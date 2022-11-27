Jack Holders
3153 Meridian Ave Ste. 20
San Jose, CA 95124
OMELETTE SOUFFLES
SUPREME OML
Linguica, pork sausage, bacon, ham, mushroom, bell peppers, spanish sauce -
MUSHROOM & AVOCADO OML
Mushrooms, avocado, spinach
CALIFORNIA OML
Avocado, tomato, mushrooms
GARDEN OML
Zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, spinach, avocado
BACON & AVO OML
Bacon, avocado, mushroom
DENVER OML
Ham, onion, bell pepper
PHILLY OML
Rib-Eye sliced thin, melted Swiss, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions
CRAB OML
Lump and snow crab, fresh avocado, tomato, hollandaise, toast or buttermilk pancakes
SPANISH OML
HAM & CHEESE OML
CHEESE OML
Florentine Oml
SIGNATURE BREAKFAST
CHILE VERDE & EGGS
Two eggs, spicy pork, refried beans, salsa verde, hash browns, corn tortillas
CHORIZO SCRAMBLE
Chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeno, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar, hash browns, corn tortillas
JACK’S SCRAMBLE
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, jack & cheddar, country potatoes, toast or pancakes
JOE'S SPECIAL
Scrambled eggs, ground beef, spinach, onion, mushroom, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, pinto beans, jack & white cheddar, hash browns, tomatillo salsa
BISCUITS & GRAVY DELUXE
Two eggs, biscuits, country gravy, two pieces bacon -
MEAT LOVERS
Scrambled eggs, linguica, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
SANTA CRUZ
Scrambled eggs, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onion, spinach, jack & cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
THE CLASSICS
RIB EYE & EGGS
10 oz. aged angus beef
LINGUICA & EGGS
Mildly spiced Evergood sausage
BACON & EGGS
Four thick slices of hickory smoked bacon
SAUSAGE & EGGS
All natural skinless sausage
HAM & EGGS
Hickory Smoked
CFS & EGGS
Country gravy
CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE & EGGS
All natural Evergood
HASH & EGGS
Old fashioned corned beef hash
CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST
TWO EGG BREAKFAST
PATTY & EGGS
BENEDICTS
TRAD BENEDICT
Thick cut canadian bacon
CALIFORNIA BENEDICT
Canadian bacon, avocado, tomato
STEAK & AVOCADO BENEDICT
Thinly sliced Angus steak, avocado, tomato
CRAB & AVOCADO BENEDICT
Lump and snow crab, avocado
BLACKENED SALMON BENEDICT
Fresh filet strips, spinach, avocado, cilantro, red onions, sour cream
HEALTHY CHOICE
FRESH VEGGIE SCRAMBLE
Egg whites, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, spinach, avocado, mushroom, fire roasted salsa, fresh fruit, toast
PROTEIN SCRAMBLE
Egg whites, chicken apple sausage, spinach, onion, mushrooms, fire roasted salsa, fresh fruit, toast
KETO SCRAMBLE
3 eggs, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini avocado, swiss cheese, 2 strips of bacon, and a cup of fresh fruit
PETITE STEAK
6 oz. flat iron, egg whites, avocado, fresh fruit, toast, charred corn salsa
MORNING STARTER
Oatmeal, raisin, banana, fresh fruit, toast
HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE
FULL STACK
SHORT STACK
FULL SWEDISH
Four French crepes, lingonberry butter, powdered sugar
FULL BLUE CAKES
Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar
FRUIT CREPES
Three French crepes, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream
CHOC PANCAKES
Three buttermilk pancakes, Hershey’s chocolate & chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream
BANANA WALNUT PANCAKES
Three buttermilk pancakes, banana, walnut, powdered sugar, whipped cream
BELGIAN WAFFLE
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
Fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
STRAWBERRY WAFFLE
Fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
CHOCOLATE WAFFLE
Hershey's chocolate & chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream
BANANA WALNUT WAFFLE
Bananas, walnuts, powdered sugar, whipped cream
FRENCH TOAST
Texas toast dipped in special egg batter, two strips of bacon, powdered sugar
BERRIES & CREAM
French Toast, strawberries, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
BREAKFAST SIDES
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Aged cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce
BLACK &BLUE BURGER
Bleu cheese crumbles, cajun spice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce
VEGETARIAN BURGER
Black bean patty, swiss, avocado, lettuce tomato, sprouts, special sauce
49ER BURGER
Bacon, grilled onion, jack & cheddar, special sauce, grilled sourdough
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce
MUSHROOM BURGER
Mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce
CHEESEBURGER SPECIAL
The cheeseburger, choice of cheese, old-fashioned milkshake
CHEESEBURGER
PATTY MELT
SMALL PLATES
SALMON TACOS
Shredded cabbage, avocado, jalapeno vinaigrette, cilantro aioli, pinto beans
JACKS CHICKEN WINGS
Large drumettes and wings with choice of korean bbq, bourbon glaze, mango, parmesan garlic, sweet and spicy or spicy
PECAN SMOKED RIBS
Meaty St. Louis ribs, french fries, house bbq sauce
SHRIMP & GRITS
Large shrimp, chipotle garlic sauce, southern white grits
THAI WRAPS
Asian slaw, rice noodles, peanut sauce
FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered Alaskan Cod, deep fried, french fries, cole slaw
BAJA QUESADILLA
All natural chicken, onions, bell peppers, jack & cheddar, parmesan, flour tortilla, chard corn salsa, sour cream, salsa
TEMPURA GREEN BEANS
Crispy green beans, saffron aioli
CALAMARI
Fresh calamari, panko bread crumbs, deep fried, chipotle tartar
Onion Rings Plate
Tater Tot Plate
ADULT TENDERS
Steak Quesadilla
GARLIC FRIES
Garlic, parmesan, fresh parsley
TRUFFLE FRIES
Truffle oil, shaved parmesan, parsley
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Homemade chili, cheese, onions
FRENCH FRIES
SANDWICHES
STEAK & AVOCADO
Thinly sliced Angus steak, chipotle aioli, avocado, grilled onions, jack & white cheddar, ciabatta roll
CRAB MELT
Lump crab, prawns, avocado, tomato, jack & cheddar on grilled sourdough
PRIME RIB DIP
Thinly sliced prime rib of beef, swiss cheese, au jus, ciabatta roll
CLUBHOUSE
Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough toast
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
All natural breast, cabbage, dijon mustard, ciabatta roll
TURKEY & AVOCADO
Turkey, avocado, jack & white cheddar, lettuce, sprouts, pesto aioli, ciabatta roll
ROSEMARY CHICKEN
All natural chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, pesto aioli, swiss, tomatoes, ciabatta roll
GRILLED B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough
THE VEGETARIAN
Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, pesto aioli, jack & white cheddars, ciabatta roll
THE REUBEN
Tender corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island, pickles, grilled rye
BLT+AVO
CLUBHOUSE AVO
FLATBREAD PIZZA
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, Parmesan
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken breast, red onion, cilantro
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese
RIO GRANDE PIZZA
Nacho cheese sauce, chorizo, sliced jalapeño, onions, cilantro and sour cream
CHEESE PIZZA
STEAK AND PASTA
PASTA JAMBALAYA
Shrimp, chicken, cajun hot sausage, sweet peppers, tomato, chipotle cream sauce, penne pasta, garlic bread
PRAWN POMODORO
Large prawns, tomato, basil garlic, olive oil, parmesan, linguini noodles, garlic bread
CHICKEN PESTO PASTA
All natural chicken breast, mushrooms, pinenuts, basil, olive oil, tossed with linguini, garlic bread
RIB EYE STEAK
10 oz. aged angus beef, maitre d butter, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes
PASTA BOLOGNESE
Ground beef, sausage, marinara, penne pasta, garlic bread
PASTA PRIMAVERA
Fresh broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash and red onions, marinara over linguine, garlic bread - add chicken for $3
CHICKEN RAVIOLIS
Pasta stuffed rosemary chicken, provolone, white garlic cream sauce, mushroom, pancetta, garlic bread
NEW YORK STEAK
12 oz. Angus beef, bell peppers, mushrooms, demi-glaze, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes
GRILLED SALMON DINNER
SOUPS & SALADS
APPLE HARVEST
Grilled chicken breast, apple, avocado, tomato, cucumber, walnuts, cranberries, crumbled bleu-cheese, apple cider dressing
DINNER SALAD
SALMON SALAD
Seared salmon filet, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
CRAB SALAD
Lump and Snow crab meat, cucumbers, tomato, boiled egg, avocado, fresh greens, choice of dressing
STEAKHOUSE SALAD
Aged angus flat iron steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
All natural chicken breast, shredded lettuce, cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles, spicy mandarin dressing
CHOPPED COBB SALAD
All natural chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon bits, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles
BOWL SOUP
BOWL CHILI
SOUP & SALAD
QUART OF SOUP
DESSERTS
N/A BEVERAGES
Cofee
COCA COLA
SPRITE
BARQ'S
LEMONADE
BREW ICED TEA
ORGANIC HOT TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
FRESH ORANGE JUICE
PELLIGRINO SPARKLING WATER
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Root Beer
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Water
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Kids Soda
Milk
Large Milk
Large Juice
WINE
TESTAROSSA CUVEE BTG
JUSTIN BTG
HARVEY & HARRIET BTG
UNSCHACKLED BTG
SMITH & HOOK BTG
HOUSE CAB
HOUSE MERLOT
House Pinot NOir BTG
Daou Btg
JACKS HOUSE BTB
TESTEROSSA. CUVEE BTB
JUSTIN BTB
HARVEY & HARRIET BTB
UNSCHACKLED BTB
SMITH & HOOK
House Pinot Noir
HOUSE CHARD
HOUSE SAUV BLANC
KENDALL JACKSON BTG
BELLE GLOS ROSE BTG
HONIG BTG
WENTE BTG
SANTA MARGHERITA BTG
ROMBAUER BTG
SPARKLING
Prosecco Btg
JACKS HOUSE BTB
KENDALL JACKSON BTB
BELLE GLOS ROSE BTB
HONIG BTB
WENTE BTB
SANTA MARGHERITA BTB
ROMBAUER BTB
SPARKLING BTB
SUNRISE COCKTAILS
MERIDIAN MARY
Pinnacle vodka, house specialty mix, garnish, bacon
BRAZILIAN MIMOSA
Brazilian mango mix, simple syrup, sparkling wine
MIMOSA SUNRISE
Souza silver tequila, champagne, orange & pineapple juice, grenadine
CLASSIC MIMOSA
Wolf Blass Brut
CHAVELA
Modelo Especial, salted rim, lime juice
MICHELADA
Modelo, tomato juice
BELLINI
Peach puree, simple syrup, sparkling wine
APEROL SPRITZ
Prosecco, aperol, soda water, orange slice
JACKS ICED COFFEE
Stoli vanilla, kahlua, alchemist spiced syrup, coffee, cream, nutmeg
SUPER CHAVELA
SUPER MICHELADA
Virgin Mary
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
TItos Soda
Appletini
Virgin Mary
Espresso Martini
Jack & Coke
Cosmopolitan
John Daly
Greyhound
Madras
Sea breeze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
bay breeze
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale Amercian Diner with a full bar!
