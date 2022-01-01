Jack of the Wood imageView gallery

Jack of the Wood

920 Reviews

$$

95 Patton Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Order Again

House Cocktails

CC AUTH CHARGE

$0.01

Apple Mule

$12.15

Sinking Sun

$12.15

Galway Girl

$12.15

Toasted Godfather

$13.09

The Morrighan

$13.09

Tequila Mockingbird

$13.09

Rum Hot Cider

$12.15

Bourbon Hot Cider

$12.15

Daily Specials

Monday Well's

$3.74

Friday Mule

$6.54

Saturday Stormy

$6.54

Sunday Bloody

$5.60

Sunday Mimosa

$5.60

Bottomless Mimosa

$14.01

Extra Caraffe OJ

$1.50

Cover Charge

Door Cover

$5.00

Car Bomb

$9.35

Orange Bomb

$9.35

Coffee Bomb

$9.35

Guinness

$6.54

Jameson

$7.47

Mask

$1.00

Guinness Shirt

$30.00

Liquor

Absolut Citron

$7.48

Absolut Vanilla

$7.48

Absolute Raz

$7.48

Belevedere Pear Ginger

$8.41

Belvedere

$9.35

Belvedere Lemon Basil

$8.41

Grey Goose

$10.28

Ketel One

$8.41

Titos

$7.48

Well Vodka

$5.60

Well Gin

$5.60

Beefeater

$7.48

Bombay Sapphire

$8.41

Chemist

$9.35

Hendricks

$10.28

Tanqueray

$7.48

Well Rum

$5.60

Bacardi

$7.48

Malibu

$7.48

Hazel 63

$9.35

Captain Morgan

$7.48

Gosling's Black

$7.48

Well Tequila

$5.60

Vida Mezcal

$9.35

Hornitos Reposado

$7.48

Casamigos Blanco

$11.22

Espolon Blanco

$7.48

Altos Blanco

$7.48

Tres Gen Anejo

$10.28

Hornitos Blanco

$7.47

Deleone

$10.28

Lunazul

$6.58

Basil Hayden

$11.22

Bushmill

$7.47

Crown Peach

$7.48

Crown Royal

$8.41

Four Roses

$9.35

George Dickle

$6.54

Greenspot

$14.01

High West Bourbon

$8.41

High West Rye

$9.35

Irishman

$9.35

Jack Daniels

$8.41

Jameson

$7.47

Jameson Black Barrell

$11.22

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$9.35

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.41

Jameson Orange

$8.41

Jefferson's Small Batch

$9.35

Jim Beam

$6.54

Jim Beam Orange

$6.54

Jim Beam Peach

$6.54

Knob Creek

$10.28

Maker's Mark

$9.35

Makers 46

$11.22

Old Forester 1897

$11.22

Paddy

$6.54

Powers

$8.41

Quietman

$8.41

Rebel 100

$9.35

Red Breast

$14.95

Roe & Co.

$7.47

Templeton Rye

$9.35

Toki Whiskey

$8.41

Tullamore Dew

$8.41

Well Whiskey

$5.60

Whistlepig Old World 12

$22.43

Woodford Reserve

$10.28

Woodinville Bourbon

$10.28

Woodinville Rye

$11.22

Writers Tears

$10.28

Yellowspot

$22.43

Yellowstone

$9.35

Dewars

$6.54

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.41

Glenlivet 18 Yr

$14.01

Laphroaig Select

$11.22

Glenlivet 12yr

$11.22

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$14.93

Macallan 12yr

$14.95

Talisker

$14.95

Lagavulin

$16.82

Dalwhinnie 15

$14.95

Glenmorangie La Santa

$13.08

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$10.28

Amaretto

$5.60

Aperol

$7.48

Apple Pucker

$5.60

Baileys

$7.48

Butter Schnapps

$5.60

Campari

$7.48

Caravella Lemoncello

$7.48

Chambord

$7.48

Chartreuse Yellow

$7.48

Cointreau

$8.41

Cynar

$7.48

Disaronno

$8.41

Domaine de Canton

$8.41Out of stock

Drambuie

$8.41

Fernet Branca

$8.41

Fireball

$6.58

Frangelico

$7.48

Frangelico

$7.48

Grand Marnier

$9.35

Jagermeister

$7.47

Kahlua

$6.58

Midori

$6.58

Peach Schnapp

$5.60

Pernod

$6.58

Rumchata

$7.48

Sambuca

$7.48Out of stock

Skrewball

$7.47Out of stock

St Brendens

$7.47

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.48

Aperol Spritz

$10.28

Appletini

$8.41

B52 Shot

$9.35

Black Russian

$7.48

Blowy Shot

$8.41

Breakfast Shot

$8.41

Buttery Nipple

$6.54

Car Bomb

$9.35

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.41

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$8.41

Cosmo

$8.41

Dark & Stormy

$9.35

Green Tea Shot

$8.41

Irish Coffee

$9.35

Kamikaze

$5.62

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.35

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.41

Liquid Marijuana

$9.35

Long Island Tea

$10.28

Mai Tai

$9.35

Mimosa

$7.48

Negroni

$10.28

Pickle Back

$8.41

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.41

Red Headed Slut

$8.41

Royal Flush

$9.35

Scooby Snack Shot

$8.41

Screwdriver

$6.54

Sea Breeze

$8.41

Sex on the Beach

$8.41

Tequila Sunrise

$6.54

Tom Collins

$6.54

Virgin Mary

$3.74

Washington Apple

$9.35

Whiskey Sour

$6.54

White Russian

$8.41

Draft Beer

GM ESB

$6.54

GM IPA

$6.54

GM PORTER

$6.54

Guinness

$6.54

PBR

$3.74

Allagash White

$6.54

Black & Tan

$6.54

Snakebite

$6.54

Left Hand Nitro Stout

$6.54

Stone Hazy IPA

$5.60Out of stock

Sierra Celebration

$6.54

Foothills Otoberfest

$6.54

Brevard Pilsner

$6.54

Smithwicks

$6.54

Highland Gaelic

$6.54

10oz GM IPA

$4.67

10oz GM ESB

$4.67

10oz GM PORTER

$4.67

Gingers Revenge

$6.54

Cider

$6.54

10oz Guinness

$4.67

10oz Allagash White

$4.67

10oz PBR

$1.87

10oz Stone Imperial IPA

$6.54

10oz Left Hand Nitro

$4.67

10 Oz DSSOLVR Punkin

$7.47Out of stock

10 oz Brevard Pilsner

$4.67

10oz Wild Lil Thing

$5.60

10 oz Gaelic

$4.67

10 Oz Smithwicks

$4.67

10 Pisgah Mole Stout

$5.60

10 Oz Sierra Celebration

$4.67

Friends & Family Beer

$4.67

After Shifty Drink

$3.74

$6 Pitcher

$22.43

$3 PBR Pitcher

$11.22

$2 Employee PBR

$1.87

FnF OB Lager Can

$1.87

Friends & Fam Domestic

$2.81

Bottled Beer

Cruisin 64' 16oz Can

$6.54

Glutenberg Can

$5.60Out of stock

Guinness Can

$6.54

Michelob Ultra

$4.67

Miller High Life

$3.27

NA Partake Octoberfest

$4.67

Untitled Art Seltzer Can

$5.60

Yuengling

$3.74

Yuengling Light

$3.74

Red Wine

GLS Seven Falls Blend

$9.35

GLS 10 Span Pinot Noir

$11.22

GLS La Posta Malbec

$10.28

GLS Carmel Rd Cabernet

$10.28

GLS Broad Side Merlot

$9.35Out of stock

BTL Seven Falls Red

$31.77

BTL 10 Span Pinot Noir

$35.51

BTL La Posta Malbec

$35.51

BTL Carmel Rd Cabernet

$35.51

BTL Broad Side Merlot

$35.51

White Wine

GLS V. Borghese Pinot Grigio

$10.28

GLS 20 Acres Chardonnay

$10.28

GLS PW Riesling

$8.41

GLS Matua Sauv Blanc

$9.35

GLS Proa Brut Cava

$7.47

GLS Vino Verde

$7.47

BTL V. Borghese Pinot Grigio

$31.77

BTL 20 Acres Chardonnay

$35.51Out of stock

BTL PW Riesling

$31.77

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$31.77

BTL Proa Brut Cava

$28.04

Champagne & Rosé

GLS Champagne

$8.41

Peyrasol Rosè

$9.35

Mimosa

$9.35

BTL Champagne

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Peyrassol Rosé

$38.00

NA Bevs

Hot Cider

$4.67

Hott COCO

$4.67

Coke

$1.87

Diet Coke

$1.87

Sprite

$1.87

Ginger Ale

$1.87

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$1.87

Root Beer

$2.81

Orange Juice

$2.81

Cranberry

$2.81

Pineapple

$2.81

Grapefruit

$2.81

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$1.87

Iced Tea

$1.87

Barrits Ginger Beer

$2.81

Coffee

$1.87

Hot Tea

$4.00

Virgin Mary

Virgin Mary

$3.74

Fruit Punch

$3.74

Cold Brew NA

$2.81

Apps

1/2 Wings

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Buff Fries

$16.00

Garlic Chz Fries

$10.00

Hummus

$12.00

Philly Fries

$16.00

Pretzel Knots

$10.00

Adult Tendies

$10.00

Crab Cake App

$11.00

Brewhouse Salad

$12.00

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Ploughmans Platter

$20.00

TN Wings

$14.00

1/2 TN Wings

$8.00

Sammys

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Jack's Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Melly

$16.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

The Tristan

$16.00

Tempeh Reuben

$16.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Shepherds Pie

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Crab Cake Entree

$22.00

Guinness Stew

$20.00

Sides

Brussel

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Bread

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Baguette

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Ranch

$0.75

Side Lusty

$0.25

Side Lusty

$0.75

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Bottle Jacks Jam

$10.00

Brunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Bottle Jam

$10.00

Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Chicken N Waffles

$15.00

Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Crab Eggs Benny

$22.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Irish Breakfast

$16.00

Omelette

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Collards

$3.00

Side Gravy

$3.50

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Hash Pattie

$6.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Southern Breakfast

$14.00

Side Jap Blue Biscuit

$4.00

Kid's

K Grilled Chz

$7.00

K Fish & Chips

$10.00

K Chz Fries

$6.00

K Burger

$10.00

K Tender's

$8.00

Restaurant Week Menu

1st Course

$35.00

2nd Course

3rd Course

Brunch

M/W T Shirts

$24.00

Ladies Tank

$25.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Koozie

$5.00

Big Sticker

$3.00

Small Sticker

$2.00

Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Guinness Pub Shirt

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

Bottle Jacks Jam

$10.00

25th Anni Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

95 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Jack of the Wood image

