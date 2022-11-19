Jack Sprats Bayfront imageView gallery

Jack Sprats Bayfront

5 Reviews

1000 SE Bay Blvd

Newport, OR 97365

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Sprat Rolls

$15.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$17.00

Jo Jo Potatoes

$14.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

2 Oyster Shooters

$8.00Out of stock

1 Oyster Shooter

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Thai Salad

$17.00

Cajun Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$15.00

The Button

$17.00

Dragon

$18.00

Coast Fork Feed

$18.00

Perfect Flavor

$18.00

Fiesta Burger!

$18.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Coconut Club

$16.00

Cuban

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Reuben

$17.00

Cod Po Boy

$17.00

BLT

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$22.00

Originals

Rice and Beans

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$16.00

Cod Fish and Chips

$16.00

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$17.00

Thai Coconut Curry

$20.00

Wild Salmon

$24.00

Cauliflower MAC

$18.00

Hazelnut Quinoa Cakes

$16.00

Stuffed Poblano

$18.00

Halibut Fish and Chips

$28.00

Hazelnut crusted Halibut

$28.00

Bisque And Garlic Bread

$14.00

Baked Potatoes

Irish

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid Peanut Butter Jelly

$7.00

Kid burger

$9.00

Kid Rice cup

$7.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$7.00

Cup of Fruit

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Irish

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Roasted Veggies

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Soup

$7.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Xtra Sides

Apple slices

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Cup of Rice

$1.00

Half Rice and Beans

$6.00

Nacho Cheese

$3.00

One Chicken Strip

$5.00

One Coconut Shrimp

$3.00

One Jalapeno

$1.00

One Mozz Cheesestick

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Pint Of Dressing

$10.00

Protein

$7.00

Salmon

$15.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side of bread

$3.00

Tartar

$0.75

Thai Curry Sauce

$5.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Secret Menu

Veggie Pasta

$17.00

BLT

$15.00

Quinoa Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

To Go Boxes

To Go Box

$0.50

Soda

Iced Tea

$2.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Redbull

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

N/A Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Bubbly

$1.00

Chai

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Holding Hands

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kombucha

$7.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Smoothie

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$3.00

Strawberry Mint

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$12.00

Naughty Brat

$13.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bubble-Tini

$12.00

Newport Sunset

$12.00

Blossoming Bees Knees

$12.00

Tequila Smash

$12.00

Northern Lights

$12.00

Marky Mark

$13.00

Jack Sour

$12.00

Huckleberry Lemondrop

$13.00

Caramel Apple Cosmo

$12.00Out of stock

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Lemon Drop

$9.00

Pear Lemon Drop

$12.00Out of stock

Cherry Limeade

$12.00

Spiked Chai

$13.00

Pink Starburst

$12.00

Call Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Appletini

$12.00

B52

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Gummi Bear

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Orange Creamsicle

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$12.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Tic Tac

$9.00

Peanut Butter N Jelly Shot

$9.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Rye Lemonade

$10.00

Cadi Marg 1800

$13.00

Sailor Shot

$12.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Empress

$7.00

New Amsterdam - Well

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Chambord

$7.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$7.00

Cranberry Liqeuor

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hennessy Cognac

$10.00

Hypnotic

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan 100 proof

$7.00

Havana Club

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Pineapple Cruzan

$6.00

Parce Rum

$10.00

Well Rum-Monarch

$5.00

Zacapa Rum

$7.00

Scotch

Cutty Sark Scotch Whiskey

$6.00

Glenlivet Green Label

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Singleton

$8.00

Talisker 10 Year

$11.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.00

Corazon

$8.00

Milagro Anejo

$7.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Well Silver

$5.00

Well Gold

$5.00Out of stock

Don Ramon

$8.00Out of stock

Chamucos

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Vodka

44 North

$8.00

99 Apples

$6.00Out of stock

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Peach

$7.00

Absolut Watermelon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Kettle One

$8.00

360 Peach

$6.00

Wildroots Pear

$7.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$5.00

Tamarind Smirnoff

$6.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange

$8.00

Whiskey

Benchmark - Well

$5.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye Bourbon

$8.00Out of stock

Makers Mark Bourbon

$8.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$8.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Revel Stoke Whisky

$7.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Segrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$10.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Champagne

Glass Champagne

$5.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Fruit Puree

$2.00

Bottle Champagne

$20.00

Glass of Wine

Glass House Chardonnay

$5.00

Glass House Red Blend

$6.00

Glass Evoke Winery Merlot

$8.00

Glass Naked Cab Sav

$8.00

Bottle of Wine

Bottle Sweet Cheeks Riesling

$26.00

Bottle Capitello Pinot Gris

$26.00

Bottle Brandborg Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Bottle Brandborg Pinot Gris

$27.00

Bottle Evoke Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle Sweet Cheeks Rosey Cheeks

$26.00

Bottle High Pass Pinot Noir Rose

$24.00

Bottle House Red Blend

$24.00

Bottle Evoke Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Evoke Pinot Noir

$27.00

Bottle Evoke Cab Sav

$30.00

Bottle Brandborg Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle Dominio Pinot Noir

$38.00

Bottle High Pass Pinot Noir

$50.00

Bottle Cristom Pinot Noir

$64.00

Bottle Valcan Petite Sirah

$40.00

Bottle Valcan Tempranillo

$48.00

Bottle Troon Syrah

$40.00

Bottle Iris Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle Velvet Devil Merlot

$26.00

Naked Winery

$28.00

Bottle Valcan Piece Chardonnay

$22.00Out of stock

Bottle Iris Chardonnay

$24.00Out of stock

House Chardonnay

$20.00

Bottle Brandborg Coastal Cuvee

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chai Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Marionberry Almond Bars

$5.00

German Chocolate

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sweet and Sour Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Death by Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$6.00

Gingerbread Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$6.00

Brown Butter Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Blood Orange 21st 16 Oz

$8.00

Lime Ranch Water

$5.00

Ching Ching

$7.00

Cider Boys

$5.00

Citrus Mistress

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Dawn Of The Red

$4.00

DJ Jazzy Hef

$4.00

Draft - Blue Moon

$6.00

Draft - Dead Guy

$6.00

Draft - Ace Pinnapple Cider

$6.00

Draft - Oakshire Amber

$6.00

Dawn Of Red IPA Draft

$5.00

Draft - Sea Witch Porter

$6.00

Draft - New Girl IPA

$6.00

Ecliptic Peach

$7.00

Fog Cutter Double IPA

$5.00

Grapefruit Cider

$5.00

Ground Breaker IPA

$7.00

Mirror Pond

$4.00

Non-Alchol Heineken

$3.00

Oatmeal Stout

$4.00Out of stock

Pabst

$3.00

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$5.00

Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

Total domination

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

Coors Stubby

$3.00

Blood Orange 21st 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Side of dressing

Side Dressing

$1.00

Pint of dressing

Pint Of Dressing

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort Food For All on the Bayfront!

Location

1000 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

Gallery
Jack Sprats Bayfront image

