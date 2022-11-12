Coal River Express ARH Main Lobby
No reviews yet
100 Medical Center Dr
Hazard, KY 41701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Thin-sliced premium ham, swiss cheese topped with lettuce & tomato.
BLT
Our quality bacon topped with garden-fresh lettuce and tomato. Mayo not automatically added.
Grilled Cheese
Buttered, with 3 slices of melted cheese.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad recipe including grapes, pineapple, pecans.
Bologna Sandwich
Thin-sliced premium bologna with melted american cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Club Sandwich
Ham turkey & bacon with american cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Sliced turkey & bacon with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork covered in our house BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce & tomato.
BBQ Pork Nachos
Pulled pork covered in our house BBQ sauce, melted shredded cheese over a bed of tortilla chips.
Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, jalapeno, pepperjack & shredded cheddarjack with lettuce & tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch & buffalo sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos
Chicken breast, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddarjack cheese on a bed of tortilla chips.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Simple chicken breast sandwich with swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Simple turkey breast sandwich with swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.
Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Wrap
Chicken, jalapeno, pepperjack & shredded cheddarjack with lettuce & tomato.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Sliced turkey & bacon with shredded cheddarjack cheese, ranch, lettuce & tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch & buffalo sauce.
BLT Wrap
Our quality bacon topped with garden-fresh lettuce and tomato. Mayo not automatically added.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad recipe including grapes, pineapple, pecans.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, cheddarjack cheese, ranch.
Ham & Swiss Wrap
Thin-sliced premium ham, swiss cheese topped with lettuce & tomato.
BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap
Chicken breast & bacon topped with shredded cheddarjack cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce & tomato.
BBQ Pork Wrap
Pulled pork covered in our house BBQ sauce.
Specials
Cactus Chili
Pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese. Our massively popular chili with a sweeter profile. Contains beef, white beans, corn, and of course, cactus!
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomato, taco meat, cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream.
Potato Soup
Our homemade recipe has been a favorite from the beginning. Pairs perfectly with a grilled cheese.
Smokehouse Spud
A baked potato with butter & sour cream covered in BBQ pulled pork & cheese.
Queso Chicken Nachos
Fajita chicken over a bed of nachos covered in Mexican-style white cheese.
Open Face Roast Beef
Chicken Casserole
Lasagna
Stuffed Pepper
Summer Salad
Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
Beefy Cheesy Dorito Casserole
Beefy Potato Casserole
Footlong Hotdog
Pizza Sweetroll
Breakfast
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, egg patty & american cheese.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap
Bacon, egg patty & american cheese.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage patty, egg patty & american cheese.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap
Sausage patty, egg patty & american cheese.
Bologna Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bologna, egg patty & american cheese.
Bologna Egg & Cheese Wrap
Bologna, egg patty & american cheese.
Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, egg patty & american cheese.
Ham Egg & Cheese Wrap
Ham, egg patty & american cheese.
Egg & Cheese Wrap
Egg patty & american cheese.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg patty & american cheese.
Sausage & Cheese Wrap
Sausage patty & american cheese.
Sausage & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage patty & american cheese.
Sides & More
Poured Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thank you for supporting small business. Daily specials posted on Facebook! fb.me/CoalRiverExpress
100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701