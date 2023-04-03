Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack’s Wife Freda Union Square

review star

No reviews yet

72 University Place

Manhattan, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Goods & Merch

Goods

Everything Sauce 7oz

$8.00

a 7oz jar of our house made everything sauce

Pickled Onions 7oz

$8.00

a 7oz jar of our house made pickled onions

Tzatziki 7oz

$8.00

a 7oz jar of our house made tzatziki

Trio of Sauces

$21.00

all three of our house made sauces in individual 7oz jars

Merch

Green Hoodie

$60.00

Purple Hoodie

$60.00

Green Crewneck Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hats

$25.00

Large Tote

$30.00

Small Tote

$25.00

Striped T-Shirt

$25.00

Green T-Shirt (short sleeve)

$25.00

Green T-shirt (long sleeve)

$30.00

Rendel x JWF Sunglasses

$250.00

Cookbook

$40.00

House of Waris x JWF Roobos Tea Tin

$35.00

an herbal tea blend of rooibos, blood orange oil, orange peel includes 15 compostable tea satchels

Breakfast (Delivery)

Breakfast

Grapefruit Yogurt

$13.00

grapefruit and mint, Lebanese yogurt, granola & honey

Rosewater Waffle

$17.00

topped with Lebanese yogurt, mixed berries & honey syrup

Madame Freda

$23.00

pressed sandwich with duck prosciutto, cheddar bechamel, gruyere & a sunny side up egg

Shakshuka

$16.00

2 soft baked eggs in a green tomatillo shakshuka served with challah toast

Mediterranean

$17.00

2 eggs served any style, chopped salad, labneh, avocado & pita bread

Poached Eggs

$18.00

2 poached eggs, roasted tomato, haolumi and gremolata, served with sourdough toast

Breakfast Bowl

$24.00

scrambled or poached eggs, red quinoa, kale, spaghetti squash, roasted tomato, radish & avocado

Jack's Breakfast

$29.00

grilled skirt steak, 2 eggs served any style, roasted tomato, fingerling potatoes, pickled onions & sourdough toast

Side Duck Bacon

$9.00

thinly sliced duck bacon cured in house and smoked with applewood

Lunch & Dinner (Delivery)

Shares

Grilled Haloumi

$16.00

3 pieces of grilled haloumi with spiced grapes, olive oil and fresh mint

Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 chicken wings grilled with peri peri sauce & topped with scallions

Zucchini Chips

$15.00

sliced zucchini chips, lightly breaded & fried served with paprika aioli

Salt & Pepper Eggplant

$15.00

Japanese eggplant seasoned with salt & pepper, served with tzatziki

Spiced Beet Dip

$16.00

a beet and tahini puree topped with feta & za'atar, served with pita bread

Roasted Cauliflower

$17.00

roasted cauliflower topped with fresh cauliflower, a creamy garlic dressing, parsley & capers

Kefta Kebab

$19.00

Persian meatballs with tahini & pine nuts, served with pita bread

Whole Roasted Garlic

$8.00

whole bulb of garlic slow roasted, cut in half, topped with olive oil, maldon sea salt & served with a baguette

Matzo Ball Soup

$14.00

one large matzo ball in a roasted chicken broth with dill & sliced carrot

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

kale, cucumber, tomato, pickled red onions, salt-cured olives & feta in a red wine vinaigrette

House Salad

$18.00

butter lettuce, shaved radish & carrot, avocado, pea shoots in a tarragon vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$19.00

with chopped tomatoes, avocado & red onions in a sweet soy balsamic dressing served with arugula & sourdough

Sandwiches

Burger

$20.00

short rib beef burger with tomato & fried onion

Prego Roll

$23.00

Portuguese skirt steak sandwich with garlic butter

Chicken Prego

$21.00

grilled chicken breast with smoked paprika aioli, watercress & onion

Salmon Burger

$22.00

with pea shoots & chipotle labneh aioli, served on a potato bun

Eggplant Baguette

$19.00

with roasted tomato, mozzarella, olive tapenade & pesto

Mashed Avocado

$18.00

open faced sandwich with cherry tomato jam, pickled carrots & za'atar

Breakfast Sandwich

$21.00

with duck bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & tomato jam

Entrees

Chicken Kebab

$22.00

Peri Peri marinated chicken with couscous & chopped salad

Fish a la Plancha

$26.00

Sesame soy glaze with sautéed kale & radish

Peri-Peri Chicken

$29.00

a grilled half chicken prepared spatchcock style & seasoned with Peri Peri, served with diced salad

Whole Fish

$38.00

head to tail, served with couscous, chopped salad & gremolata

Sirloin Steak

$40.00

with maitre d'butter & fries

Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

with mashed potatoes & diced salad

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

traditional spaghetti noodles in Freda's tomato sauce with parmesan cheese

Squash Meatballs

$26.00

spaghetti squash noodles in Freda's tomato sauce with parmesan cheese

Vegetable Curry

$24.00

medley of fresh veggies in a spicy coconut curry sauce with couscous & house chutney

Mustard Seed Tofu

$21.00

pan fried mustard seed crusted tofu served over spaghetti squash, topped with parsley & radish

Sides

Side Augula

$7.00

shallot vinaigrette garnished with pickled onions

Side Chopped

$10.00

diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, lemon, olive oil, black pepper & mint

Side Sauteed Kale

$11.00

with garlic & olive oil

Side Spaghetti Squash

$12.00

with garlic, olive oil & parsley

Side French Fries

$9.00

Side Couscous

$8.00

with mint, olive oil & parsley

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Fngerling Potatoes

$9.00

with garlic, fresh thyme, salt & pepper

Side Duck Bacon

$9.00

thinly sliced duck bacon cured in house and smoked with applewood

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Chicken Skewer

$10.00

all natural free-bird chicken

Side Prego Steak

$13.00

Side Tofu

$9.00

Halloumi (1 piece)

$4.00

Halloumi ( 2 piece)

$8.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Feta

$3.00

Side One Egg - Scrambled

$3.00

Side Two Egg - Scrambled

$6.00

Side Pita

Side Sourdough

Side Challah

Side One Egg - Poached

$3.00

Side Two Eggs - Poached

$6.00

Side One Egg - Sunny Side Up

$3.00

Side Two Eggs - Sunny Side Up

$6.00

Desserts

Flourless Chipotle Chocolate Cake

$10.00

with chocolate mousse (gluten free)

Homemade Spiced Cheesecake

$10.00

a rich, dense cheesecake seasoned with cinnamon, allspice and cloves.

Noam's Malva Pudding

$10.00

a warm vanilla spongecake soaked in a caramel sauce with whipped cream on the side

Kid's Menu (Delivery)

Kid's Menu

Kids Schnitzel

$10.00

served with french fries

Kids Pasta

$10.00

choice of red sauce or butter

Kids Burger

$10.00

plain hamburger served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

served with french fries

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$10.00

served with french fries

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Jack's Loves You

Website

Location

72 University Place, Manhattan, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maman University Place - University Place
orange starNo Reviews
67 University Place Manhattan, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Everything's Jake
orange starNo Reviews
54 East 13th New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Fouet - 15 East 13th Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 East 13th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Claudette
orange star4.5 • 4,089
24 5th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St
orange starNo Reviews
36 E 8 St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston