Nanaya Japanese Kitchen

194 Reviews

$$

3603 E Indian School Rd Suite B

Phoenix, AZ 85018

TAKEOUT - Pork Gyoza
TAKEOUT - Miso Lover Ramen
TAKEOUT - Paitan Shoyu Ramen

Izakaya

Japanese tapas / small plates

Miso Soup

$2.00

Chilled Edamame

$6.10

Kabocha Amani

$7.50

Chilled Japanese squash

Nori Fries

$7.20

Side of spicy mayo

Pork Gyoza

$9.20

Pan-fried crispy pork dumplings, side of rayu ponzu sauce

Veggie Gyoza

$9.20

Pan-fried crispy veggie dumplings, side of rayu ponzu sauce

Shishito Peppers

$10.30

Grilled peppers, miso sauce

Tofu Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Togarashi, sesame sauce

Chicken Karaage

$10.30

Fried chicken thigh, side of spicy mayo

Tsukune Yaki

$9.20

3 minced chicken meatball skewers, honey shoyu & miso glaze

Kakuni

$9.20

Braised pork belly, honey shoyu glaze

Takoyaki

$11.60

Fried dough balls, diced octopus, kewpie mayo, shaved bonito, nori

Calamari

$10.30

Fried squid, side of spicy mayo

Gyusuji Curry Nikomi

Gyusuji Curry Nikomi

$9.20

Japanese beef curry tendon stew

Niku Tofu

$9.20

Simmered pork & tofu

Chicken Wings

$9.80

Sweet & spicy (5pc)

Tonkatsu Curry

$12.30

Sliced panko-fried pork cutlet, broccollini tempura, side of curry sauce

Seafood Tempura

$7.70

Choice of shrimp, squid, or fish cake tempura (4pc)

Mixed Seafood Tempura

$15.60

Omakase selection (10-12pc)

Veggie Tempura Set

$12.60

Omakase selection

Sushi & Sushi

Sashimi

$13.20

Sashimi Platter

$28.20

Carpaccio Crudo

$16.30

Sashimi Salad

$16.50

Tuna Tartare

$16.10

Salmon Tartare

$16.10

Kobore Sushi

$28.30

Robotayaki

Negima

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Chashu Skewers

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Skewers

$12.00Out of stock

Sandos

Tonkatsu Sando

Tonkatsu Sando

$13.20

Japanese milk bread, pork panko-fried cutlet, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, side of house pickled veggies

Chicken Miso Katsu Sando

Chicken Miso Katsu Sando

$13.20

Japanese milk bread, chicken thigh panko-fried cutlet, shredded cabbage, miso sauce, side of house pickled veggies

Ramen

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen

$17.10

Twenty hour pork bone broth, soy sauce base, pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, bamboo shots, green onion

Chicken Paitan Shio Ramen

$16.30

Creamy chicken bone broth, salt sauce base, chicken chashu, soft-boiled egg, bamboo shots, green onion

Niku Miso Ramen

$16.30

Twenty hour pork bone broth, miso base, pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, bamboo shots, green onion

Rice Bowls

Rice is served on the side

Kaisen Sashimi with Rice

$23.50

Mixed sashimi, sashimi sauce, rice served on the side

Veggie Curry with Rice

$15.80

Mixed veggie tempura, curry sauce, rice served on the side

Sweets

Honey Toast

$14.30

Japanese milk bread, fresh berries, pocky, miso caramel ice cream

Ice Cream Trio

$8.00

Miso caramel ice cream, mixed berries

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Happy Hour

HH-Pork Gyoza

$7.00

HH - Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

HH-Grilled Shishito Peppers

$7.00

HH-Karaage

$7.00

HH-Takoyaki

$7.00

HH-Tsukune Yaki

$7.00

HH-Nori Fries

$7.00

HH-Chicken Wings

$7.00

Today's Specials

Yakisoba

$15.00Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Spicy Paste

$1.00

Side of Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$7.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Gochujang

$1.00

Side of Togarashi

Side of Sriracha

Miso Soup

$2.00

TAKEOUT - Miso Soup

$6.00

TAKEOUT - Charred Edamame

$6.00

TAKEOUT - Pork Gyoza

$8.00

TAKEOUT - Chicken Karaage

$10.00

TAKEOUT - Takoyaki

$13.00

TAKEOUT - Stuffed Mussels

$15.00

TAKEOUT - Negima

$17.00

TAKEOUT - Kurobuta Pork Belly Kushi

$18.00

TAKEOUT - Wagyu Beef Kushi

$20.00

TAKEOUT - Spicy Tuna Tartare

$17.00

TAKEOUT - Tuna Lover Roll

$18.00

TAKEOUT - Tempura Salmon Roll

$20.00

TAKEOUT - Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

TAKEOUT - Tonkatsu

$15.00

TAKEOUT - Chicken Miso Katsu

$15.00

TAKEOUT - Gyu Katsu

$25.00

TAKEOUT - Paitan Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

TAKEOUT - Miso Lover Ramen

$16.00

TAKEOUT - Molten Chocolate Cake

$11.00

TAKEOUT - Macaron Assortment

$12.00

Side of Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.25

Side of Sriracha

$1.25

Side of Soy Sauce

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.25

Side of Rice

Side of Chicken Miso Sauce

$1.25

Side of Sushi Ginger

Side of Wasabi

check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nanaya Japanese Kitchen is a cozy izakaya-style restaurant in Arcadia. We specialize in katsu sandos, MSG-free ramen, sushi, and sake.

3603 E Indian School Rd Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85018

