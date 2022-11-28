Restaurant header imageView gallery

Juicin' Alive

review star

No reviews yet

74 S Price Rd. Suite 1

Brownsville, TX 78521

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Green Bender 17oz
Peanut Brain

Bottled Cold Pressed Juice

Mother Earth 17oz

Mother Earth 17oz

$6.00

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Parsley, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon Level: Intermediate

Rootin' 4 U 17oz

Rootin' 4 U 17oz

$6.00

Apple, carrot, celery, beet, lemon

Conejo Sano 17oz

Conejo Sano 17oz

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon 100% Raw Cold-Pressed Juice. Level: Intermediate

Golden Beet 17 oz

Golden Beet 17 oz

$6.00

Pineapple, Orange, Organic Golden Beet, Turmeric, and Lemon 100% Raw Cold-Pressed Juice Level: Rookie

Green AF 17oz

Green AF 17oz

$6.00Out of stock

Celery, Cucumber, Organic Spinach, Parsely, Kale, and Lemon. 100% Raw Cold-Pressed Juice. Level: Pro

Green Bender 17oz

Green Bender 17oz

$6.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Parsley, Ginger, Turmeric

Almond Mylk 17oz

Almond Mylk 17oz

$6.00

Water, Almonds, Dates, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Salt

New Year's Kiss 17oz

$6.00Out of stock

Grapefruit, Pineapple, Cranberry, Ginger

Pom Juice 17oz

Pom Juice 17oz

$6.50

Apple, Pomegranate, Cranberry, Lemon

Femme Fatale Shot 4oz

$3.50Out of stock

Green Apple, Cranberry, Beet, Ginger, Açai, Lemon 4 oz

Buster Shot 4oz

Buster Shot 4oz

$3.50

Green Apple, Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon ~ 4oz 100% Raw Cold-Pressed Juice. Pro

Greener Than Money Shot 4oz

$4.00Out of stock
Blue Majik Lemonade 17oz

Blue Majik Lemonade 17oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger, Blue Majik, Agave, Water Level: Intermediate

Dragonfruit Lemonade 17oz

Dragonfruit Lemonade 17oz

$5.00Out of stock

Water, Pineapple, Lemon, Dragonfruit, Agave

Lavenade 17oz

$5.00

Bowls

Thick Smoothie Bowls with customize-able toppings !
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Best Acai in Town! Smoothie Base : Apple, Organic Acai, strawberry, blueberry. Customize your toppings!

Beberrita Bowl

$10.00

Pineapple, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Camu Camu, Goji Berry, Elderberry

Blue Majik Bowl

Blue Majik Bowl

$10.00

Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Ginger, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

Cacaon't Stop Me Bowl

Cacaon't Stop Me Bowl

$8.75

Almond Mylk, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Butter, Cacao, Date

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$9.50

Dragonfruit, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry

Frani's Wami Bowl

$9.50

Apple, Mango, Peach, Golden Beet, Spinach, Turmeric

Mamatchita Bowl

$9.00

Almond Mylk, Banana, Spinach, Avocado Matcha, Vanilla

Mylkshake Bowl

Mylkshake Bowl

$8.25

Almond Mylk, Banana, Strawberry, Vanilla

NaKeto Bowl

$9.75

House Made-Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Avocado, Spinach, Pea Protein.

Pa los Gainz Bowl

Pa los Gainz Bowl

$9.75

Apple, Almond Mylk, Banana, Blueberry, Cherry, Spinach, Almond Butter, Rice Protein, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil

Peanut Brain Bowl

Peanut Brain Bowl

$8.75

Almond Mylk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oats, Rice Protein, Cacao, Chocolate Chips, Dates, Cacao Drizzle

Pilar's SuperPowers Bowl

$9.75

House-Made Almond Mylk, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Moringa, Maca, Ashwagandha, Pea Protein, and Vegan Collagen Booster. Making Healing with Pilar easier for you!

Pink Marble Bowl

Pink Marble Bowl

$9.75

Pineapple, Orange, Mango, Banana, Dragonfruit

Rocket Fuel Bowl

$8.50

Almond Mylk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Maca, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil, Date.

Sweet Nutz Bowl

$8.50

Almond Mylk, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Date

The Hormone Monstress Bowl

The Hormone Monstress Bowl

$10.00

Pineapple, Beet, Carrot, Mango, Peach, Raspberry, Turmeric, Maca

Un Coco Bowl

$10.25
Wa-Kale-A Bowl

Wa-Kale-A Bowl

$10.00

Base: Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon Customize your toppings!

What's Up Bowl

$9.50

Orange, Peach, Mango, Goji Berry

Build Your Bowl

$8.00

Choose at Least One Frozen Option and One Cold-Pressed Option

Smoothies

Made with Cold-Pressed Juices, Frozen Fruit, and Organic Superfoods! NO Ice, No Sweeteners, No Fillers! Real Value in a Cup!

Açai

$6.00+

Apple Juice, Açai, Strawberry, Blueberry

Beberrita

Beberrita

$6.75+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Camu Camu, Goji Berry, Elderberry

Blue Majik

Blue Majik

$6.75+

Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Ginger, Lemon, Blue Majik (Spirulina)

Cacaon't Stop Me

$5.75+

Almond Mylk, Banana, Strawberry, Almond Butter, Cacao, Date

Dragon Fruit

$6.50+

Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Strawberry

Frani's Wami

$6.50+

Apple, Mango, Peach, Golden Beet, Spinach, Turmeric

KK Buster

$7.00+

Pineapple, Coconut, Kale, Spinach, Parsley Cucumber, Celery, Aloe, Nopal, Flax, Chia, Lemon

Mamatchita

Mamatchita

$6.00+

House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Avocado, Spinach, Matcha, Vanilla

Mylkshake

Mylkshake

$5.25+

Almond Mylk, Banana, Strawberry, Vanilla

NaKeto

NaKeto

$6.75+

House Made-Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Avocado, Spinach, Pea Protein.

Pa Los Gainz

Pa Los Gainz

$6.50+

Apple, Almond Mylk, Banana, Blueberry, Cherry, Spinach, Almond Butter, Brown Rice Protein, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil. Get this smoothie Pa Los Gainzzz

Peanut Brain

Peanut Brain

$5.75+

Almond Mylk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Oats, Rice Protein, Cacao, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Cacao Drizzle

Pilar's Superpowers

Pilar's Superpowers

$6.75+

House-Made Almond Mylk, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Moringa, Maca, Ashwagandha, Pea Protein, and Vegan Collagen Booster. Making Healing with Pilar easier for you!

Pink Marble

Pink Marble

$6.50+

Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Mango, Dragonfruit

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

$5.50+

Cold-Brew Coffee, Almond Mylk, Banana, Maca, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon, Coconut Oil, Date Get fueled up to rocket into space with the best cold brew smoothie in town!

Sweet Nutz

Sweet Nutz

$5.50+

Almond Mylk, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Date

The Hormone Monstress

The Hormone Monstress

$6.75+

Balance your hormones with The Hormone Monstress! Pineapple, beet, carrot, maca, turmeric, mango, peach, raspberry.

Un Coco

$7.25+

Pineapple, Coconut, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Cherry, Blue Spirulina

Wa-Kale-A

Wa-Kale-A

$6.75+

Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger, Hemp Hearts

What's Up

What's Up

$6.50+

Orange, Peach, Mango, Goji Berry

Build Your Smoothie

$5.25+

Choose at Least One Frozen Option and One Cold-Pressed Option

Bites and Snacks

Oats On Roids

Oats On Roids

$6.50

Overnight Oats! House Made Almond mylk, oats, chia, flax seed, rice protein, maple syrup with a base of almond butter and strawberry, blueberry, hemp seeds, and cacao nibs as toppings!

Dragon Oats

Dragon Oats

$6.50Out of stock

Overnight Oats House made Almond mylk, oats, flax, chia seeds, vanilla, maple syrup with a base of house made dragonfruit jam and blueberry, strawberry, hemp seeds, and coconut shreds as toppings.

Naxs Cucumber

Naxs Cucumber

$5.00

Dehydrated cucumber chips with spicy seasoning

Scone

Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Plant-Based delicious blueberry scone made with all organic ingredients!

Super Detox

$25.00Out of stock
Cacao Donut

Cacao Donut

$2.00

Vegan Energy Donut! Almonds, Oats, Dates, Maple Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Cacao, Cacao butter, Vanilla, Salt

Healthy Aguas Frescas

Our Refreshers are made with Cold-Pressed Juice and are served over Ice!
Blue Majik Lemonade

Blue Majik Lemonade

$3.99+

Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger, Blue Majik served over ice

Jamaica Ginger

Jamaica Ginger

$3.99+

Hibiscus, Lemon, Ginger, Agave served over Ice.

Alfalfa

Alfalfa

$3.99+Out of stock

Pineapple, Lemon, Alfalfa, Agave

Cucumber Lemon Chia

$3.99+Out of stock

Cucumber, Lemon, Chia, Agave

Avena Horchata

$3.99+Out of stock

House-Made Oat Mylk, Cinnamon, Vanilla

Cafecito Horchata

$3.99+Out of stock

House-Made Almond Mylk, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Coldbrew

Matcha Horchata

$3.99+Out of stock

House-Made Oat Mylk, Cinnamon, Matcha, Vanilla

Rise from the Dead

Rise from the Dead

$5.50

Pineapple, Coconut water, Charcoal, Lemon. Rise from the Dead with this Hangover Cure

Ginger Bling

$3.95

Sparkling Water, Ginger, Lemon, and Agave!

Sandia

$3.99+Out of stock

Watermelon, Lemon, Agave

Made to Order Cold-Pressed Juice

Green Sunshine

$7.25+

Orange, Pineapple, Kale, Spinach. Cold-Pressed Juice made on the spot.

Can't be Beet

$7.25+

Pineapple, Beet, Carrot, Ginger. Cold-Pressed juice made on the spot

The OG

$7.25+

Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger. Cold-Pressed Juice made on the spot

Drippin' in Gold

$7.25+

Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric

Greenie Genie

Greenie Genie

$7.25+

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Spinach, Parsley

Sweet Cuh-cumber

$7.25+

Pineapple, Cucumber, Kale

Strong Beetin'

$7.25+

Celery, Beet, Lemon. Cold-pressed juice made on the spot.

Salad in a Cup

$7.25+

Celery, Kale, Parsley, Ginger

Build Your Juice

$7.25+

Other Drinks

Guayaki Yerba Matte

Guayaki Yerba Matte

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling

$2.00
Sovereign Oat Agave Latte

Sovereign Oat Agave Latte

$5.50Out of stock
Sovereign Mexican Vanilla Latte

Sovereign Mexican Vanilla Latte

$5.50Out of stock
Sovereign Lavender Latte

Sovereign Lavender Latte

$5.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Mini Protein Pancakes

Mini Protein Pancakes

$8.50

Single Serving: 12-13 mini protein pancakes per order. Choose your toppings!

Mini Protein Pancakes on Roids

$14.50

Double Portion: 25 mini protein pancakes. Choose your toppings!

Toast

Nutty Chocolatty Toast

$6.50Out of stock

Two pieces of Toast topped with Almond Butter, Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Honey or Agave.

Jammin' Nut

$6.50Out of stock

Two Pieces of toast topped with almond butter, dragon jam, hemp seeds, coconut shreds, Banana, Strawberry

Chickpea Party

$7.75Out of stock

Hummus, Alfalfa Sprouts, Balsamic Glaze, Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pine Nuts

A Wa K T

$7.75Out of stock

Smashed Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Mandarins, Pistachios, Pomegranate Seeds

Not a Bagel

$7.75Out of stock

Two pieces of toast topped off with vegan cream cheese, everything but the bagel seasoning, alfalfa sprouts.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Cold-Pressed Juice and Smoothie Bar

