2007 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Bites

Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$12.00

truffle aioli

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

spicy mayo, hot-yaki

Chicken Skins

Chicken Skins

$8.00

green goddess sauce

Deviled Egg

$12.00
7- Wings

7- Wings

$16.00

14- Wings

$32.00

21- Wings

$46.00

30-Wings

$60.00

50- Wings

$90.00
Harissa Carrot Dip

Harissa Carrot Dip

$11.00

truffle aioli

Roasted Olives

Roasted Olives

$11.00

truffle aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00
Shrimp Deviled Eggs

Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$14.00

pickled jalapeño

Extra Baguette

$1.00

Extra Crostini

$1.00

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dip

Small Plates

Steak Tartare

$14.00

egg yolk, toasted baguette

Roasted Bone Marrow

$17.00

herb butter, smoked maldon, plum sorrel

Fried Rhode Island Calamari

Fried Rhode Island Calamari

$18.00

arugula, hot peppers, lemon caper aioli

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Spring Salad

$16.00

Scallop Crudo

$17.00

Tomato Bisque

$14.00

Chef's Steak Cuts

14 oz New York Strip

$49.00

mushroom bordelaise

12 oz Bison Ribeye

$55.00

horseradish compound butter

Large Plates

Big Jack Burger

$20.00

bacon, pimento cheese, fried shallots, aioli, house-cut fries

Spatchcocked Cornish Game Hen

Spatchcocked Cornish Game Hen

$28.00

dijon chandon marinade

Trout

Trout

$34.00

charred tomatillo & poblano verde sauce

Bone-in Berkshire Pork Chop

Bone-in Berkshire Pork Chop

$36.00

apple bourbon glaze

Bucatini Pasta

$22.00

Grilled Scallops

$36.00

Bison Burger

$22.00

Impossible Jack Burger

$22.00

Lobster Tail

$46.00

Sides

Buttermilk Biscuits & Honey Butter

Buttermilk Biscuits & Honey Butter

$8.00

Salt & Vinegar Fried Brussels

$9.00
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$10.00

roasted cauliflower, peppers & squash

Israeli Couscous

Israeli Couscous

$12.00

cream, parmesan, persillade breadcrumb

Twice Baked Potato

$9.00

Fries

$7.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Tart

Bourbon Pecan Tart

$8.00

vanilla, molasses

Lavender Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$11.00

honey, fennel pollen

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Blueberry Short Cake

$12.00

Bday mousse

