Jabby Joe's
No reviews yet
1562 ISLAND AVE
MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136
Sandwiches and Burgers
Fish Sandwich
The original fish sandwich! Fresh cod hand breaded or beer battered and deep fried. Served with cocktail or tartar and lemon. Served with fries or slaw
Reuben
Often imitated, never duplicated. Our is the real thing! Thinly sliced, slow cooked corned beef, aged sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Grilled to perfection marble rye with Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
Reuben's Sister (Rachel)
They named her Rachel. She’s just like her brother, but instead of corned beef she prefers roasted turkey breast. Served with fries.
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey breast and melted Swiss cheese w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
Joe Joe Ribeye Sandwich
An 8oz. Pile of sliced ribeye with Swiss cheese, topped with fries, slaw, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing.
Ham & Turkey Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, American, Swiss and mayo. Served with fries
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato. Served with fries
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato on fresh bread. This sandwich offers a light and tasty lunch, snack or dinner.
Grilled Cheese
Made with white bread, extra sharp Cheddar cheese, and butter, this crispy, crunchy, cheesy masterpiece is the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich.
Uncle Teds Slow Roast Beef
Tender stack of roast beef on fresh Italian bread. Smothered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes or fries
Gyro with Fries
Hamburger
All homemade. Need we say more? Served with fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
An 8oz burger topped with thick sliced bacon and American cheese. Served with fries
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Can you handle it? Two 8oz burgers topped with thick sliced bacon and American cheese. Served with fries
Hot & Bleu Burger
Topped with our hot sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
Appetizers
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Deep fried and golden brown.
Cheese Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican cheeses
Chicken Fingers
Four hand breaded and deep fried to crispy perfection. Choose from plain, buffalo or BBQ. Served with ranch.
Jabby Fries
Topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with ranch dressing
Onion Rings
Onion Rings. Our thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, letting the onion’s natural sweetness shine through. Fried golden after you order and salted the second they leave the fryer—a most welcome addition to any value basket.
Potato Skins
Topped with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream
Provolone Sticks
Lightly breaded sticks of Provolone cheese, deep fried and served with marinara
Spicy Cheeseballs
Deep fried and served with marinara
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Garden fresh peppers stuffed with seasonal ground meat, baked in marinara and provolone and topped with romano
Sweet Potato Fries
These oven-crisp, savory sweet potato fries are exactly what you're looking for to complete your next meal. Try them alongside your favorite steaks, burgers, chicken, or with whatever you desire.
Salads & Sides
Steak Salad
Strip steak served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Salad
Deep fried chicken with the original sweet + tangy buffalo sauce, served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine topped with Parmesan, Caesar dressing and grilled chicken breast
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken served over lettuce, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber. Topped with fries and assorted cheese
Tex Mex Salad
Taco meat served over lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers served in a taco bowl and topped with assorted cheeses.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, sliced egg, bacon, mushroom, red onion and chicken breast. Served with house spinach vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Mixed Greens topped with tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olives, banana pepper and cucumber.
Cole Slaw
Creamy, crunchy coleslaw made with chopped cabbage and carrots blended with Jabby Joe's own delicious dressing.
Fries
Delicious and Crispy Fries
Mashed Potato
Jabby's Mashed Potatoes are a convenient side dish that provide the farm-fresh goodness today’s families are looking for.
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Jabby's Mashed Potatoes with our homemade beef gravy are a convenient side dish that provide the farm-fresh goodness today’s families are looking for.
Wraps
Hoagies
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
Breaded buffalo chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
1/2 Hot Sausage Hoagie
Hot sausage with green peppers and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
1/2 Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and provolone cheese stacked high. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing
1/2 Meatball & Cheese Hoagie
Our homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
1/2 Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Sliced steak and provolone baked on a hoagie roll and topped with lettuce and tomato
1/2 Jabby Joe Hoagie
Salami, baked ham, cappicola, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage, hot peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and special dressing
Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie Hoagie
Breaded buffalo chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Whole Hot Sausage Hoagie
Hot sausage with green peppers and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
Whole Italian Hoagies
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni and provolone cheese stacked high. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing
Whole Meatball & Cheese Hoagie
Our homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese
Whole Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Sliced steak and provolone baked on a hoagie roll and topped with lettuce and tomato
Whole Jabby Joe Hoagie
Salami, baked ham, cappicola, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms,sausage, hot peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and special dressing.
Wings
Dinner Entrees
Chicken Parm Dinner/ Pasta
Freshly breaded chicken breast baked in marinara sauce, topped with provolone. Served with pasta and one additional side.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp, breaded and deep fried.
Broiled Scrod
Splashed with white wine and lemon. Served with fresh garlic, butter and topped with Italian bread crumbs.
Zucchini Parm Dinner/Pasta
Breaded and fried slices of zucchini, topped with marinara and melted provolone cheese, pasta side with salad or slaw.
Roast Beef Dinner
Tender roast beef smothered in gravy and served with your choice of 2 - fries, mashed, veggie, slaw or salad..
Stuffed Shells
Served with meatballs and topped with homemade marinara.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Fresh chicken and steamed broccoli over noodles with homemade Alfredo sauce.
Meatball Casserole
Three house made meatballs over penne, tossed with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and baked golden brown.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan.
Pizza
Spinanch Rolls
Pepperoni Rolls
My Pie 4 cut
Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.
Small 8 Cut Pizza
Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.
Large 12 cut Pizza
Our homemade dough cooked to perfection with toppings of your choice.
White Pizza Small 8 cut
Garlic and tomato’s with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
White Pizza Large 12 cut
Garlic and tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
Veggie Pizza Small 8 cut
Fresh broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and fresh garlic covered with provolone, mozzarella and Romano cheese.
Veggie Pizza Large 12 cut
Fresh broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes and fresh garlic covered with provolone, mozzarella and Romano cheese.
Spinach & Feta Pizza Small 8 cut
Spinach and tomatoes covered with mozzarella, provolone, feta and Romano cheese. (White sauce)
Spinach & Feta Pizza Large 12 cut
Spinach and tomatoes covered with mozzarella, provolone, feta and Romano cheese. (White sauce)
Steak, Onion, Ranch Pizza Small 8 cut
Covered with steak, red onions and topped with ranch.
Steak Onion Ranch Pizza Large 12 cut
Covered with steak, red onions and topped with ranch dresssing.
Meatlovers Pizza Small 8 cut
Pepperoni, sausage, ham salami, cappicola, bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Meatlovers Pizza Large 12 cut
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, cappicola, bacon, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Food
Sketty & Meatball Kids
Spaghetti and Meatballs is a family favorite that never goes out of style.
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Kids Hamburger & Fries
Any kid will love these burgers on a hot day
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese (Friday Only)
Cheesy, gooey, creamy and oh-so-delicious…
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Just Good Food And Drink
1562 ISLAND AVE, MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136