Jack Sprats Bayfront
5 Reviews
1000 SE Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
Order Again
Appetizers
Burgers
Sandwiches
Originals
Rice and Beans
$13.00
Chicken Strips
$16.00
Cod Fish and Chips
$16.00
Flat Iron Steak
$28.00
Mac-n-Cheese
$17.00
Thai Coconut Curry
$20.00
Wild Salmon
$24.00
Cauliflower MAC
$18.00
Hazelnut Quinoa Cakes
$16.00
Stuffed Poblano
$18.00
Halibut Fish and Chips
$28.00
Hazelnut crusted Halibut
$28.00
Bisque And Garlic Bread
$14.00
Baked Potatoes
Kids Menu
Sides
Xtra Sides
Apple slices
$2.00
Chips
$2.00
Cup of Rice
$1.00
Half Rice and Beans
$6.00
Nacho Cheese
$3.00
One Chicken Strip
$5.00
One Coconut Shrimp
$3.00
One Jalapeno
$1.00
One Mozz Cheesestick
$3.00
Pico De Gallo
$1.00
Pint Of Dressing
$10.00
Protein
$7.00
Salmon
$15.00
Side Dressing
$1.00
Side of bread
$3.00
Tartar
$0.75
Thai Curry Sauce
$5.00
Tortilla
$2.00
To Go Boxes
Soda
N/A Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Chocolate Raspberry Martini
$12.00
Naughty Brat
$13.00
Salty Dog
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Bubble-Tini
$12.00
Newport Sunset
$12.00
Blossoming Bees Knees
$12.00
Tequila Smash
$12.00
Northern Lights
$12.00
Marky Mark
$13.00
Jack Sour
$12.00
Huckleberry Lemondrop
$13.00
Caramel Apple Cosmo
$12.00Out of stock
Watermelon Mojito
$12.00Out of stock
Peach Lemon Drop
$9.00
Pear Lemon Drop
$12.00Out of stock
Cherry Limeade
$12.00
Spiked Chai
$13.00
Pink Starburst
$12.00
Call Drinks
Alabama Slammer
$9.00
Appletini
$12.00
B52
$7.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Colorado Bulldog
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Gummi Bear
$10.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Lemondrop
$9.00
Long Island
$10.00
Dark and Stormy
$12.00
Margarita
$9.00
Mexican Coffee
$8.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Negroni
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Orange Creamsicle
$12.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$12.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
Woo Woo
$8.00
Spanish Coffee
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Iced Irish Coffee
$12.00
Washington Apple
$9.00
Key Lime Pie
$9.00
Greyhound
$8.00
Coffee Nudge
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
Tic Tac
$9.00
Peanut Butter N Jelly Shot
$9.00
Duck Fart
$9.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Rye Lemonade
$10.00
Cadi Marg 1800
$13.00
Sailor Shot
$12.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Benchmark - Well
$5.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$7.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Royal Peach
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jim Beam Bourbon
$6.00
Knob Creek Rye Bourbon
$8.00Out of stock
Makers Mark Bourbon
$8.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$8.00
Pendleton
$7.00
Revel Stoke Whisky
$7.00
Screwball Peanut Butter
$8.00
Segrams 7
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$10.00
Yukon Jack
$6.00
Glass of Wine
Bottle of Wine
Bottle Sweet Cheeks Riesling
$26.00
Bottle Capitello Pinot Gris
$26.00
Bottle Brandborg Sauvignon Blanc
$29.00
Bottle Brandborg Pinot Gris
$27.00
Bottle Evoke Chardonnay
$26.00
Bottle Sweet Cheeks Rosey Cheeks
$26.00
Bottle High Pass Pinot Noir Rose
$24.00
Bottle House Red Blend
$24.00
Bottle Evoke Merlot
$28.00
Bottle Evoke Pinot Noir
$27.00
Bottle Evoke Cab Sav
$30.00
Bottle Brandborg Pinot Noir
$32.00
Bottle Dominio Pinot Noir
$38.00
Bottle High Pass Pinot Noir
$50.00
Bottle Cristom Pinot Noir
$64.00
Bottle Valcan Petite Sirah
$40.00
Bottle Valcan Tempranillo
$48.00
Bottle Troon Syrah
$40.00
Bottle Iris Pinot Noir
$28.00
Bottle Velvet Devil Merlot
$26.00
Naked Winery
$28.00
Bottle Valcan Piece Chardonnay
$22.00Out of stock
Bottle Iris Chardonnay
$24.00Out of stock
House Chardonnay
$20.00
Bottle Brandborg Coastal Cuvee
$20.00Out of stock
Desserts
Carrot Cake
$8.00Out of stock
Chai Brownie
$4.00Out of stock
Cheesecake
$7.00
Marionberry Almond Bars
$5.00
German Chocolate
$7.00
Ice Cream
$4.00
Sweet and Sour Cake
$6.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$6.00Out of stock
Death by Chocolate
$7.00Out of stock
Lemon Bars
$6.00
Gingerbread Bar
$6.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Roll
$6.00
Brown Butter Blondie
$3.00Out of stock
Beer
Blood Orange 21st 16 Oz
$8.00
Lime Ranch Water
$5.00
Ching Ching
$7.00
Cider Boys
$5.00
Citrus Mistress
$5.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Dawn Of The Red
$4.00
DJ Jazzy Hef
$4.00
Draft - Blue Moon
$6.00
Draft - Dead Guy
$6.00
Draft - Ace Pinnapple Cider
$6.00
Draft - Oakshire Amber
$6.00
Dawn Of Red IPA Draft
$5.00
Draft - Sea Witch Porter
$6.00
Draft - New Girl IPA
$6.00
Ecliptic Peach
$7.00
Fog Cutter Double IPA
$5.00
Grapefruit Cider
$5.00
Ground Breaker IPA
$7.00
Mirror Pond
$4.00
Non-Alchol Heineken
$3.00
Oatmeal Stout
$4.00Out of stock
Pabst
$3.00
Peanut Butter Milk Stout
$5.00
Tangerine Wheat
$5.00
Total domination
$4.00Out of stock
Corona
$4.00
Coors Stubby
$3.00
Blood Orange 21st 12oz
$5.00Out of stock
Side of dressing
Pint of dressing
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Comfort Food For All on the Bayfront!
Location
1000 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365
