$0.08

Soda

Fountain

$1.75+

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.25

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Peace Tea Peach

$2.00

Body Armor Straw Lemonade

$2.00

Body Amor Straw Banana

$2.00

Topo Chico Lime

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.25

Dasani Water

$2.00

Bottle Root Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Bottle Fanta

$2.25Out of stock

Bottle Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25Out of stock

Vitamin Water Lemon

$2.25Out of stock

Powerade Berry

$2.25Out of stock

AHA

$1.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 E. Broadway Ave., Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

Gallery
J's Teriyaki Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock Top Burgers & Brew
orange star4.4 • 3,399
930 N Stratford Rd Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
The Blue Bell Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Street SE Quincy, WA 98848
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moses Lake

Rock Top Burgers & Brew
orange star4.4 • 3,399
930 N Stratford Rd Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey
orange star4.5 • 2,276
317 w broadway Moses lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Michael's on the Lake
orange star4.6 • 1,868
910 W Broadway Ave Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 353
1571 Yonezawa Blvd Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Midway Pub
orange star4.1 • 134
204 West Broadway Avenue Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moses Lake
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston