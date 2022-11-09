Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Chicken

Jac & Do's of Arlington

361 Reviews

$$

635 North Main St

Arlington, OH 45814

Popular Items

14" Pizza Base
18" Pizza Base

MARGARITA TO GO

MARGARITA

$3.75

WE WILL CHECK ID

PIZZA

9" Pizza Base

$5.25

12" Pizza Base

$7.50

14" Pizza Base

$9.50

18" Pizza Base

$13.75

21" Pizza Base

$15.75

Gluten Free

$7.50

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

9" Garlic Cheese Pizza

$8.00

9" Veggie Lovers

$8.75

9" Taco

$8.75

9" Meat Lovers

$8.75

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

9" The Island

$9.00

9" Deluxe

$8.75

9" BBQ Chicken

$9.00

9" Fajita Pizza

$9.00

9" Red Devil

$9.00

9" Dessert Pizza

$8.25

9" Deep Fried Mariachi

$9.00

9 " 3 Cheese Pizza

$8.00

12" Garlic

$11.25

12" Veggie Lovers

$12.25

12" Taco

$12.25

12" Meat Lovers

$12.25

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.75

12" Island

$12.75

12" Red Devil

$12.75

12" Deluxe

$12.25

12" BBQ Chicken

$12.75

12" Fajita Pizza

$12.75

12" 3 Cheese Pizza

$11.25

12" DUO

$12.25

12" Deep Fried Mariachi

$12.75

12" Dessert Pizza

$11.99

14" Garlic Cheese Pizza

$15.25

14" Veggie Lovers

$16.75

14" Taco

$16.75

14" Meat Lovers

$16.75

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

14" The Island

$17.00

14" Red Devil

$17.00

14" Deluxe

$16.75

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

14" Fajita Pizza

$17.00

14" 3 Cheese Pizza

$15.25

14"Deep Fried Mariachi

$17.00

14 Duo

$14.25

14" Dessert

$17.00

18" Garlic Pizza

$22.75

18" Deluxe

$23.75

18" Taco

$23.75

18" Meat Lovers

$23.75

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

18" The Island

$23.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$23.99

18" Red Devil

$23.99

18" Fajita Pizza

$23.99

18" Veggie Lovers

$23.75

18" Deep Fried Mariachi

$23.99

21" Veggie Lovers

$28.25

21" Taco

$28.25

21" Meat Lovers

$28.25

21" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.75

21" The Island

$28.75

21" Red Devil

$28.75

21" Deluxe

$28.25

21" BBQ Chicken

$28.75

21" Fajita Pizza

$28.75

21" Deep Fried Mariachi

$28.75

GLUTEN FREE RED DEVIL

$12.75

GLUTEN FREE CBR

$12.75

GLUTEN FREE TACO

$12.25

GLUTEN FREE MEAT LOVER

$12.25

GLUTEN FREE VEGGIE LOVERS

$12.25

GLUTEN FREE ISLAND

$12.75

GLUTEN FREE DELUXE

$12.25

GLUTEN FREE BBQ CHICKEN

$12.75

GLUTEN FREE FAJITA

$12.75

GLUTEN FREE GARLIC

$12.25

GLUTEN FREE 3-CHEESE

$12.25

APPETIZERS

Combo Basket

$10.99

Pick 3 of the listed appetizers, served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries, cheddar cheese and bacon served with a side of housemade ranch

Nacho Supreme

$8.99

Tortilla chips, taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos with a side of salsa

Potato Skins

$8.99Out of stock

Potato boats, cheddar cheese and bacon served with a side of sour cream

Spinach Dip

$6.29

Served with tortilla chips

Tacos

$7.99

Four soft shell tacos, taco meat, lettuce, onion, cheddar cheese and tomato served with sour cream and salsa

Chip Combo

$6.29

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$4.29

FRENCH FRIES

$2.89

FRIED PICKLES

$4.29

Breaded dill chips served with a side of jalapeño ranch

Hot Cheese Balls

$4.29

Cubed pepper jack cheese deep fried

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$4.29

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.29

With marinara

Onion Rings

$4.99

Poppers

$5.99

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese

Corn Nuggets

$5.79Out of stock

Fire roasted corn, creamy cheddar and mozzarella cheese, diced jalapenos and red pepper served with jalapeno ranch

GRINDERS

#1 KITCHEN GR

$7.59

Provolone, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, red onion, hot rings (banana peppers), lettuce, tomato, special mayo, vinegar and oil

#2 ITALIAN GR

$7.59

Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo

#3 HAM & SALAMI GR

$7.59

Provolone, ham, salami, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo

# 4 CLUB GR

$7.59

Provolone, ham, turkey, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato and special mayo

#5 BBQ GR

$7.59

Sweet Baby Ray BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, hot rings (banana peppers) and provolone

#6 PARM CHK GR

$7.59

Pizza sauce, chicken strips, red onion, hot rings (banana peppers) and provolone

#7 MEATBALL GR

$7.59

Pizza sauce, meatballs, red onion, hot ring (banana peppers) and provolone

#8 PIZZA GR

$7.59

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and provolone

#9 PHILLY GR

$8.29

Ribeye, green pepper, onion, swiss cheese and mayo

#10 RED DEVIL GR

$7.59

BBQ sauce, hot chicken chunks, hot ring (banana peppers) and provolone

#11 COLLINATOR GR

$8.29

Provolone, pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos and cheddar cheese

#12 CBR GR

$8.29

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato

#13 BLT GR

$7.59

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone and special mayo

#14 FAJITA GR

$7.59

Grilled fajita chicken or steak, provolone, green pepper, onion and hot ring (banana peppers)

#15 HAM GR

$7.59

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and special mayo

Veggie Grinder

$7.59

Mushroom, green pepper, green olive, onion, tomato and hot ring (banana peppers)

Turkey GRINDER

$7.59

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and special mayo

SUBS

#1 HAM & TURKEY

$5.99+

#3 Ham

$5.25+

Ham, provolone, tomato, onion, mayo and spices

#4 HAM & SALAMI

$5.99+

#5 HAM TURKEY SALAMI

$5.99+

Roast beef, turkey, ham, provolone, tomato, onion, mayo and spices

#6 Super Sub (Italian)

$5.99+

Provolone and american, ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, vinegar/oil and spices

#7 Pizza Sub

$5.99+

Pizza sauce, muenster and any choice of pizza toppings

#2 Turkey

$5.25+

Turkey, provolone, onion, tomato, mayo and spices

BASKETS

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Double Hamburger

$9.99

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Double Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

SHRIMP BASKET & FRIES

$11.99

Bread

Pretzel Sticks

$5.59

Served with nacho cheese and honey mustard

3 Bosco Sticks

$4.29

6 Bosco Sticks

$8.29

3 Bread Sticks

$3.89

6 Bread Sticks

$7.19

3 Cinna Sticks

$3.89

6 Cinna Sticks

$7.19

Garlic Cheesy Loaf

$6.29

12" sub bun cut int strips topped with two cheeses, garlic salt and oregano served with a side of pizza sauce

Pizza Bowl

$9.29

Our pizza dough with muenster cheese and pepperoni folded into a bowl, brushed with garlic butter served with pasta sauce

WINGS/CHUNKS/TENDERS

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

WINGS

$7.29+

CHUNKS

$8.99+

Foldovers

Blt Foldover

$10.99

Muenster cheese, diced pepperoni, bacon, tomato, lettuce, special mayo and brushed with garlic butter

Create Your Own Foldover

$10.99

Muenster cheese, pizza sauce, choice of any 2 toppings and brushed with garlic butter

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Chunks

$4.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.29

Kids Spaghetti with Garlic Bread

$4.29

Kids Mac Bites

$4.29

PASTA

Baked Spaghetti

$6.99

Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and two cheeses

Parmesan Chicken Spaghetti

$9.99

Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce, chicken breast and muenster cheese

Supreme Spaghetti

$7.99

Thin spaghetti, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onion, marinara sauce and two cheeses

BURGERS

Hamburger

$5.29

Cheeseburger

$5.79

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.59

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.59

Pizza Burger

$6.59

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.29

DEEP FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.99

VEAL

$5.29

TEXAS TENDERLOIN

$5.99

BOLOGNA

$5.29

SMOKED PORK SANDWICH

$6.99

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.59

Lettuce, grilled or fried chicken marinated in hot sauce, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, hot rings (banana peppers), tomato and red onion

Chef Salad

$7.29

Lettuce, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and egg

Chicken Salad

$7.59

Grilled or fried chicken presented over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, swiss cheese and egg

Garden Salad

$6.29

Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion and tomatoes

Greek Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, greek olives, feta cheese and pepperoni peppers served with greek dressing

Mini Juli Salad

$5.29

Lettuce, ham and swiss cheese

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion and croutons

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, grilled or fried chicken marinated in BBQ sauce topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, corn and tortilla strips

Taco Salad

$7.29

Lettuce, tortilla chips, taco beef, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion served with a side of salsa

Fajita Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, grilled fajita chicken, cheddar cheese, green pepper, onion and hot rings (banana peppers),

SIDES

Apple Sauce

$1.79

Chips

$1.25

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Ohio State Balreich's

$4.49

Pork Rinds

$1.49

Pasta Salad

$1.79Out of stock

Peaches

$1.79Out of stock

Potato Salad

$1.79Out of stock

Ohio State Small Big Bag Chips

$2.59Out of stock

***OUT FIRST***

2 Meatballs

$1.99

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Franks red hot sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion and ranch

Sun Dried Tomato Wrap

$6.99

Grilled chicken tossed in Catalina dressing, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion

STUFFED STICKS

Sprosty Sticks (Buffalo Chicken)

$10.99

Muenster cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and hot sauce served with ranch

B.Y.O. STUFFED STICKS

$10.99

Muenster cheese, any 2 pizza toppings served with your choice of sauce

SOUP

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$4.99Out of stock

CHILI

$3.99Out of stock

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$4.99Out of stock

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP

$4.99

CREAMY POTATO SOUP

$4.99

NEW ITEMS

GYRO

$6.29

CHEESE CURDS

$7.99

TATER TOTS

$2.89

CHUNK BOWL

$9.99

FRIED PEPPERONI

$5.99

Steak Salad

$7.99

FAT JAC

$9.99

CRUSTLESS PIZZA BOWL

$7.50

COWBOY BURGER

$7.29

Ice Cream Treat

Cookies

$2.00

Ben & Jerry

$6.25

Push Pop Only

$2.29

SALTER CARAMEL CHEESE CAKE

$6.00

2-LITERS

2-Liter Mountain Dew Takeout

$3.00Out of stock

2-Liter Pepsi Takeout

$3.00

2-Liter Diet Pepsi Takeout

$3.00

2-Liter Dr Pepper Takeout

$3.00

2-Liter Mug Takeout

$3.00

2-Liter Sierra Mist Takeout

$3.00

2-Liter Lemonade Takeout

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain

Mt Dew

$2.39

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Fruit Punch

$2.39

Tea

$2.39

Water

Water/Lemon

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milk (NO REFILLS)

$2.59

CHOCLATE MILK (NO REFILLS)

$2.59

20 oz

Pepsi

$2.25Out of stock

Mt Dew

$2.25

Diet Mt Dew

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Mist Twist

$2.25Out of stock

Water

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

$25 Certificate

$25

$25.00

ST. PATTY DAY SHIRT

SHIRT

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

635 North Main St, Arlington, OH 45814

Directions

Gallery
Jac & Do's of Arlington image
Jac & Do's of Arlington image
Jac & Do's of Arlington image
Jac & Do's of Arlington image

