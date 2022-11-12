Coal River Express ARH Main Lobby

Restaurant header imageView gallery

100 Medical Center Dr

Hazard, KY 41701

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled Cheese
BLT

Sandwiches

Bread choices include white, wheat, croissant, hoagie bun.
Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$6.89

Thin-sliced premium ham, swiss cheese topped with lettuce & tomato.

BLT

BLT

$4.69

Our quality bacon topped with garden-fresh lettuce and tomato. Mayo not automatically added.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.77

Buttered, with 3 slices of melted cheese.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.89

Homemade chicken salad recipe including grapes, pineapple, pecans.

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$6.89

Thin-sliced premium bologna with melted american cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$6.89

Ham turkey & bacon with american cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$6.89

Sliced turkey & bacon with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$6.89

Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.89

Pulled pork covered in our house BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$6.89

Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce & tomato.

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$6.89

Pulled pork covered in our house BBQ sauce, melted shredded cheese over a bed of tortilla chips.

Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$6.89

Chicken, jalapeno, pepperjack & shredded cheddarjack with lettuce & tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.89

Chicken breast topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch & buffalo sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos

Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos

$6.89

Chicken breast, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddarjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.89

Simple chicken breast sandwich with swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$6.89

Simple turkey breast sandwich with swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Wraps

Tortilla choices include white, wheat, tomato basil, spinach.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.89

Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.

Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

$6.89

Chicken, jalapeno, pepperjack & shredded cheddarjack with lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.89

Sliced turkey & bacon with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.89

Chicken breast topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch & buffalo sauce.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$4.69

Our quality bacon topped with garden-fresh lettuce and tomato. Mayo not automatically added.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.89

Homemade chicken salad recipe including grapes, pineapple, pecans.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$6.29

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, cheddarjack cheese, ranch.

Ham & Swiss Wrap

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$6.89

Thin-sliced premium ham, swiss cheese topped with lettuce & tomato.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

$6.89

Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce & tomato.

BBQ Pork Wrap

BBQ Pork Wrap

$6.89

Pulled pork covered in our house BBQ sauce.

Specials

Our daily specials. We start serving around ~11am Mon-Fri until we sell out. Online orders are a great way to ensure you can still have the special even when you need a late lunch.

Cactus Chili

$4.69Out of stock

Pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese. Our massively popular chili with a sweeter profile. Contains beef, white beans, corn, and of course, cactus!

Taco Salad

$6.89Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, taco meat, cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream.

Potato Soup

$4.69Out of stock

Our homemade recipe has been a favorite from the beginning. Pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese.

Smokehouse Spud

$6.89Out of stock

A baked potato with butter & sour cream covered in BBQ pulled pork & cheese.

Queso Chicken Nachos

$6.89Out of stock

Fajita chicken over a bed of nachos covered in Mexican-style white cheese.

Open Face Roast Beef

$8.39Out of stock

Chicken Casserole

$6.89Out of stock

Lasagna

$6.89Out of stock

Stuffed Pepper

$6.89Out of stock

Summer Salad

$8.39Out of stock

Burger

$7.89Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.89Out of stock

Beefy Cheesy Dorito Casserole

$6.89Out of stock

Beefy Potato Casserole

$7.19Out of stock

Footlong Hotdog

$6.89Out of stock

Pizza Sweetroll

$5.23+Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.69

Bacon, egg patty & american cheese.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap

$4.69

Bacon, egg patty & american cheese.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.69

Sausage patty, egg patty & american cheese.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap

$4.69

Sausage patty, egg patty & american cheese.

Bologna Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.69

Bologna, egg patty & american cheese.

Bologna Egg & Cheese Wrap

$5.55

Bologna, egg patty & american cheese.

Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.69

Ham, egg patty & american cheese.

Ham Egg & Cheese Wrap

$5.55

Ham, egg patty & american cheese.

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$3.77

Egg patty & american cheese.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.77

Egg patty & american cheese.

Sausage & Cheese Wrap

$3.77

Sausage patty & american cheese.

Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

$3.77

Sausage patty & american cheese.

Sides & More

Combo

$2.62

One per main food item. Includes cookie or chips + fountain drink or tea.

Chips

$1.31

Fruit Cup

$4.19Out of stock

Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Poured Drink

Fountain Pop, Fresh-Brewed Tea, Coffee, Cappuccino

Combo

$2.62

One per main food item. Includes cookie or chips + fountain drink or tea.

Fountain Drink

$2.10

Cup of Ice / Ice Water

$0.24

Fresh-Brewed Tea

$1.89

Coffee

$2.20

Cappuccino

$2.20

Hot Chocolate

$2.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thank you for supporting small business. Daily specials posted on Facebook! fb.me/CoalRiverExpress

100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701

