The Uptown Cafe
No reviews yet
285 State Hwy 165
Branson, MO 65616
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soft Drink
Hot Beverages
Appetizer
The Elvis Sampler
Fried Green Beans, Fried Mushrooms, and Vidalia Onion Rings
Branson Buffalo Wings
Dry rub bobe-in wings
Chili Cheese Fries
Shoestring fries topped with our homemade chili and cheddar cheese
Fried Pickles
Hand bettered and freid to a golden brown.
Chicken Nachos
Fresh crisp corn tortilla chips smothered with melted cheese, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken
Onion Rings
Sweet Vidalia onions thick cut, dipped in batter and fried to a golden brown.
Fried Mushrooms
Fried to a golden brown
Overloaded Fries
French fried with monterey cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, diced tomatoes, and onions.
Fried Green Beans
Fresh long cut green beans dipped in batter and fried to a golden brown.
Chips and Salsa
Fresh fried tortilla chips and salsa
Chips and Queso
Chip Refill
Soup/Salad
Soup w/ Salad
Today's Soup with a fresh garden salad
Soup w/ Grilled Cheese
Today's soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. Toasted Bread with two sliced of American Cheese and One Swiss
Chicken Salad Plate
Served with Cottage Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickle on mixed greens
Tuna Salad Plate
Served with Cottage Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickle on mixed greens
Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, egg, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber
Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless skinless char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, egg, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber.
Chef Salad
Smoked turkey, egg, ham, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber on a bed of mixed greens
Soup of the Day
Chili
Lean Beef prepared with our secret chili recipe
Chili & Salad
Sandwiches
50's Club
Grilled tripled decker sourdough bread with shaved ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce tomatoe, swiss and American. Choice of side.
All Beef Hot Dog
A quarter pound all beef wiener, pickles and onions on the side. Choice of side.
BLT
Grilled triple decker sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American Cheese
Chicken Club Croissant
Marinated boneless breast of chicken char-grilled. Bacon and Swiss on a slightly toasted croisssant. Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickle and Onion all on the side.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken Salad on a slightly toasted croissant served with cottage cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.
Tuna Salad Croissant
Albacore tuna on a slightly toasted croissant served with cottage cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.
Cold Ham Croissant
Smoked ham piled high and topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted croissant. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion all on the side.
Cold Turkey Croissant
Turkey shaved thin piled high and topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted croissant. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion all on the side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken breast handbreaded to order and served on a toasted bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Melted american and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with your choice of side
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Shaved ham piled high on grilled sourdough bread with swiss and american cheese. Choice of side
Patty Melt
Two lean patties pressed thin and flash grilled. Topped with Sauteed onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread. Choice of side
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Served on a toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion all on the side. Served with one side
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef and Sauerkraut with slices of melted swiss on toasted rye bread. choice of side
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread.
Corn Dog
Burgers
Single Steak-burger
USDA Choice Steak 90% lean pressed thin and flash grilled. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Onion all on the side
Double Steak-burger
Triple Steak-burger
Bucky Burger
Our lean hamburger mixed with sausage. This sandwich is a double! Plenty of meat and a lot of flavor.
Single w/ Ch
Double w/ Ch
Triple w/ Ch
Bucky w/ Ch
Dinners
Country Fried
Tender beef sirlion hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes with creamy gravy and the vegtable of the day
Deep Fried Shrimp
Large gulf shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with french fries or mashed potatoes and vegtable of the day.
Hawaiian Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken char-grilled and topped with a pineapple and teriyaki glaze. Served on a bed of rice pilaf and the vegtable of the day.
Vegetarian Stir Fry
Broccoli, carrots, celery, onion, water chestnuts with a teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf.
Love Me Tenders
Hand Breaded chicken tenders deep fried toa golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and vegtable of the day.
Adult Tender Basket
Hand Breaded chicken tenders deep fried toa golden brown. Served with french fries.
Baskets
Sides
Premium Sides
Dessert
**Special** Carrot Cake
1 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae
Single Scoop Chocolate or Strawberry Sundae
2 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae
Choice of topping
Banana Split
Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Icecream with Banana and Whipped Cream, Nuts, and a Cherry
Two Tone Sundae
Choclate and Coffee Ice Cream with Fudge Sauce topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.
Black and White Sundae
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream with whipped cream and a cherry.
Sweet Sixteen Sundae
Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream drenched with cherry syrup topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry
Chocolate Turtle Sundae
Vanilla ice cream , hot fudge, caramel topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry
Brownie Sundae
Our Fresh-Baked brownies served warm with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce
Blackout
Double Dare
Shakes
Deep Dish Apple Pie A La Mode
Peach Cobbler A La Mode
Blackberry Cobbler
Ice Cream Floats
Ice Cream Sodas
Cherry Limeade
Limeade
Cinnamon Roll
Single scoop Ice-cream
Kids Sundae
Reese's Shake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Uptown Cafe was built in 1993. Over the years the cafe has built a strong reputation for its fun 50’s Cafe atmosphere, classic American Food, delicious desserts, and great service!
285 State Hwy 165, Branson, MO 65616