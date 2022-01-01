J'Ville Grille imageView gallery
American

J'Ville Grille Jarrettsville, MD

206 Reviews

$$

3701 Federal Hill Rd

Jarrettsville, MD 21084

Order Again

Apps

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

6oz Sushi grade tuna encrusted in white and black sesame seed, topped w/ siracha, wasabi cucumber dressing and terriaki over seaweed salad

JVG Bone In wings

$16.00

10 bone-in or bloneless wings served with celery blue cheese or ranch

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

4 jumbo chicken tenderloin hand battered and fried. Served w/ honey mustard

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

5 Sticks served w/ house made marinara sauce

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Hand cut fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, scallions and a side of ranch dressing.

Crab Pretzel

$14.00

Soft pretzel braid topped w/ crab dip, cheddar jack cheese and old bay.

Buff Chicken Ques

$13.00

Hand battered chicken breast chopped and tossed in mild sauce, cheddar jack cheese & bacon between two grilled floured tortilla shells. Served w/ ranch or blue cheese

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

10 large hand battered shrimp fried & tossed in sweet Thai aioli sauce

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$11.00

Steamed w/ onions and old bay. Served w/ cocktail sauce.

LB Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Steamed w/ onions and old bay. Served w/ cocktail sauce.

JVG Boneless Wings

$13.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

WN BONE IN (5)

$4.00

10 bone-in or bloneless wings served with celery blue cheese or ranch

WN BONELESS (5)

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Nachos

$13.00

Bruschetta Flatbread

$12.00

Pork Belly Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Hand Tossed Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Meat Lovers

$18.00

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Blanco 51

$16.00

Jville Supreme

$18.00

Crab Toast

$18.00

Pizza By Slice

$4.00

Salads

Caesar

$7.00+

Fresh hearts of romaine w/parmesan cheese tossed w/ creamy Caesar dressing and house croutons.

House

$7.00+

Mixed greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots , bacon and house croutons served with choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens topped w/ cucumbers, tomatoes, pitted black olives, red onion, feta cheese & pepperoncini. Sprinkled w/oregano and served w/ feta vinaigrette.

Farmer Cobb

$17.00

Sandwich Wraps

Rockfish Wrap

$16.00

Braised pork butt, house made BBQ, tangy slaw on a brioche bun.

Godfather

$13.00

Baked ham, capicola, salami, raw onion, deli hots, lettuce & tomatoes on a toasted sub roll w/ house dressing. Served Hot or Cold

Chicken Street Tacos

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, celery, Old bay, mayo & lemon. Served on a brioche bun or grilled flour tortilla w/ lettuce & tomatoe

Cuban

$14.00

Closed on Sunday

$13.00Out of stock

TUE Pizza Steak Sub

$9.00

Choice of rib-eye steak or seasoned chicken breast, provolone, fried onion, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mayo on a toasted sub roll.

TUE All The Way

$9.00

Choice of rib-eye steak or seasoned chicken breast, provolone, fried onion, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mayo on a toasted sub roll.

TUE Plain Jane

$9.00

Choice of rib-eye steak or seasoned chicken breast, provolone, fried onion, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mayo on a toasted sub roll.

TUE Dawn's Early

$9.00

Choice of rib-eye steak or seasoned chicken breast, provolone, fried onion, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

Choice of rib-eye steak or seasoned chicken breast, provolone, fried onion, lettuce, tomatoes & deli mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Burgers

Vintage BYO

$12.50

WED Vintage

$8.00

Ja' Bacon Me Crazy

$14.00

West Coast

$15.00

The Coop

$15.00

Entrees

Baked Chicken Oscar

$22.00

Single Crab Cake

$23.00

Pesto Baked Salmon

$20.00

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.00

Shrimp Stir Fry

$22.00

Double Crab Cake

$32.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

House chips

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Tots

$5.00

Mash Potato

$4.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$8.00

Banana Fosters Cake

$8.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Covered Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin pie cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Pasta/Red

$8.00

Pasta/Butter

$8.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Breakfast

Byo Sandwich

$7.95

Pancakes

$10.95

Choc Pancakes

$11.95

Cream Chipped Beef

$12.95

U Hangry

$14.95

Take it easy

$9.95

Cinn French Toast

$10.95

JVG Omlete

$12.95

Veg Omlete

$10.95

Meat Lovers Omlete

$11.95

4 Cheese Omlete

$9.95

Kids Pancake

$6.95

Green Eggs & Ham

$6.95

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Scrapple

$2.50

Bagle

$2.75

Toast

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Side breakfast pot

$2.00

Pancake Sausage dippers

$9.95

Kids sausage dippers

$6.95

Veggie Bowl

$10.95

Meat lovers Bowl

$11.95

Specials

$1 Oyster

$1.00

$1 Oyster Half Dozen

$6.00

$1 Oyster Dozen

$12.00

$2 Oyster

$2.00

$2 Oyster Half Dozen

$10.00

Apple Crumb Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$8.00

Mac Attack Burger

$16.00

1/2 LB. Shrimp

$10.00

1 LB Shrimp

$15.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00

Jerk Salmon Bites

$10.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Pork Chop

$22.00

Sicilian Pasta

$24.00

Side Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard 4oz

$1.00

Zesty Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Zesty Ranch 4oz

$1.50

Buffalo 2oz

$0.75

Buffalo 4oz

$1.50

BBQ 2oz

$0.75

BBQ 4oz

$1.50

Teryaki 2oz

$0.75

Wasabi Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Sriracha 2oz

$0.75

APPAREL

HAT

$25.00

TSHIRT

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery, Carryout or Curbside

Website

Location

3701 Federal Hill Rd, Jarrettsville, MD 21084

Directions

Gallery
J'Ville Grille image

Map
