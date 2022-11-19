Jackalope Tex-Mex Jackalope

A map showing the location of Jackalope Tex-Mex JackalopeView gallery

4868 Rainier Ave S

Seattle, WA 98118

Popular Items

Brisket Enchilada
Chicken Verde Enchilada

Appetizers

$17.00

fresh Dungeness crab and wild Texas shrimp, tomato, pico de gallo, roasted chilies, olives, avocado, and saltines

Chicharrons

$7.00

puffy, crispy pork skins with Valentina crema and lime

$8.50

fresh roasted chilies and cheese, chips

$9.00

Each tortilla chip is topped carefully with just the right amount of cheese, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño-say hello to the perfectionists dream...Texas nachos

$15.00

Each tortilla chip is topped carefully with just the right amount of refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño-say hello to the perfectionists dream...Texas nachos

$9.00

avocado, lime, jalapeno, garlic, onion, tomato, cilantro

$12.00

crispy parmesan crust, queso Oaxaca and cheddar, pickled red onion, chipotle crema,

$11.00

smoked beef brisket, roasted jalapeno cream cheese

$8.00

fresh local rockfish, pineapple, citrus, serrano chilies and avocado

6 oz Chips And Salsa TO GO

$6.50

Soup and Salad

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.00

smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$11.00

smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors

Mango Chicken Salad Small

$14.00

mango pico de gallo, black beans, fajita chicken, cotija, escabeche, pumpkin seeds and avocado green goddess

Mango Chicken Salad Large

$18.50

mango pico de gallo, black beans, fajita chicken, cotija, escabeche, pumpkin seeds and avocado green goddess

El Caesar Small

$9.00

baby kale and romaine tossed with roasted poblanos, sweet corn, green chili Caesar dressing, tortilla strips and cotija cheese

El Caesar Large

$14.00

baby kale and romaine tossed with roasted poblanos, sweet corn, green chili Caesar dressing, tortilla strips and cotija cheese

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas with Brisket Chili Gravy

$17.50

the original Tex-Mex meal Two cheese enchiladas smothered in brisket chili gravy. Served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice

$19.00

Two chicken enchiladas with roasted tomatillo sauce, cheese, shredded chicken thighs, crema served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice

$22.00

Jack’s famous low and slow brisket, peppers and onions, cheese, guajillo sauce Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice

Rajas Enchilada con Mole Boracho

$16.50

roasted poblano peppers with sweet corn, cheese and cerveza spiked Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice

$26.00

wild Gulf shrimp, fresh Dungeness crab, Swiss sauce and avocado Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice

Tacos

Tacos de Papa

$15.50

Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with mashed potatoes, corn and poblano rajas and fried- topped with avocado, cotija, salsa ranchera served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice

$19.50

Dallas style: mixto tortillas, queso Oaxaca, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, 2 salsas

$18.00

avocado, mango pico de gallo, chipotle crema, corn tortilla Two tacos served with black beans and Spanish Rice GRILLED 11am-4pm FRIED 4pm-close

Chicken Tinga

$16.00

Dessert

barrel aged honey, salsa fresa, house mole, sticky fingers

Sopapillas

$8.00

barrel aged honey, salsa fresa, house mole, sticky fingers

A La Carte

Side of Spanish Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

1 Taco

$5.00

1 Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

1 Kid Taco

$6.00

Corn tortilla, cheese and choice of plain, chicken, or steak

Kid Rice

$4.00

Kid Beans

$4.00

Sides

2 oz. Small Serving Of Guacamole

$2.00

2 oz. Small Serving of Pico De Gallo

$0.75

2 oz. Small Serving of Sour Cream

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
