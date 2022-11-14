Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Uptown Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

285 State Hwy 165

Branson, MO 65616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

50's Club
Single Steak-burger
Shakes

Soft Drink

Flavor Refill

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.69+

Orange Juice

$3.69+

Apple Juice

$3.69+

Tomato Juice

$3.69+

Cranberry Juice

$3.69+

V8

$3.69+

Milk

$3.69+

Chocolate Milk

$3.69+

Water

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Coffee

$3.25

Appetizer

The Elvis Sampler

$15.99

Fried Green Beans, Fried Mushrooms, and Vidalia Onion Rings

Branson Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Dry rub bobe-in wings

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.49

Shoestring fries topped with our homemade chili and cheddar cheese

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Hand bettered and freid to a golden brown.

Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Fresh crisp corn tortilla chips smothered with melted cheese, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken

Onion Rings

$11.49

Sweet Vidalia onions thick cut, dipped in batter and fried to a golden brown.

Fried Mushrooms

$11.49

Fried to a golden brown

Overloaded Fries

$11.99

French fried with monterey cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, diced tomatoes, and onions.

Fried Green Beans

$11.49

Fresh long cut green beans dipped in batter and fried to a golden brown.

Chips and Salsa

$9.49

Fresh fried tortilla chips and salsa

Chips and Queso

$9.49

Chip Refill

Soup/Salad

Soup w/ Salad

$11.49

Today's Soup with a fresh garden salad

Soup w/ Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Today's soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. Toasted Bread with two sliced of American Cheese and One Swiss

Chicken Salad Plate

$11.99

Served with Cottage Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickle on mixed greens

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.99

Served with Cottage Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pickle on mixed greens

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, egg, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Boneless skinless char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, egg, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Smoked turkey, egg, ham, cheese, sliced tomatoe, onion, and cucumber on a bed of mixed greens

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Chili

$5.99+

Lean Beef prepared with our secret chili recipe

Chili & Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

50's Club

$14.99

Grilled tripled decker sourdough bread with shaved ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce tomatoe, swiss and American. Choice of side.

All Beef Hot Dog

$11.49

A quarter pound all beef wiener, pickles and onions on the side. Choice of side.

BLT

$14.99

Grilled triple decker sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American Cheese

Chicken Club Croissant

$12.99

Marinated boneless breast of chicken char-grilled. Bacon and Swiss on a slightly toasted croisssant. Lettuce, Tomatoe, Pickle and Onion all on the side.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.49

Chicken Salad on a slightly toasted croissant served with cottage cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.

Tuna Salad Croissant

$11.49

Albacore tuna on a slightly toasted croissant served with cottage cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.

Cold Ham Croissant

$11.99

Smoked ham piled high and topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted croissant. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion all on the side.

Cold Turkey Croissant

$11.99

Turkey shaved thin piled high and topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted croissant. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion all on the side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Boneless chicken breast handbreaded to order and served on a toasted bun. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion all on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted american and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with your choice of side

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$11.49

Shaved ham piled high on grilled sourdough bread with swiss and american cheese. Choice of side

Patty Melt

$12.99

Two lean patties pressed thin and flash grilled. Topped with Sauteed onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread. Choice of side

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.99

Served on a toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion all on the side. Served with one side

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

corned beef and Sauerkraut with slices of melted swiss on toasted rye bread. choice of side

Tuna Melt

$11.49

Tuna Salad topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese on toasted rye bread.

Corn Dog

$9.99

Burgers

Single Steak-burger

$11.49

USDA Choice Steak 90% lean pressed thin and flash grilled. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Onion all on the side

Double Steak-burger

$12.99

Triple Steak-burger

$13.99

Bucky Burger

$13.99

Our lean hamburger mixed with sausage. This sandwich is a double! Plenty of meat and a lot of flavor.

Single w/ Ch

$12.48

Double w/ Ch

$13.98

Triple w/ Ch

$14.98

Bucky w/ Ch

$14.98

Dinners

Country Fried

$15.99

Tender beef sirlion hand breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes with creamy gravy and the vegtable of the day

Deep Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Large gulf shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with french fries or mashed potatoes and vegtable of the day.

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.99

Marinated boneless chicken char-grilled and topped with a pineapple and teriyaki glaze. Served on a bed of rice pilaf and the vegtable of the day.

Vegetarian Stir Fry

$11.49

Broccoli, carrots, celery, onion, water chestnuts with a teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf.

Love Me Tenders

$15.99

Hand Breaded chicken tenders deep fried toa golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and vegtable of the day.

Adult Tender Basket

$11.99

Hand Breaded chicken tenders deep fried toa golden brown. Served with french fries.

Baskets

Corn Dog Basket

$9.99

Honey battered corn dog with your choice of side

Chicken Tender Basket - Adult

$12.49

Fish and Chips

$12.49

Hand battered cod filets deep fried with your choice of side.

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Home Made Potato Chips

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Vegetable of the Day

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Premium Sides

mac and cheese

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Side Fried Pickles

$5.99

Side Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Side Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Dessert

**Special** Carrot Cake

$7.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae

$6.99

Single Scoop Chocolate or Strawberry Sundae

2 Scoop Ice Cream Sundae

$7.99

Choice of topping

Banana Split

$10.99

Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Icecream with Banana and Whipped Cream, Nuts, and a Cherry

Two Tone Sundae

$8.99

Choclate and Coffee Ice Cream with Fudge Sauce topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.

Black and White Sundae

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and chocolate ice cream with whipped cream and a cherry.

Sweet Sixteen Sundae

$8.99

Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream drenched with cherry syrup topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry

Chocolate Turtle Sundae

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream , hot fudge, caramel topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Our Fresh-Baked brownies served warm with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce

Blackout

$8.99

Double Dare

$8.99

Shakes

$7.99

Deep Dish Apple Pie A La Mode

$7.99

Peach Cobbler A La Mode

$7.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$7.99

Ice Cream Floats

$6.99

Ice Cream Sodas

$6.99

Cherry Limeade

$3.99

Limeade

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Single scoop Ice-cream

$3.49

Kids Sundae

$2.49

Reese's Shake

$7.99

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Kids Burger

$10.99

Kids Hot Dog

$10.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Kids Corn Dog

$10.99

Kids Tender Basket

$10.99

Kids Fish Basket

$10.99

N/A

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

French

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

French

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Gravy

$0.99

Queso

$2.29

Buffalo

$0.75

N/A

Breakfast Bus

$13.00

Lunch Bus

$15.00

Dinner Bus

$22.00

Kids Dinner Bus

$15.00

Do Not Use

$11.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Uptown Cafe was built in 1993. Over the years the cafe has built a strong reputation for its fun 50’s Cafe atmosphere, classic American Food, delicious desserts, and great service!

Website

Location

285 State Hwy 165, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe image
Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe image
Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson
orange starNo Reviews
2600 W Hwy 76 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Laketime Bistro - 13272 State Hwy. 13 Suites C&D
orange starNo Reviews
13272 State Hwy. 13 Suites C&D Kimberling City, MO 65686
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Branson

Vaskens Deli
orange star4.6 • 1,133
3200 Gretna Rd Ste 100 Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Tequila's 2 - Branson
orange star4.2 • 679
4845 Gretna Rd Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Clockers Cafe - Branson, MO
orange star4.7 • 444
103 S Commercial Street Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Branson
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston