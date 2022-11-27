Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack Holders

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20

San Jose, CA 95124

OMELETTE SOUFFLES

SUPREME OML

$17.00

Linguica, pork sausage, bacon, ham, mushroom, bell peppers, spanish sauce -

MUSHROOM & AVOCADO OML

$16.00

Mushrooms, avocado, spinach

CALIFORNIA OML

$16.00

Avocado, tomato, mushrooms

GARDEN OML

$16.00

Zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, spinach, avocado

BACON & AVO OML

$16.00

Bacon, avocado, mushroom

DENVER OML

$15.00

Ham, onion, bell pepper

PHILLY OML

$20.00

Rib-Eye sliced thin, melted Swiss, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions

CRAB OML

$22.00

Lump and snow crab, fresh avocado, tomato, hollandaise, toast or buttermilk pancakes

SPANISH OML

$17.00

HAM & CHEESE OML

$15.00

CHEESE OML

$14.00

Florentine Oml

$17.00

SIGNATURE BREAKFAST

CHILE VERDE & EGGS

$18.00

Two eggs, spicy pork, refried beans, salsa verde, hash browns, corn tortillas

CHORIZO SCRAMBLE

$17.00

Chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeno, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar, hash browns, corn tortillas

JACK’S SCRAMBLE

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, jack & cheddar, country potatoes, toast or pancakes

JOE'S SPECIAL

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, ground beef, spinach, onion, mushroom, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, pinto beans, jack & white cheddar, hash browns, tomatillo salsa

BISCUITS & GRAVY DELUXE

$14.00

Two eggs, biscuits, country gravy, two pieces bacon -

MEAT LOVERS

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, linguica, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

SANTA CRUZ

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onion, spinach, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

THE CLASSICS

RIB EYE & EGGS

$32.00

10 oz. aged angus beef

LINGUICA & EGGS

$16.00

Mildly spiced Evergood sausage

BACON & EGGS

$16.00

Four thick slices of hickory smoked bacon

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$16.00

All natural skinless sausage

HAM & EGGS

$16.00

Hickory Smoked

CFS & EGGS

$19.00

Country gravy

CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE & EGGS

$16.00

All natural Evergood

HASH & EGGS

$16.00

Old fashioned corned beef hash

CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST

$13.00

TWO EGG BREAKFAST

$14.00

PATTY & EGGS

$16.00

BENEDICTS

Poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise, hash browns

TRAD BENEDICT

$16.00

Thick cut canadian bacon

CALIFORNIA BENEDICT

$17.00

Canadian bacon, avocado, tomato

STEAK & AVOCADO BENEDICT

$21.00

Thinly sliced Angus steak, avocado, tomato

CRAB & AVOCADO BENEDICT

$21.00

Lump and snow crab, avocado

BLACKENED SALMON BENEDICT

$19.00

Fresh filet strips, spinach, avocado, cilantro, red onions, sour cream

HEALTHY CHOICE

FRESH VEGGIE SCRAMBLE

$16.00

Egg whites, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, mushroom, fire roasted salsa, fresh fruit, toast

PROTEIN SCRAMBLE

$16.00

Egg whites, chicken apple sausage, spinach, onion, mushrooms, fire roasted salsa, fresh fruit, toast

KETO SCRAMBLE

$16.00

3 eggs, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini avocado, swiss cheese, 2 strips of bacon, and a cup of fresh fruit

PETITE STEAK

$23.00

6 oz. flat iron, egg whites, avocado, fresh fruit, toast, charred corn salsa

MORNING STARTER

$13.00

Oatmeal, raisin, banana, fresh fruit, toast

HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE

FULL STACK

$10.00

SHORT STACK

$9.00

FULL SWEDISH

$11.00

Four French crepes, lingonberry butter, powdered sugar

FULL BLUE CAKES

$12.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar

FRUIT CREPES

$14.00

Three French crepes, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream

CHOC PANCAKES

$13.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, Hershey’s chocolate & chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream

BANANA WALNUT PANCAKES

$14.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, banana, walnut, powdered sugar, whipped cream

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.00

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$12.00

Fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$12.00

Fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream

CHOCOLATE WAFFLE

$12.00

Hershey's chocolate & chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream

BANANA WALNUT WAFFLE

$13.00

Bananas, walnuts, powdered sugar, whipped cream

FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

Texas toast dipped in special egg batter, two strips of bacon, powdered sugar

BERRIES & CREAM

$14.00

French Toast, strawberries, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream

BREAKFAST SIDES

3 Eggs

$7.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Cup Fruit

$5.50

SIde Avocado

$2.50

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Canadian

$6.00

SIde Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side Chx Apple

$6.00

Side Hash

$6.00

Side Ham

$6.50

Side Sausage

$6.00

SIde Linguica

$6.00

SIde Chile Verde

$10.00

Side Brown Gravy

$3.00

Side White Gravy

$3.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

Aged cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce

BLACK &BLUE BURGER

$17.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, cajun spice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$17.00

Black bean patty, swiss, avocado, lettuce tomato, sprouts, special sauce

49ER BURGER

$17.00

Bacon, grilled onion, jack & cheddar, special sauce, grilled sourdough

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$18.00

Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce

MUSHROOM BURGER

$17.00

Mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce

CHEESEBURGER SPECIAL

$20.00

The cheeseburger, choice of cheese, old-fashioned milkshake

CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

PATTY MELT

$16.00

SMALL PLATES

SALMON TACOS

$17.00

Shredded cabbage, avocado, jalapeno vinaigrette, cilantro aioli, pinto beans

JACKS CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

Large drumettes and wings with choice of korean bbq, bourbon glaze, mango, parmesan garlic, sweet and spicy or spicy

PECAN SMOKED RIBS

$16.00

Meaty St. Louis ribs, french fries, house bbq sauce

SHRIMP & GRITS

$16.00

Large shrimp, chipotle garlic sauce, southern white grits

THAI WRAPS

$17.00

Asian slaw, rice noodles, peanut sauce

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

Beer battered Alaskan Cod, deep fried, french fries, cole slaw

BAJA QUESADILLA

$14.00

All natural chicken, onions, bell peppers, jack & cheddar, parmesan, flour tortilla, chard corn salsa, sour cream, salsa

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

$16.00

Crispy green beans, saffron aioli

CALAMARI

$16.00

Fresh calamari, panko bread crumbs, deep fried, chipotle tartar

Onion Rings Plate

$8.00

Tater Tot Plate

$8.00

ADULT TENDERS

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

Garlic, parmesan, fresh parsley

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

Truffle oil, shaved parmesan, parsley

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

Homemade chili, cheese, onions

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

SANDWICHES

STEAK & AVOCADO

$20.00

Thinly sliced Angus steak, chipotle aioli, avocado, grilled onions, jack & white cheddar, ciabatta roll

CRAB MELT

$20.00

Lump crab, prawns, avocado, tomato, jack & cheddar on grilled sourdough

PRIME RIB DIP

$20.00

Thinly sliced prime rib of beef, swiss cheese, au jus, ciabatta roll

CLUBHOUSE

$17.00

Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough toast

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

All natural breast, cabbage, dijon mustard, ciabatta roll

TURKEY & AVOCADO

$17.00

Turkey, avocado, jack & white cheddar, lettuce, sprouts, pesto aioli, ciabatta roll

ROSEMARY CHICKEN

$17.00

All natural chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, swiss, tomatoes, ciabatta roll

GRILLED B.L.T.

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough

THE VEGETARIAN

$15.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, pesto aioli, jack & white cheddars, ciabatta roll

THE REUBEN

$17.00

Tender corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island, pickles, grilled rye

BLT+AVO

$17.00

CLUBHOUSE AVO

$19.00

FLATBREAD PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

Tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, Parmesan

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, red onion, cilantro

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$14.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

RIO GRANDE PIZZA

$14.00

Nacho cheese sauce, chorizo, sliced jalapeño, onions, cilantro and sour cream

CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

STEAK AND PASTA

PASTA JAMBALAYA

$26.00

Shrimp, chicken, cajun hot sausage, sweet peppers, tomato, chipotle cream sauce, penne pasta, garlic bread

PRAWN POMODORO

$25.00

Large prawns, tomato, basil garlic, olive oil, parmesan, linguini noodles, garlic bread

CHICKEN PESTO PASTA

$25.00

All natural chicken breast, mushrooms, pinenuts, basil, olive oil, tossed with linguini, garlic bread

RIB EYE STEAK

$36.00

10 oz. aged angus beef, maitre d butter, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Ground beef, sausage, marinara, penne pasta, garlic bread

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$22.00

Fresh broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash and red onions, marinara over linguine, garlic bread - add chicken for $3

CHICKEN RAVIOLIS

$24.00

Pasta stuffed rosemary chicken, provolone, white garlic cream sauce, mushroom, pancetta, garlic bread

NEW YORK STEAK

$38.00

12 oz. Angus beef, bell peppers, mushrooms, demi-glaze, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes

GRILLED SALMON DINNER

$30.00

SOUPS & SALADS

APPLE HARVEST

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, apple, avocado, tomato, cucumber, walnuts, cranberries, crumbled bleu-cheese, apple cider dressing

DINNER SALAD

$7.00

SALMON SALAD

$20.00

Seared salmon filet, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

CRAB SALAD

$21.00

Lump and Snow crab meat, cucumbers, tomato, boiled egg, avocado, fresh greens, choice of dressing

STEAKHOUSE SALAD

$21.00

Aged angus flat iron steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$18.00

All natural chicken breast, shredded lettuce, cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles, spicy mandarin dressing

CHOPPED COBB SALAD

$18.00

All natural chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon bits, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles

BOWL SOUP

$7.00

BOWL CHILI

$9.00

SOUP & SALAD

$13.00

QUART OF SOUP

$14.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Choc Cake Dessert

$9.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Coconut Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

MILKSHAKES

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$9.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$9.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Cofee

$4.00

COCA COLA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

BARQ'S

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

BREW ICED TEA

$4.00

ORGANIC HOT TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PELLIGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Water

Orange Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Kids Soda

$2.50

Milk

$5.00

Large Milk

$5.00

Large Juice

$6.00

WINE

TESTAROSSA CUVEE BTG

$14.00

JUSTIN BTG

$16.00

HARVEY & HARRIET BTG

$16.00

UNSCHACKLED BTG

$17.00

SMITH & HOOK BTG

$17.00

HOUSE CAB

$10.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$10.00

House Pinot NOir BTG

$10.00

Daou Btg

$16.00

JACKS HOUSE BTB

$30.00

TESTEROSSA. CUVEE BTB

$49.00

JUSTIN BTB

$56.00

HARVEY & HARRIET BTB

$56.00

UNSCHACKLED BTB

$56.00

SMITH & HOOK

$56.00

House Pinot Noir

$30.00

HOUSE CHARD

$9.00

HOUSE SAUV BLANC

$9.00

KENDALL JACKSON BTG

$13.00

BELLE GLOS ROSE BTG

$13.00

HONIG BTG

$13.00

WENTE BTG

$14.00

SANTA MARGHERITA BTG

$17.00

ROMBAUER BTG

$18.00

SPARKLING

$9.00

Prosecco Btg

$10.00

JACKS HOUSE BTB

$30.00

KENDALL JACKSON BTB

$44.00

BELLE GLOS ROSE BTB

$42.00

HONIG BTB

$45.00

WENTE BTB

$49.00

SANTA MARGHERITA BTB

$60.00

ROMBAUER BTB

$70.00

SPARKLING BTB

$27.00

SUNRISE COCKTAILS

MERIDIAN MARY

$13.00

Pinnacle vodka, house specialty mix, garnish, bacon

BRAZILIAN MIMOSA

$11.00

Brazilian mango mix, simple syrup, sparkling wine

MIMOSA SUNRISE

$13.00

Souza silver tequila, champagne, orange & pineapple juice, grenadine

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$10.00

Wolf Blass Brut

CHAVELA

$10.00

Modelo Especial, salted rim, lime juice

MICHELADA

$10.00

Modelo, tomato juice

BELLINI

$10.00

Peach puree, simple syrup, sparkling wine

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

Prosecco, aperol, soda water, orange slice

JACKS ICED COFFEE

$13.00

Stoli vanilla, kahlua, alchemist spiced syrup, coffee, cream, nutmeg

SUPER CHAVELA

$16.00

SUPER MICHELADA

$16.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

TItos Soda

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Jack & Coke

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

John Daly

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Madras

$10.00

Sea breeze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

bay breeze

$10.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$11.00

ESPRESSO BAR

Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Hot Choc

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale Amercian Diner with a full bar!

3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20, San Jose, CA 95124

