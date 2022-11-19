Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Jack Allen's Kitchen- Oak Hill

review star

No reviews yet

7720 West Highway 71

Austin, TX 78735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fat Jack Burger
Twisted Cobb Salad
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

TG Starter (OO)

House-Made Pimiento Cheese

House-Made Pimiento Cheese

$6.99

served with flatbread crackers

Chicken Nachitos

Chicken Nachitos

$11.99

slow roasted chicken, refried black beans, American cheese, Cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos

Crunchy Catfish and Slaw

Crunchy Catfish and Slaw

$15.99

farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce

Spinach Gorgonzola Ravioli

Spinach Gorgonzola Ravioli

$12.99

sun-dried tomato walnut pesto cream sauce, grated parmesan, chipotle puree, grilled ciabatta bread

Barbacoa Stackers

Barbacoa Stackers

$10.99

slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese

Carl & Deanna Miller's Layered Chunky Queso

Carl & Deanna Miller's Layered Chunky Queso

$9.99

green chile pork, queso, guacamole

Smashed Guacamole

Smashed Guacamole

$10.99

pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips

Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla

Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla

$9.99

slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw

Jalapeno Crab Dip

Jalapeno Crab Dip

$13.99

baked crab, cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon gratin

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

chunky, roasted sonoran salsa

Today's Soup "bowl"

Today's Soup "bowl"

$6.99
Today's Soup "cup"

Today's Soup "cup"

$4.99

Git Your Greens

Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad

Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad

$17.99

grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad

$17.99

mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing

Twisted Cobb Salad

Twisted Cobb Salad

$17.99

grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$21.99

premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings

"Wedgies Salad"

"Wedgies Salad"

$9.99

bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, slivered red onion, house smoked bacon, green goddess dressing

Ruby Red Trout Salad

Ruby Red Trout Salad

$18.99

sun-dried tomtao walnut pesto, veggie syudded rice, goat cheese cream, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Tom's House Salad

Tom's House Salad

$5.99

romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad "Small"

Caesar Salad "Small"

$6.99

romaine hearts, shaved fresh parmesan, grilled ciabatta croutons

Caesar salad "Large"

Caesar salad "Large"

$8.99

romaine hearts, shaved fresh parmesan, grilled ciabatta croutons

Jak Originals

Pesto-Marinated Crab Stuffed Chicken

Pesto-Marinated Crab Stuffed Chicken

$21.99

grilled chicken breast stuffed with blue crab, red bell peppers and jack cheese, pan seared potato cake, Chef's veggies, cajun cream sauce

Grilled Ruby Trout

Grilled Ruby Trout

$18.99

sun-dried tomato walnut pesto, apple-pecan relish, veggoe-studded rice, wilted spinach

Baja-Style Fish Tacos

Baja-Style Fish Tacos

$17.99

grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans

Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas

Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas

$15.99

onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche

5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken

5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken

$17.99

twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken

13 Spiced Chicken Pasta

13 Spiced Chicken Pasta

$18.99

red pepper linguine, spinach linguine, fresh jalapeno, chipotle cream sauce, Cotija cheese

Tejana Enchilada

Tejana Enchilada

$15.99

slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans

Crispy Salmon

Crispy Salmon

$23.99

roasted tomatillo sauce, crab, hothouse tomato wedges

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Medallions

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Medallions

$19.99

roasted garlic cream sauce, chunky smashers, Chef's veggies

Chicken Fried Anything

Chicken Fried New York Strip

Chicken Fried New York Strip

$19.99

chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$18.99

chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy

South Texas Tacos

Skillet of Green Chile Pork

Skillet of Green Chile Pork

$15.99

black beans, veggie-studded rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillas

Char-Grilled Carne Asado

Char-Grilled Carne Asado

$21.99

black beans, veggie-studded rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillas

Pan-Seared Mole Verde Shrimp

Pan-Seared Mole Verde Shrimp

$17.99

black beans, veggie-studded rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillas

Stewed Chicken Tinga

Stewed Chicken Tinga

$13.99

black beans, veggie-studded rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillas

Charred Farmer's Market Veggies

Charred Farmer's Market Veggies

$12.99

black beans, veggie-studded rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn tortillas

In The Bun

Killer Cheesburger

Killer Cheesburger

$14.99

Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing,, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes

Fat Jack Burger

Fat Jack Burger

$14.99

hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise

Green Chile Cheesburger

Green Chile Cheesburger

$14.99

green chiles, Jack cheese, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw

Cheat'n on Beef Grilled Veggie Burger

Cheat'n on Beef Grilled Veggie Burger

$14.99

grilled veggie patty, red onion, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing

Plain Burger

$14.99

Plain Beyond Burger

$14.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Lydia's Chicken Strips

Lydia's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with French Fries

Desserts

Blondie Pie

Blondie Pie

$8.99

gooey tollhouse pie with chunks of white chocolate and walnuts, flaky pie crust, Amy's Mexican vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel

Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$8.99

gluten free option, dense fudge cake, chocolate ganache, Mexican vanilla whipped cream, rasberry sauce

Ice Cream

$6.00

Amy's Ice Cream's Mexican Vanilla

Whole Blondie Pie

$40.00

Gluten Free

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

TG GF Guacamole

$10.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

TG GF Carl & Deanna Miller's Layered Chunky Queso

$9.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Tom's House Salad

$5.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad

$17.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Twisted Cobb Salad

$17.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Trout Salad

$18.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Simply Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Grilled Ruby Trout Entree

$18.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Cilantro Pesto Chicken

$12.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Crispy Salmon

$23.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos

$17.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Skillet of Green Chile Pork Tacos

$15.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Pan-Seared Mole Verde Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Stewed Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Charred Farmer's Market Veggies Tacos

$12.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos

$21.99

Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!

Mason Jars

Mason Jar of Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Mason Jar of Salsa

$5.00

Mason Jar of Dressing

$6.00

Mason Jar of Pickled Jalapenos

$6.00

Mason Jar House Tabasco

$8.00

1/2 Mason Jar House Tabasco

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95Out of stock

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Topo chico

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Maine Root Ginger

$4.00

Richards Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Richards Still Water

$4.00

Jarritos GF

$4.00

Fever Tonic

$4.00

Fever Ginger Ale

$4.00

Kid's Drink

JAK To Go Cocktails

TG Frozen Margarita

TG Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Monte Alban 100% Agave Silver, Leroux Triple Sec, lime

TG Flavored Frozen

TG Flavored Frozen

$9.50

JAK House Frozen w/ flavor choice of strawberry, mango, sangria or black cherry

TG Quart Frozen

TG Quart Frozen

$28.00

Your Favorite Frozen Margarita ToGo!

TG Flavored Quart Frozen

$29.00
TG Ruta Rita

TG Ruta Rita

$9.50

JAK House frozen, floater of Ruta 22 Malbec

TG Quart Ruta Rita

$29.00
TG Jack's House Rocks

TG Jack's House Rocks

$8.00

Lunazul Silver, Leroux Triple Sec, lime

TG Tom's Favorite

TG Tom's Favorite

$9.50

Herradura Silver, Cointreau, lime

TG Agave "Skinny" Cocktail

TG Agave "Skinny" Cocktail

$9.50

Espolon Reposado, lime, organic agave nectar

TG Cucumber Jalapeno Rita

TG Cucumber Jalapeno Rita

$10.00

Tequila 512 Reposado, elderflower liqueur, cucumber, jalapeño, lime

TG Mango Habanero Rita

TG Mango Habanero Rita

$10.00

Dulce Vida Reposado, Paula's Texas Orange, habanero, mango, lime

TG Mañana Daiquiri

TG Mañana Daiquiri

$9.00

Cruzan light Rum, Rothman & Winter Apricot liqueur, pomegranate syrup, lime

TG Mexican Martini

TG Mexican Martini

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado, Cointreau, olive, lime, served shaker style

TG Pomegranate Sangria

TG Pomegranate Sangria

$7.00

Ruta 22 Malbec, Patron Citronge Orange, pomegranate juice, lime, lemon

TG Farmers Market Mule

TG Farmers Market Mule

$8.50

Dripping Springs Vodka, seasonal fruit, Maine Root Ginger Brew, Lime

TG Texas Peach

TG Texas Peach

$10.00

Still Austin Bourbon, peach puree, Paula's Grapefruit, lemon, honey, peach bitters

TG Tito's Sage & Grapefruit Splash

TG Tito's Sage & Grapefruit Splash

$8.50

Tito's Handmade Vodka, elderflower liqueur, sage, grapefruit

TG LaloPaloma

TG LaloPaloma

$9.00

Lalo Blanco, grapefruit, lime Jarritos grapefruit soda

TG Watermelon Rita

TG Watermelon Rita

$10.00

Watermelon Infused Tequila 512 Blanco, orange liqueur, habanero syrup, lime, Chile lime salt

TG Mango Jap Nada-Rita

TG Mango Jap Nada-Rita

$6.00

Mango, jalapeno, lime, lemon, soda (non-alcohol)

TG Cucumber-Mint Press

TG Cucumber-Mint Press

$6.00

Cucumber, mint, lime, tonic, soda (non-alcohol)

JAK To Go Beer

TG Michelob Ultra

$4.00

TG Bud Light

$4.00

TG Miller Lite

$4.00

TG Shiner Bock

$5.00

TG XX

$5.00

TG Blue Moon

$5.00

TG Pearl Snap

$5.00

TG Free Wave Hazy N/A

$5.00

JAK To Go Wine

TG Baron Fini

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Italy

TG Rodney Strong

$40.00

Chardonnay Sonoma, CA.

TG Whitehaven

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, NZ

TG Liberty School

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, CA.

TG Don David Reserve

$42.00

Malbec Argentina

TG Benton-Lane

$52.00

Pinot Noir Willamette Valley

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Location

7720 West Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735

Directions

Gallery
Jack Allen's Kitchen image
Jack Allen's Kitchen image
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
orange star4.5 • 1,600
5900 W Slaughter Ln Austin, TX 78749
View restaurantnext
Doc's Backyard
orange star4.4 • 104
5207 Brodie Ln #100 Sunset Valley, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Gourdough's Public House
orange star4.3 • 3,620
2700 South Lamar Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 807-League Bee Cave
orange starNo Reviews
13420 Galleria Circle Bee Cave, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
6705 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 530
2110 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston