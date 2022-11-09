Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022 OLD
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B
Charlotte, NC 28214
Starters
Warm Tortilla Chips
Warm Tortilla Chips Served with Pico & Queso cheese
Fried Cheese Curds
Crispy fried cheese bits served with marinara sauce.
Frickle Chips
Thick Cut Pickle Chips Lightly fried, Served with Ranch Dressing.
Nachos Supreme
Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.
Brauhaus Pretzel
6 CT Tenders (All Same)
6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)
Baskets
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Side Farmer Salad
Fresh Lettuce Blend, Tomato, red onion, Cucumbers topped with shredded cheddar cheese & your choice of dressing.
Apple Chicken Salad
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.
Cobb Salad
Farmers Salad
Greek Salad
Crisp Romain lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, topped with Feta cheese, kalamata olives and peppers.
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.
Phillys
Original Steak Philly
Prime Shaved Beef grilled with onions & your choice of cheese.
Steak Philly Supreme
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Philly
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Philly Supreme
Chopped Grilled chicken tossed with Grilled Onions and your choice of cheese.
Smoked Philly
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Fresh Sautéed Jalapeños, Diced Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.
Steak & Egg Philly
The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Grade A Eggs and your choice of cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Char Grilled Chicken tossed with Sautéed sweet onions with Franks Red Hot sauce, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.
French Dip Club
Yes its a Burger, 8oz Prime Black Angus Beef Topped with Melted Provolone and Crispy Fried Onions, Served with Parmesan horseradish sauce and Rib Eye Beef Au jus. Served on a warm Brioche Bun.
Pizza Steak Philly
Burgers
JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)
(Almost Famous) Over 1LB of Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Double Cheese, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions on a warm Brioche Bun.
All American Burger
Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8oz prime Angus beef burger topped with Sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Smokehouse Burger
Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.
Roasted Jalapeño Burger
Half pound Black Angus Ground beef topped with roasted Jalapeños, Candied Bacon and smothered with Homemade Beer Cheese on jackie Boys signature brioche Bun.
Big Blue Burger
8oz Prime Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and fried Onion Strings on a warm brioche bun.
Breakfast Burger
Our Signature 8oz Prime Black Angus Ground Beef topped with Bacon, Ham, Cheese and an Over Easy Egg.
Beyond Burger
Grilled non Meat Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of side & cheese.
Sandwiches
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese tossed in caesar Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.
Blackened Fiesta Wrap
Wings
Pasta
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sliced white bread, yellow American cheese.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Assorted cheese melted served with fry's.
Kids Tenders 3
3 Fried tenders, served with fry’s.
Kids Hamburger
Kids burger in a bun (no cheese) served with fry’s.
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.
Side Sauces/Dressings
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Jalapeno Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Apple Vinaigrette
Side Basalmic Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Italian Dressing
Side Seasame Ginger Dressing
Side Cajun Remoulade Sauce
Side Mild Sauce
Side Hot Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Old Bay Dry Rub
Side Lemon Pepper Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Sweet Red Chili Sauce
Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Side Barbalo Sauce
Side Mango Habanero Sauce
Side Tarter Sauce
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Nacho Cheese Sauce
Side Au Jus Dipping Sauce
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Malt Vinegar
Side Queso Cheese
Side Cheese Whiz
Side A1 Dipping Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Marinara
Side Chocolate Syrup
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Cajun Pasta Sauce
Side Protein
Side Other
Side Celery (5pc)
Side Carrots (5pc)
Side Celery & Carrots (10pc)
Side Coleslaw
Side Pickle Spears (2pc)
Side Fresh Sliced Banana
Side Garlic Toast (2pc)
Side Fresh Jalapenos
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Side Hamburger Bun
Side Onion Rings
Side Croutons
Side Avocado
Side Banana Peppers
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte, NC 28214