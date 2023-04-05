  • Home
  • /
  • Loxahatchee
  • /
  • Jabrewski's Pizza Company - 7070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jabrewski's Pizza Company 7070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road

review star

No reviews yet

7070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Starters

Cheddar Chz Beer Dip

$8.00

Cheddar beer dip served w/ 3 soft pretzels

Wings

$17.00

Loaded Chz Fries

$11.00

Onion Ring Basket

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Saucy Tots

$13.00

Fr Green Tomatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Garlic Rolls

$4.00

Dozen Garlic Rolls

$6.00

Sd Meatballs

$6.00

****************

Entrees

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Spaghetti & MB

$14.00

Chicken Caprese

$15.00

Blk Grl Shrimp

$17.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

Brsd Beef Ravioli

$16.00

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Pork Dinner

$17.00

Alfredo

$13.00

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.00

Burgers + Dogs

Jabrewski Burger

$13.50

Rodeo Burger

$13.50

Philly Burger

$13.50

Blk & Bleu Burger

$13.50

Fr Green Tomato Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Classic Burger

$11.50

Breakfast Burger

$13.50

Chili Ch Dog

$12.50

Jabrewski Dog

$12.50

Blk & Bleu Dog

$12.50

Hot Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese Sub

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

MB Parm Sub

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Gr Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Salads

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tomato & Mozz Salad

$13.00

Fr Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$12.00

Lg House Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

SW Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sm Ceasar

$4.50

Sm House Salad

$4.00

Gr Chicken Cranberry Salad

$15.00

****************

Free House Salad

Free Ceasar

Soup

Tomato Basil

$5.00

French Onion

$6.00

Chili

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Swt FF

$4.00

Sd Tator Tots

$4.00

Sd Broccoli

$4.00

Sd Mashed Potato

$4.00

Sd Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sd Onion Rings

$4.00

$Sd Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

$Sd Garlic Butter

$0.50

6oz Dressing

$4.00

16oz Dressing

$8.00

$Sd House Dressing

$0.50

$Sd Ranch

$0.50

$Sd Spicy Ranch

$0.50

$Sd Honey Must

$0.50

$Sd Apple Ving

$0.50

$Sd Bleu Ch

$0.50

$Sd Crmy Balsamic

$0.50

$Sd Italian

$0.50

$Sd Caesar

$0.50

$Sd Mild Sauce

$0.50

$Sd Hot Sauce

$0.50

$Sd BBQ

$0.50

$Sd Bombay

$0.50

$Sd Garlic Parm

$0.50

$Sd Honey Garlic

$0.50

$Sd Mild Garlic

$0.50

$Sd Hot Garlic

$0.50

$Sd Anchovies

$2.50

$Sd Xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

$Sd Xtra Pico

$0.50

$Sd of Marinara

$1.50

$Sd Pizza Sauce

$1.50

$Sd Alfredo

$2.50

$Sd Gouda Cream

$2.50

$Sd Alla Vodka

$2.50

$Sd Beer Dip

$2.50

SM Dough

$3.00

Med Dough

$4.00

Large Dough

$5.00

Big Azz Dough

$8.00

Desserts

BF Cheesecake

$6.00

RPB Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Choc Cake

$7.00

Calzones + Strombolis

Ricotta Calzone

$13.00

Spinach Calzone

$14.00

Stuffed Calzone

$15.00

Stromboli

$14.00

Hand Tossed Pizza

12" Small

$12.50

14" Medium

$13.50

18" Large

$15.50

24" Big Azz

$30.50

Specialty Pizza

12" Jabrewski

$17.50

14" Jabrewski

$19.50

18" Jabrewski

$22.50

24" Jabrewski

$36.50

12" Pizza Jam

$17.50

14" Pizza Jam

$19.50

18" Pizza Jam

$22.50

24" Pizza Jam

$36.50

12" Longboard

$17.50

14" Longboard

$19.50

18" Longboard

$22.50

24" Longboard

$36.50

12" Margherita

$17.50

14" Margherita

$19.50

18" Margherita

$22.50

24" Margherita

$36.50

12" White Pizza

$17.50

14" White Pizza

$19.50

18" White Pizza

$22.50

24" White Pizza

$36.50

12" Garden

$17.50

14" Garden

$19.50

18" Garden

$22.50

24" Garden

$36.50

12" Philly

$17.50

14" Philly

$19.50

18" Philly

$22.50

24" Philly

$36.50

12" Saucy Pig

$17.50

14" Saucy Pig

$19.50

18" Saucy Pig

$22.50

24" Saucy Pig

$36.50

12" Supreme-o

$17.50

14" Supreme-o

$19.50

18" Supreme-o

$22.50

24" Supreme-o

$36.50

12" Buffalo

$17.50

14" Buffalo

$19.50

18" Buffalo

$22.50

24" Buffalo

$36.50

Specials

Pizza Slice

$3.50

Slice Special

$7.00

Drinks

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice tea

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Pepsi 2L

$3.75

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.75

Sierra Mist 2L

$3.75

Mt Dew 2L

$3.75

Beer

TBC Chancellor

$6.00

Sailfish IPA

$6.00

Funky Buddha

$6.00

Swt Emotions Caramel Ale

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Beer Flight

$10.00

Round of Drinks For Staff

$20.00

Growler Buy & Fill

$36.00

Growler

$15.00

Growler Fill

$24.00

Mini Growler Buy & Fill

$23.00

Mini Growler

$11.00

Mini Growler Fill

$13.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Domestic 6-pack

$12.00

Import 6-Pack

$14.00

Wine

House Chard

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Murphy Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Murphy Chard

$8.00

Murphy Cab

$8.00

Murphy Merlot

$8.00

La Crema Pinot Gris

$11.00

La Crema Chard

$11.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$11.00

Coppola Cab

$15.00

Wine Flight

$15.00

BTL HS Chard

$18.00

BTL HS Cab

$18.00

BTL HS Merlot

$18.00

BTL HS Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL MG Chard

$28.00

BTL MG Cab

$28.00

BTL MG Merlot

$28.00

BTL MG Sauv Blc

$28.00

BTL La Crm Chard

$38.00

BTL La Crm Pinot Gris

$38.00

BTL La Crm Noir

$38.00

BTL Directors

$50.00

Retail

Pizza Shirt

$18.00

Hoodie

$42.00

Black Trucker Hat

$15.00

Flat Bill Hat

$20.00

Jabrewski Tank

$16.00

Long Sleeve

$17.00

Dri-Fit

$20.00

EMP Pizza Shirt

$15.00

EMP Black Trucker Hat

$10.00

EMP Flat Bill Hat

$16.00

Wednesday Special

1/2 Priced wine (Copy)

1/2 price BTL HS Chard

$9.00

1/2 price BTL HS Cab

$9.00

1/2 price BTL HS Merlot

$9.00

1/2 priced BTL HS Pinot grigio

$9.00

1/2 price MG Chard

$14.00

1/2 price MG Cab

$14.00

1/2 price MG Merlot

$14.00

1/2 price MG Sauv Blc

$14.00

1/2 price La Crm Chard

$19.00

1/2 price La Crm Pinot Gris

$19.00

1/2 price La Crm Noir

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our approach is simple—we focus on providing high quality and creatively daring pizzas that are handmade with love and fresh ingredients. However, our commitment to excellence doesn’t stop at the pizza. Come in and enjoy!

Location

7070 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Earl’s Slow And Low BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
16290 Town Center Pkwy N Loxahatchee, FL 33470
View restaurantnext
Fusion Fresh - 4670 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4670 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd Westlake, FL 33470
View restaurantnext
The Dancing Crane
orange starNo Reviews
11401 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412
View restaurantnext
Souvlaki Fast - Royal Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1250 royal palm beach blvd. Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Ray's Hideaway - 12041 Southern Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
12041 Southern Boulevard Loxahatchee, FL 33470
View restaurantnext
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
10233 Okeechobee Blvd B-11 Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Loxahatchee
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston