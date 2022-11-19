Restaurant header imageView gallery

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Pot stickers (4)
General Tao
Pad Thai

Chef Special

Thai Basil Clam

$20.00

Bell Peppers, Onions, and Thai Basil in a Pad Sauce with Crispy Basil on top.

Panang Salmon

$23.00

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon topped with panang curry sauce, kaffir lime leaves and served with a side of steamed bok choy

Lamb Massaman Curry

$30.00

Grilled Lamb Chops simmered in a spiced coconut milk curry with potatoes, carrots, onions and roasted peanuts

Appetizers

Bacon Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Bacon Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$5.00

Black pepper, sesame oil, shrimp, and bacon wrapped in spring roll skin and fried crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Cheese Wonton (6)

Cheese Wonton (6)

$7.00

Deep fried cream cheese wrapped in wonton skins. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Satay (2)

$5.00

Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders marinated in a blend of Thai herbs. Served with peanut sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce.

Chinese Egg Roll (1)

Chinese Egg Roll (1)

$2.00

Stir-fried cabbage, carrot, celery, and chicken wrapped in wonton skin; battered and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.

Curry Puff (2)

Curry Puff (2)

$5.00

Puff pastries filled with chicken, onion, potato, savory curry seasoning. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Har Gau (4)

Har Gau (4)

$6.00Out of stock

Steamed shrimp dumplings.

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$8.00Out of stock

Wok-seared chicken, bamboo, water chestnuts, onions, and carrots. Served with crisp lettuce cups and Hoisin sauce.

Pot stickers (4)

Pot stickers (4)

$7.00

Pan-fried pork dumplings.

Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper

$8.00

Battered shrimp, fish or tofu tossed with bell peppers, onions, fried garlic, baked salt and jalapeno.

Thai Fried Tofu

Thai Fried Tofu

$8.00

Crispy fried tofu served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Vegetable Fresh Rolls (2)

Vegetable Fresh Rolls (2)

$4.00Out of stock

Carrots, lettuce, and rice noodles wrapped in fresh rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

Vegetable Pot stickers (4)

Vegetable Pot stickers (4)

$7.00

Pan-fried vegetable dumplings.

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$3.00

Cabbage, carrot, green bean, onion, garlic, and ginger wrapped in spring roll skin and fried crispy. Served with plum sauce.

Soups

Egg Drop

Egg Drop

$5.00

Peas, carrots, and green beans served in a savory egg broth.

Hot & Sour

Hot & Sour

$5.00

Chicken, egg, bamboo, black mushrooms, and tofu in a savory, tangy broth.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

Sliced chicken breast, spicy Thai herbs, and button mushrooms in a savory coconut broth.

Tom Yum Hed

Tom Yum Hed

$6.00

Button mushrooms in spicy Thai lemongrass herb broth.

Wonton

Wonton

$6.00

Shrimp wontons, char-sil pork, chicken, bok choy, and napa cabbage in sesame soy broth.

Sides

Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Bok Choy Stir-Fry

$6.00

Baby bok choy stir-fried in garlic soy sauce

Steamed Broccoli Florets

Steamed Broccoli Florets

$5.00
Steam Mixed Vegetables

Steam Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Noodles

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$13.00

Wheat noodles stir-fried with yellow onions, scallions, bell peppers, and bean sprouts in a ginger soy sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Fresh rice noodles sauteed with chicken or tofu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts, served with a side of lime.

Thai Drunken Noodle

Thai Drunken Noodle

$13.00

Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, baby corn, celery, bell peppers, onions, Thai chilis, and garlic in a savory sauce.

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$14.00

Steamed egg noodles in savory red curry coconut broth, topped with red onions, scallions, crispy noodles, lime, and a side of dry chili.

Vegetable Tofu Noodle Soup

Vegetable Tofu Noodle Soup

$14.00

Seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, and rice noodles in a savory sesame soy broth.

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.00

Shrimp wontons, chicken, char-sil pork, bok choy and egg noodles in a savory broth.

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$13.00

Stir-fried cooked rice vermicelli, curry powder, green bell pepper, green onion, bean sprout, chicken and pork

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$10.00

Beef, onions and egg.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Chicken, onions and egg.

Ham Fried Rice

Ham Fried Rice

$9.00

Ham, onions and egg.

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$10.00

Shrimp, char-sil pork, ham and egg.

Pork Fried Rice

$9.00

Pork, onions and egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.00

Shrimp, onions and egg.

Veggies Tofu Fried Rice

Veggies Tofu Fried Rice

$9.00

Seasonal vegetables, fried tofu, and egg.

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$12.00

Half Ham Fried Rice

$4.50

Half Chicken Fried Rice

$4.50

Half Pork Fried Rice

$4.50

Half Beef Fried Rice

$5.50

Half Shrimp Fried Rice

$5.50

Thai Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Bamboo, bell peppers, and basil simmered with coconut milk in fresh green chili, wild ginger, lemongrass, and kaffir lime curry paste.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts simmered with coconut milk in dried red chili, tamarind juice, lemongrass, galangal root curry paste.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

Bell peppers and kaffir lime leaves simmered with coconut milk, dried red chili, lemongrass, and galangal root curry paste.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Bamboo, bell peppers, and Thai basil simmered with coconut milk in dried red chili, lemongrass, and a galangal root curry paste.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Potatoes, carrots, and onions simmered with coconut milk in turmeric, cumin and lemongrass curry paste.

Entrees

General Tao

General Tao

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken or tofu; Tianjin chilis and scallions wok-tossed with in our famous General Tao sauce.

Orange

Orange

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken or tofu; wok-tossed in tangy orange sauce.

Sesame

Sesame

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken or tofu; wok-tossed in tangy sesame sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken, pork or tofu; pineapples, bell peppers, yellow onions, and carrots wok-tossed in our famous sweet and sour sauce.

Tangerine

Tangerine

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken or tofu; scallions, tangerine peel, and Tianjin chilis wok-tossed in tangerine sauce on a bed of crispy wonton chips.

Assorted Veggies

Assorted Veggies

$14.00

Assorted vegetables wok-tossed in a soy reduction.

Black Pepper

Black Pepper

$14.00

Diced onions and bell peppers stir-fried in a black pepper soy reduction.

Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli Stir Fry

$14.00

Broccoli florets stir-fried in a soy reduction.

Cashew Stir Fry

Cashew Stir Fry

$15.00

Cashews, carrots, and celery stir-fried in soy reduction

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$14.00

Peanuts, bell peppers, carrots, celery, and Tianjin chilis stir-fried in a spicy soy reduction.

Mongolian

Mongolian

$14.00

Spring onions and Tianjin chilis, wok-seared in a spicy soy reduction.

Pad Khing

Pad Khing

$14.00

Ginger, mushrooms, baby corn, and yellow onions stir fried in Thai ginger sauce.

Pad Prik King

Pad Prik King

$14.00

Bell peppers and bamboo stir-fried in a sweet red curry paste with kaffir lime leaf.

Szechuan

Szechuan

$14.00

Bamboo, black mushrooms, bell peppers and scallions in a tangy, spicy soy sauce reduction.

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

Honey Glazed Walnut Shrimp

$17.00

Lightly breaded shrimp in a rich creamy sauce, topped with honey-glazed walnuts

Hot Braised Tofu

Hot Braised Tofu

$14.00

Braised Tofu wok tossed with carrots, bok choy and mushrooms in a soy reduction.

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

$14.00

Bell peppers, onions, and Thai basil in Thai basil sauce.

Thai Spicy Cashew

Thai Spicy Cashew

$15.00

Bell peppers, onions, baby corn, Tianjin chilis, and cashews stir-fried in a spicy Thai soy reduction.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sticky rice flavored with sweet coconut milk and served with fresh mango.

Mango Roti

$7.00

Thai crepe pastry

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$1.50
Bundaberg Guava Soda

Bundaberg Guava Soda

$5.00Out of stock

12.6 oz. bottle

Bundaberg Peach Soda

Bundaberg Peach Soda

$5.00

12.6 oz. bottle

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

12.6 oz. bottle

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.95
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Good Thai and Chinese food.

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

