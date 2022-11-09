A map showing the location of Jack Frost Donuts - WSM 1979 W 25th StView gallery

Jack Frost Donuts - WSM 1979 W 25th St

review star

No reviews yet

1979 W 25th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

Order Again

Food

Dozen Donuts

$24.95

12 Donuts of choice

Half Dozen Donuts

$15.75

6 Donuts of choice

Single Donut

$3.15

1 Donut of choice

Cinnamon Roll

$7.15

House made dough with cinnamon and glaze

Apple Fritter

$7.15

House made dough with cinnamon and glaze and apple topping

Dozen Donut Holes

$6.90

House made dough in glazed bite sized pieces

Parfait

$7.75

Assorted fruit flavors with house made creams and donut holes

Pronut

$4.35

Gluten Free, Keto Friendly, Baked, No added Sugar

Donut Pop

$2.75

Assorted flavors

Pronut Pop

$2.75

Assorted flavors

½ dozen donut holes

$4.25

Misc.

Wedding Deposit

$50.00

Coffee/Tea

Fresh Brewed Coffee Large

$3.99

Columbian, French Roast, Decaf

Fresh Brewed Coffee Medium

$3.75

Columbian, French Roast, Decaf

Fresh Brewed Coffee Small

$3.50

Columbian, French Roast, Decaf

Frappe 16oz

$5.85

Frozen blended coffee drink caramel or mocha

Frappe 24oz

$7.15

Frozen blended coffee drink caramel or mocha

Hot Tea Small

$2.80

Assorted Flavors

Hot Tea Medium

$3.50

Assorted Flavors

Hot Tea Large

$3.75

Assorted Flavors

Joe To Go

$28.50

Box of coffee for a group of 8-10 Columbian, French Roast, Decaf

Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$5.85

Spiced tea

Chai Tea Latte 24oz

$7.15

Spiced tea

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.35

Cold brew coffee over ice with cream

Cold Brew 24oz

$5.25

Cold brew coffee over ice with cream

Cold Brew Flavored 16oz

$5.15

Cold Brew coffee over ice with cream and choice of flavor

Cold Brew Flavored 24oz

$5.75

Cold brew coffee over ice with cream and choice of flavor

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.05

Hot Chocolate Medium

$4.35

Hot Chocolate Large

$5.10

Espresso

$3.10

Latte

$7.51

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Assorted flavors

Flavored Latte

$7.83

Assorted flavors

Mega Tea

$10.00

Small iced cappuccino

$5.15

Large cappuccino

$5.75

Small macchiato

$5.15

Large Macchiato

$5.75

Mega Tea combo

$16.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Grape Crush

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Italian Soda Small 16oz

$5.85

Club Soda with choice of flavor

Italian Soda Large 24oz

$7.15

Club Soda with choice of flavor

Small Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Large Cup Of Ice

$2.00

Smoothie

Smoothie Strawberry 16oz

$5.85

Fruit puree smoothie

Smoothie Strawberry 24oz

$7.15

Fruit puree smoothie

Smoothie Wildberry 16oz

$5.85

Fruit puree smoothie

Smoothie Wildberry 24oz

$7.15

Fruit puree smoothie

Smoothie Strawberry Banana 16oz

$5.85

Fruit puree smoothie

Smoothie Strawberry Banana 24oz

$7.15

Fruit puree smoothie

Protein Shake

$10.00

Protein packed shake

Cakes

6" Custom Donut Cake *Preorder Only: 24 Hours in Advance*

$55.00

Preorder Only 24 Hours in advance

8" Custom Donut Cake *Preorder Only: 24 Hours in Advance*

$65.00

Preorder Only 24 Hours in advance

Merchandise

Knit Beanie

$15.95

One Size fits all

Onsie

$13.25

Assorted Sizes

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Assorted Sizes

Medium T-Shirt

$15.00

Large T-Shirt

$15.00

XL T-Shirt

$15.00

XXL T-Shirt

$15.00

XXXL T-Shirt

$15.00

Small Hoodie

$34.95

Assorted Sizes

Medium Hoodie

$34.95

Large Hoodie

$34.95

XL Hoodie

$34.95

XXL Hoodie

$34.95

XXXL Hoodie

$34.95

Baseball Hat

$15.99

Standard Size

Travel Mug

$12.00

Stainless Steel travel mug

Ceramic Coffee Mug

$9.00

Ceramic mug with Jack Frost logo

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
