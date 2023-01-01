FOOD MENU

SHAREABLES

COWBOY CAVIAR

$17.00

Queso, Jalapeno and a delicious blend of black eyes peas, tomatoes, red onions, peppers, roasted corn, black beans, scallions, avocado and poblano salsa.

BRONCO WINGS & DRUMMIES

$14.00

Beer Braised Wings and Drumsticks with our Lefty’s Barn Burner BBQ Sauce.

HUMMUS- CHARRED BEETS & OLIVES

$13.00

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$11.00

Potato skins loaded with choice of Chili, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Scallions

ONION RINGS

$13.00

STREET TACO PLATTER

$16.00

2 for $16 Your choice of Al Pastor, Grilled Shrimp, Fish Tempura or Veggie Tacos.

CRISPY CALAMARI

$17.00

Buttermilk battered rings, strips and tentacles with Chipotle aioli and charred lemon halves

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$17.00

Charred romaine lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, point reyes bleu cheese, roasted tomato, anchovies, with a tangy caesar dressing.

RANCH HARVEST BOWL

$19.00

A medley of Baby spinach, romaine, cabbage, kale, pearled barley, quinoa, carrots, broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, beets and glazed walnuts drizzled with our vegan citrus date vinaigrette.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$22.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, shallots and tomtoes drizzled with BBQ ranch dressing and tortilla strips.

GREEK BOWL

$19.00

Fresh crispy romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, black eye peas, red onions, kalamata olives, pearled barley, feta, oregano, peepers, parsley, and lemon vinaigrette.

COBB SALAD

$23.00

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, aged cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.

ALBACORE STUFFED AVOCADO SALAD

$23.00

Albacore tuna salad in avocado halves, tomatoes, egg slices and cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens. Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

WEDGE SALAD

$15.00

Applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomato, cilantro, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, tortialla strips and Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.

SOUPS

Brisket Santa Fe Green Chili Soup

Tortilla Soup

DIPPERS

ROASTED LAMB

$24.00

Piled high with swiss cheese, in a soft roll with horseradish aioli.

ROAST BEEF

$21.00

Piled high with swiss cheese, in a soft roll with horseradish aioli.

SANDWICHES

RANCH FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

ARTISAN CHEESE MELTS

$15.00

Manchego, aged cheddar and vine ripened tomatoes in grilled sourdough.

NY STEAK SANDWICH

$22.00

Char-grilled marinated NY steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and sharp cheddar cheese with roasted pepper sauce, served in a baguette.

SMOKED BBQ SLIDERS (3)

$22.00

OCCOTILLO AVOCADO BLT

$18.00

Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Oak Smoked Turkey with horseradish aioli and tomatoes in freshly baked baguette.

SAVORY TURKEY CROISSANT

$16.00

THINLY SLICED SMOKED TURKEY PILED HIGH WITH CREAMY MOZZARELLA CHEESE CRISP LETTUCE JUICY TOMATO SLICES AND FLAVORFUL BAIL PESTO ON A BUTTERED CROISSANT

LOBSTER SLIDERS (2)

$32.00

WRANGLERS

ALL WRANGLERS SERVED WITH RANCH BEANS, MUSTARD COLESLAW, CORN ON THE COB

SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS

Fall o the bone meaty ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 6 hours.

SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN

$23.00

Brined and basted with Mojo Marinara, Smoked for 4 hours.

CHIMICHURRI TRI TIP

$23.00

Marinated for 24 Hours and grilled medium rare.

BEER BRAISED PULLED PORK

$24.00

Braised in Mexican Lager and BBQ Sauce for 4 Hours.

TEXAS PRIME BEEF BRISKET

$27.00

Dry rubbed and smoked for 12 hrs.

BBQ SMOKED BEEF RIB

$45.00

STOCKYARD RESERVE

New York Angus Steak 12 OZ

$48.00

ATHENIAN LAMB CHOPS

$52.00

COFFEE CRUSTED PORK CHOPS

$32.00

Cowboy Ribeye 20oz

$62.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$45.00

Flat Iron Steak 8oz

$37.00

JACKALOPE FAVORITES

ALL JACKALOPE FAVORITES SERVED WITH CRISPY HOUSE SALAD

VEAL OSSO BUCCO

$48.00

Bone In slow roasted with ragout vegetables, root parsnips puree and redwine demi glaze.

FISH & CHIPS

$28.00

Generous portions of Alaskan Cod, in a uy Panko batter, served with Steak Fries, Mustard Coleslaw and Malt Vinegar.

GRILLED COASTAL CATCH

Daily selection of Wild Caught Salmon, Sea Scallops or Gulf Shrimp, served with Lemon Risotto and Aspargus Salmon $37 Scallops $42 Shrimp $32

CIOPPINO

$48.00

Shrimp, mussels, sh and scallops in a light marinara sauce, with aspargus and basil, served with linguine pasta.

ULTIMATE MAC AND CHEESE

$12.00

A bowlful of creamy Mac, garlic bread crumbs and corn bread on the side.

WAGYU BEEF MEATLOAF

$27.00

A ne blend of wagyu beef and game sausages, seasoned and topped with our Ranch mushroom gravy and a side of Garlic mashed potatoes.

SNOW CRAB CLAWS

$37.00Out of stock

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Crispy breaded chicken in house marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over linguini with a side of sauteed asparagus

LOBSTER LINGUINI

$44.00

Tender Maine Lobster meat tossed with tomatoes and linguini cognac lobster sauce

HOUSE SALAD

BURGERS

JACKALOPE RANCH BURGER

$19.00

Wagyu patty with smoked gouda and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli sauce.

RODEO BURGER

$20.00

Waygu Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato, grilled Ortega pepper, topped with Lefty’s Barn Burner BBQ sauce on a Brioche bun.

DESERT MELT

$22.00

Wagyu patty topped with Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on a grilled mable rye, topped with Lefty’s Burner BBQ sauce.

MOTHER EARTH

$20.00

Choice of Black bean corn tempeh patty, topped with avocado, cheese cheese and tomato slices, on a 7-grain wheat bun.

SAUSAGES

WILD GAME SAUSAGES

$16.00

Choice of Chicken Jalapeño, Smoked Duck, Venison or Wild Boar, with grilled peppers and onions.

CHILI DOG

$15.00

Old time beef and pork natural casing hot dogs topped with house chili, white onions and shredded cheddar.

SIDES

RANCH BEANS

$7.00

BRONCO FRIES

$7.00

STEAK FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

JACKALOPE CHIPS

$6.00

JACKALOPE CHIPS

MUSTARD COLESLAW

$6.00

MUSTARD SLAW

CRISPY HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

HERBED RICE

$6.00

GRILLED CAULIFLOWER

$14.00

GLARIC MARSHED POTATOES

$7.00

BAKED POTATO

$12.00

CORN ON THE COB

$4.00

Corn bread

$1.50

Bacon

$6.00

DESSERTS

SEASONAL PIES & CAKES

SIGNATURE SUNDAES

$10.00

OLD FASHION SHAKES & MALTS

$12.00

HOUSE BANANA PUDDING

$6.00

COOKIES & LEMON BARS

$4.00

BIRTHDAY SCOOP ICE CREAM

OREO COOKIE CRAZE

$14.00

CAROT CAKE

$13.00

COOKIES

$4.00

LEMON BARS

$4.00

TRES LESCHES

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$14.00

CHEESECAKE

$14.00

Scoop of ice Cream

$3.00

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

Ribeye

$53.00

Hawaiian Pork Belly Sliders

$28.00

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SOUP

CHILDRENS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$14.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

BOTTLED WATER

TOPO CHICO

$6.00

AQUA PANA

$8.00

PELLEGRINO

$8.00

COFFEE & TEA

ADD ALMOND OR OAT

$0.75

ADD ESPRESSO SHOT

$0.75

ADD SYRUP FLAVOR

$1.00

CAFE LATTE

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$2.75

HOT HERB TEA

$3.25

HOUSE COFFEE

$3.25

ICED COLD BREW

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.25

MACCHIATO

$3.75

MOCHA

$4.50

MOCKTAIL

Mocktail

$6.00

Fruit Puree

$0.50

SODAS & JUICES

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

COKE

$3.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.75

MILK

$3.50

OJ

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.25

ALMOND MILK

$0.75

OAT MILK

$0.75

Club Soda

$1.00

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$4.25

EVENTS ONLY

HOSTED ON CONSUMPTION

JACKALOPE HOUSE SPIRIT

$12.00

JACKALOPE RANCH SPIRIT

$14.00

JACKALOPE RESERVE SPIRITS

$16.00

CLUB 111 SPIRIT

$18.00

SIGNATURE DRINK

$18.00

HOUSE WINE

$12.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$8.00

CRAFT/FOREIGN BEERS

$10.00

NA BEER

$8.00

SODA

$5.00

BANQUET EVENT PAYMENT

The Vibe Agency

$15,416.00

Golden Voice / AEG

$8,625.00

BAR PACKAGES

JACKALOPE HOUSE WINE & BEER PACKAGE HR 1

$35.00

JACKALOPE HOUSE WINE & BEER PACKAGE AFTER HR 1

$30.00