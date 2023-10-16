Jack Willies 1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West
1013 Saint Petersburg Drive West
Oldsmar, FL 34677
LUNCH & DINNER MENU
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
Stuffed Shrimp App
Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese quesadilla served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa and sour cream. Extra topping: add grilled chicken $3 or shrimp $4
Crab Fries
Our yummy seasoned fries topped with Old Bay, Parmesan cheese, shredded crab & spicy petal sauce.
Calamari
Lightly dusted in an Italian breading, deep fried and served with marinara sauce. $1 more for sweet chili dipped.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly-battered and fried cauliflower florets dipped in medium sauce and topped with jalapenos. Served with either ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Potato Chip Grande
It's huge!! Served over homemade potato chips, chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and jalapenos.
Baby Clams
Hard shell clams, nice and tender. Served in your choice of garlic butter or marinara.
Jack's Wings
Have them dipped or served on the side with your choice of mild, medium, hot hot, bbq, garlic parm or dry rub.
Sweet Fries
Tossed with cinnamon, honey and a pinch of salt for a tasty change.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick cut and served with petal sauce.
Hush Puppies
Homemade delicious hush puppies served with butter the southern way.
Fried Clams
Hard shell clams, nice and tender. Served in your choice of garlic butter or marinara.
Fried Pickles
Pickle spears breaded and fried
Mediterranean Duo
Choose two of our delicious dips including creamy hummus or tzatziki. Comes with cucumbers and your choice of chips or pita bread.
Crab Cakes
Delicious crab that doesn't crumble drizzled with a spicy mayo sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Smoked Fish Dip
A Florida favorite with a wonderful smoky flavor served with crackers. Substitute pita $2. Add pickled jalapenos $1
Combo Appetizer
Mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, onion rings and mushroom caps.
Mushroom Cap
Filled with crab-meat stuffing and fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Loaded Fries
Loaded with bacon and cheese, or try them without sweet potato fries or tater tots for an extra $2. Served with ranch dressing
25 Wings
50 Wings
Appetizer Baskets
Boom Boom Shrimp Basket
Chicken Fingers Basket
They are breaded tenders with Cattleman's gold BBQ sauce.
Grouper Fingers Basket
Gulf grouper prepared your way
Oysters Basket
Grilled, Fried or Blackened
Scallops Basket
Get them grilled, blackened or fried.
Shrimp Basket
Try them grilled, fried or blackened. Fried with Boom Boom sauce $1
Salads
Caesar Salad
Your choice of grilled or fried protein, romaine, tomatoes, grated Parmesan and homemade croutons. Substitute spinach $0.99
Chef Salad
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, celery, carrots, red onions, hard boiled egg and your choice of Protein.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon, grilled mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes and homemade croutons served with our hot bacon dressing
Taco Salad
Mixed greens served in a crispy homemade taco shell with shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, diced red onions and your choice of protein.
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, celery, tomato, red onions and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Salad Plate
Our homemade chicken salad (diced chicken, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery and mayo) served on a bed of spring mix or in the middle of a whole tomato. Customer choice of salad dressing.
Sandwiches
Clubhouse
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo served on two slices of whole wheat bread
Bleu Hen
Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta roll with bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms covered with blue cheese.
French Dip Supreme
Grilled roast beef, fresh mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with Au-jus for dipping.
Southern Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on Texas toast with bacon and tomatoes.
Chicken Walnut
Diced chicken mixed with walnuts, craisins, celery and mayo wrapped up with lettuce and tomato.
Sandwich Wrap
Deli Turkey or Roast Beef wrapped up in a tortilla with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey RUEBEN
Turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo served on Texas toast
Phili
Beef topped with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled onions and melted provolone.
Chicken PHILI
Grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled onions and melted provolone.
Chicken Montery
An 8oz. chicken breast topped with bacon, grilled onions and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo. Served on a ciabatta
Gator Sausage Hoagie
A great Florida treat. Grilled gator sausage on a toasted hoagie roll topped with grilled peppers, onions and spicy mustard.
Turkey MELT
Turkey on rye bread w/ Swiss and homemade coleslaw.
Seafood Sandwiches
Fish Tacos
A crowd favorite; Two tacos on flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and homemade cole slaw. Served with either haddock or shrimp. Substitute Mahi, Grouper or Redfish for an additional charge.
Mahi Sandwich
Grouper Sandwich
6oz. Flaky grouper with your choice of side. Grilled, Fried or Blackened
Grouper Melt
Grouper with Swiss cheese and homemade coleslaw.
Grouper Reuben
Redfish Sandwich
6oz. Flaky Redfish with your choice of side. Grilled, Fried or Blackened
Crab Cake Sandwich
A crispy crab cake on your choice of bread with a drizzle of spicy mayo sauce.
Fried Po-Boy's
Your choice of shrimp or oysters drizzled with spicy mayo sauce. Substitute Grouper for Market Price.
Dinners
Oysters Dinner
Grouper Dinner
Scallops Dinner
A large portion of bay scallops. Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
Fish and Chips Dinner
A full plate of flaky white fish breaded and fried, served with two sides.
Clam Strips Dinner
We fry them up and serve them with hush puppies
Stuffed Shrimp Dinner
Our own crab-meat stuffing in shrimp, brushed with garlic butter and finished in the oven.
Redfish Dinner
Grilled, Fried or Blackened.
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Homemade breaded tenders served with BBQ sauce.
Combo Platter Dinner
Your choice of two options: scallops, oysters, grouper, gator, shrimp, haddock or chicken. Choose ONE way you would like them all prepared: Grilled, Blackened or Fried.
Shrimp Dinner
Mahi Mahi Dinner
Crab Cake Dinner
Burgers
Bison Burger
Less fat than beef so a great alternative to the traditional.
Super Burger
Western Burger
Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and topped with an onion ring.
Bacon Burger
Applewood Bacon, Swiss cheese and Grilled mushrooms.
Black and Bleu Burger
Blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon.
JW Melt Burger
Grilled onions and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of thousand island dressing.
Fire Cracker Burger
Bacon, pepper jack cheese and Chipotle sauce topped with jalapenos.
Chili Burger
An open faced burger with a whole lot of chili, cheese and onions.
Warm Stuff
Kids Stuff
Dessert of the Month
Sides
Retail
Sauces
NA BEVERAGE
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
