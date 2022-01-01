Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad

Jabby Joe's

review star

No reviews yet

1562 ISLAND AVE

MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136

Popular Items

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Gyro with Fries
Spicy Cheeseballs

Sandwiches and Burgers

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.95

The original fish sandwich! Fresh cod hand breaded or beer battered and deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar and lemon. Served with fries or slaw

Reuben

Reuben

$10.95

Often imitated, never duplicated. Our is the real thing! Thinly sliced, slow cooked corned beef, aged sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Grilled to perfection marble rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries

Reuben's Sister (Rachel)

Reuben's Sister (Rachel)

$10.95

They named her Rachel. She’s just like her brother, but instead of corned beef she prefers roasted turkey breast. Served with fries.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Ham, turkey breast and melted Swiss cheese w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries

Joe Joe Ribeye Sandwich

Joe Joe Ribeye Sandwich

$11.95

An 8oz. Pile of sliced ribeye with Swiss cheese, topped with fries, slaw, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing.

Ham & Turkey Club

Ham & Turkey Club

$9.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, American, Swiss and mayo. Served with fries

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato. Served with fries

BLT

BLT

$9.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on fresh bread. This sandwich offers a light and tasty lunch, snack or dinner.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Made with white bread, extra sharp Cheddar cheese, and butter, this crispy, crunchy, cheesy masterpiece is the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.

Uncle Teds Slow Roast Beef

Uncle Teds Slow Roast Beef

$10.95

Tender stack of roast beef on fresh Italian bread. Smothered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes or fries

Gyro with Fries

$9.95
Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.95

All homemade. Need we say more? Served with fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

An 8oz burger topped with thick sliced bacon and American cheese. Served with fries

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Can you handle it? Two 8oz burgers topped with thick sliced bacon and American cheese. Served with fries

Hot & Bleu Burger

Hot & Bleu Burger

$10.95

Topped with our hot sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.95
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.95

Deep fried and golden brown.

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$4.95

Flour tortilla filled with Mexican cheeses

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Four hand breaded and deep fried to crispy perfection. Choose from plain, buffalo or BBQ. Served with ranch.

Jabby Fries

Jabby Fries

$7.95

Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with ranch dressing

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Onion Rings. Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion’s natural sweetness shine through. Fried golden after you order and salted the second they leave the fryer—a most welcome addition to any value basket.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.95

Topped with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream

Provolone Sticks

Provolone Sticks

$6.95

Lightly breaded sticks of Provolone cheese, deep fried and served with marinara

Spicy Cheeseballs

Spicy Cheeseballs

$8.95

Deep fried and served with marinara

Stuffed Banana Peppers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.95

Garden fresh peppers stuffed with seasonal ground meat, baked in marinara and provolone and topped with romano

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

These oven-crisp, savory sweet potato fries are exactly what you're looking for to complete your next meal. Try them alongside your favorite steaks, burgers, chicken, or with whatever you desire.

Salads & Sides

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$13.95

Strip steak served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Deep fried chicken with the original sweet + tangy buffalo sauce, served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Fresh romaine topped with Parmesan, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled chicken served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese

Tex Mex Salad

Tex Mex Salad

$10.95

Taco meat served over lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers served in a taco bowl and topped with assorted cheeses.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Fresh baby spinach, sliced egg, bacon, mushroom, red onion and chicken breast. Served with house spinach vinaigrette.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.95

Mixed Greens topped with tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Creamy, crunchy coleslaw made with chopped cabbage and carrots blended with Jabby Joe's own delicious dressing.

Fries

Fries

$2.95

Delicious and Crispy Fries

Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$1.95

Jabby's Mashed Potatoes are a convenient side dish that provide the farm-fresh goodness today’s families are looking for.

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$1.95

Jabby's Mashed Potatoes with our homemade beef gravy are a convenient side dish that provide the farm-fresh goodness today’s families are looking for.

Wraps

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.95

Wrapped filet tips with sautéed mushroom, green pepper, onion, mozzarella, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken, cheddar, lettuce and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Breaded chicken cooked in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese

Hoagies

Sliced steak and provolone baked on a hoagie roll and topped with lettuce and tomato
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$8.95

Breaded buffalo chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

1/2 Hot Sausage Hoagie

1/2 Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.95

Hot sausage with green peppers and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

1/2 Italian Hoagie

1/2 Italian Hoagie

$8.95

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and provolone cheese stacked high. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing

1/2 Meatball & Cheese Hoagie

1/2 Meatball & Cheese Hoagie

$8.95

Our homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese

1/2 Steak & Cheese Hoagie

1/2 Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$8.95

Sliced steak and provolone baked on a hoagie roll and topped with lettuce and tomato

1/2 Jabby Joe Hoagie

1/2 Jabby Joe Hoagie

$11.95

Salami, baked ham, cappicola, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, hot peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and special dressing

Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie Hoagie

Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie Hoagie

$13.95

Breaded buffalo chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Whole Hot Sausage Hoagie

Whole Hot Sausage Hoagie

$13.95

Hot sausage with green peppers and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Whole Italian Hoagies

Whole Italian Hoagies

$13.95

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and provolone cheese stacked high. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing

Whole Meatball & Cheese Hoagie

Whole Meatball & Cheese Hoagie

$13.95

Our homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese

Whole Steak & Cheese Hoagie

Whole Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$13.95

Sliced steak and provolone baked on a hoagie roll and topped with lettuce and tomato

Whole Jabby Joe Hoagie

Whole Jabby Joe Hoagie

$15.95

Salami, baked ham, cappicola, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms,sausage, hot peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and special dressing.

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.95

Flavorful fried jumbo size chicken wings.

12 Wings.

12 Wings.

$13.95

Flavorful fried jumbo size chicken wings.

18 Wings

18 Wings

$15.95

Flavorful fried jumbo size chicken wings.

30 Wings

30 Wings

$24.95

Flavorful fried jumbo size chicken wings.

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Parm Dinner/ Pasta

Chicken Parm Dinner/ Pasta

$14.95

Freshly breaded chicken breast baked in marinara sauce, topped with provolone. Served with pasta and one additional side.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried.

Broiled Scrod

Broiled Scrod

$16.95

Splashed with white wine and lemon. Served with fresh garlic, butter and topped with Italian bread crumbs.

Zucchini Parm Dinner/Pasta

$13.95

Breaded and fried slices of zucchini, topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese, pasta side with salad or slaw.

Roast Beef Dinner

$14.95

Tender roast beef smothered in gravy and served with your choice of 2 - fries, mashed, veggie, slaw or salad..

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Served with meatballs and topped with homemade marinara.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.95

Fresh chicken and steamed broccoli over noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce.

Meatball Casserole

Meatball Casserole

$13.95

Three house made meatballs over penne, tossed with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and baked golden brown.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan.

Pizza

Spinanch Rolls

$9.95

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.95
My Pie 4 cut

My Pie 4 cut

$5.99

Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.

Small 8 Cut Pizza

Small 8 Cut Pizza

$7.99

Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.

Large 12 cut Pizza

Large 12 cut Pizza

$11.99

Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.

White Pizza Small 8 cut

White Pizza Small 8 cut

$12.99

Garlic and tomato’s with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

White Pizza Large 12 cut

White Pizza Large 12 cut

$18.99

Garlic and tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Veggie Pizza Small 8 cut

Veggie Pizza Small 8 cut

$12.99

Fresh broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and fresh garlic covered with provolone, mozzarella and Romano cheese.

Veggie Pizza Large 12 cut

Veggie Pizza Large 12 cut

$18.99

Fresh broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and fresh garlic covered with provolone, mozzarella and Romano cheese.

Spinach & Feta Pizza Small 8 cut

Spinach & Feta Pizza Small 8 cut

$12.99

Spinach and tomatoes covered with mozzarella, provolone, feta and Romano cheese. (White sauce)

Spinach & Feta Pizza Large 12 cut

Spinach & Feta Pizza Large 12 cut

$18.99

Spinach and tomatoes covered with mozzarella, provolone, feta and Romano cheese. (White sauce)

Steak, Onion, Ranch Pizza Small 8 cut

Steak, Onion, Ranch Pizza Small 8 cut

$12.99

Covered with steak, red onions and topped with ranch.

Steak Onion Ranch Pizza Large 12 cut

Steak Onion Ranch Pizza Large 12 cut

$18.99

Covered with steak, red onions and topped with ranch dresssing.

Meatlovers Pizza Small 8 cut

Meatlovers Pizza Small 8 cut

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham salami, cappicola, bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Meatlovers Pizza Large 12 cut

Meatlovers Pizza Large 12 cut

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, cappicola, bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Food

Sketty & Meatball Kids

Sketty & Meatball Kids

$5.95

Spaghetti and Meatballs is a family favorite that never goes out of style.

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.95
Kids Hamburger & Fries

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$6.95

Any kid will love these burgers on a hot day

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95
Kids Mac & Cheese (Friday Only)

Kids Mac & Cheese (Friday Only)

$5.95

Cheesy, gooey, creamy and oh-so-delicious…

Takeout Sodas

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Just Good Food And Drink

Location

1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136

Directions

Gallery
Jabby Joe's image
Jabby Joe's image
Jabby Joe's image

