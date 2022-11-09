Jac & Do's of Arlington
361 Reviews
$$
635 North Main St
Arlington, OH 45814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
MARGARITA TO GO
PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
9" Garlic Cheese Pizza
9" Veggie Lovers
9" Taco
9" Meat Lovers
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
9" The Island
9" Deluxe
9" BBQ Chicken
9" Fajita Pizza
9" Red Devil
9" Dessert Pizza
9" Deep Fried Mariachi
9 " 3 Cheese Pizza
12" Garlic
12" Veggie Lovers
12" Taco
12" Meat Lovers
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
12" Island
12" Red Devil
12" Deluxe
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Fajita Pizza
12" 3 Cheese Pizza
12" DUO
12" Deep Fried Mariachi
12" Dessert Pizza
14" Garlic Cheese Pizza
14" Veggie Lovers
14" Taco
14" Meat Lovers
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" The Island
14" Red Devil
14" Deluxe
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Fajita Pizza
14" 3 Cheese Pizza
14"Deep Fried Mariachi
14 Duo
14" Dessert
18" Garlic Pizza
18" Deluxe
18" Taco
18" Meat Lovers
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
18" The Island
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Red Devil
18" Fajita Pizza
18" Veggie Lovers
18" Deep Fried Mariachi
21" Veggie Lovers
21" Taco
21" Meat Lovers
21" Chicken Bacon Ranch
21" The Island
21" Red Devil
21" Deluxe
21" BBQ Chicken
21" Fajita Pizza
21" Deep Fried Mariachi
GLUTEN FREE RED DEVIL
GLUTEN FREE CBR
GLUTEN FREE TACO
GLUTEN FREE MEAT LOVER
GLUTEN FREE VEGGIE LOVERS
GLUTEN FREE ISLAND
GLUTEN FREE DELUXE
GLUTEN FREE BBQ CHICKEN
GLUTEN FREE FAJITA
GLUTEN FREE GARLIC
GLUTEN FREE 3-CHEESE
APPETIZERS
Combo Basket
Pick 3 of the listed appetizers, served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
Bacon Cheese Fries
French Fries, cheddar cheese and bacon served with a side of housemade ranch
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips, taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos with a side of salsa
Potato Skins
Potato boats, cheddar cheese and bacon served with a side of sour cream
Spinach Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Tacos
Four soft shell tacos, taco meat, lettuce, onion, cheddar cheese and tomato served with sour cream and salsa
Chip Combo
FRIED MUSHROOMS
FRENCH FRIES
FRIED PICKLES
Breaded dill chips served with a side of jalapeño ranch
Hot Cheese Balls
Cubed pepper jack cheese deep fried
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
Mini Corn Dogs
Mozzarella Sticks
With marinara
Onion Rings
Poppers
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese
Corn Nuggets
Fire roasted corn, creamy cheddar and mozzarella cheese, diced jalapenos and red pepper served with jalapeno ranch
GRINDERS
#1 KITCHEN GR
Provolone, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, hot rings (banana peppers), lettuce, tomato, special mayo, vinegar and oil
#2 ITALIAN GR
Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo
#3 HAM & SALAMI GR
Provolone, ham, salami, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo
# 4 CLUB GR
Provolone, ham, turkey, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo
#5 BBQ GR
Sweet Baby Ray BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, hot rings (banana peppers) and provolone
#6 PARM CHK GR
Pizza sauce, chicken strips, red onion, hot rings (banana peppers) and provolone
#7 MEATBALL GR
Pizza sauce, meatballs, red onion, hot ring (banana peppers) and provolone
#8 PIZZA GR
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and provolone
#9 PHILLY GR
Ribeye, green pepper, onion, swiss cheese and mayo
#10 RED DEVIL GR
BBQ sauce, hot chicken chunks, hot ring (banana peppers) and provolone
#11 COLLINATOR GR
Provolone, pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos and cheddar cheese
#12 CBR GR
Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato
#13 BLT GR
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and special mayo
#14 FAJITA GR
Grilled fajita chicken or steak, provolone, green pepper, onion and hot ring (banana peppers)
#15 HAM GR
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and special mayo
Veggie Grinder
Mushroom, green pepper, green olive, onion, tomato and hot ring (banana peppers)
Turkey GRINDER
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and special mayo
SUBS
#1 HAM & TURKEY
#3 Ham
Ham, provolone, tomato, onion, mayo and spices
#4 HAM & SALAMI
#5 HAM TURKEY SALAMI
Roast beef, turkey, ham, provolone, tomato, onion, mayo and spices
#6 Super Sub (Italian)
Provolone and american, ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinegar/oil and spices
#7 Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, muenster and any choice of pizza toppings
#2 Turkey
Turkey, provolone, onion, tomato, mayo and spices
BASKETS
Bread
Pretzel Sticks
Served with nacho cheese and honey mustard
3 Bosco Sticks
6 Bosco Sticks
3 Bread Sticks
6 Bread Sticks
3 Cinna Sticks
6 Cinna Sticks
Garlic Cheesy Loaf
12" sub bun cut int strips topped with two cheeses, garlic salt and oregano served with a side of pizza sauce
Pizza Bowl
Our pizza dough with muenster cheese and pepperoni folded into a bowl, brushed with garlic butter served with pasta sauce
WINGS/CHUNKS/TENDERS
Foldovers
Kids Menu
PASTA
BURGERS
SANDWICHES
SALADS
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, grilled or fried chicken marinated in hot sauce, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, hot rings (banana peppers), tomato and red onion
Chef Salad
Lettuce, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and egg
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken presented over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, swiss cheese and egg
Garden Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion and tomatoes
Greek Salad
Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese and pepperoni peppers served with greek dressing
Mini Juli Salad
Lettuce, ham and swiss cheese
Side Salad
Lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion and croutons
Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce, grilled or fried chicken marinated in BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, corn and tortilla strips
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tortilla chips, taco beef, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion served with a side of salsa
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, grilled fajita chicken, cheddar cheese, green pepper, onion and hot rings (banana peppers),
SIDES
WRAPS
STUFFED STICKS
SOUP
NEW ITEMS
2-LITERS
Fountain
20 oz
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
635 North Main St, Arlington, OH 45814