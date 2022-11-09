Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022 OLD

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B

Charlotte, NC 28214

Popular Items

Steak Philly Supreme
All American Burger
Original Steak Philly

Warm Tortilla Chips

Warm Tortilla Chips

$10.34

Fresh homemade tortilla chips served with your choice of queso blanco, pico de gallo or guacamole

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.34

Served with marinara

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.04

Fresh pickle chips hand-breaded and fried, served with our signature homemade ranch.

Brauhaus Pretzel

$10.34

A soft hand rolled pretzel served with stone ground mustard and queso blanco.

Nachos Supreme

$13.79

Fresh homemade tortilla chips topped with warm queso blanco, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, grilled chicken and shredded cheddar cheese.

Zucchini Fries

$9.19

Fresh-cut, hand breaded zucchini fries topped with parmesan cheese, served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Steakhouse Onion Rings

$9.19

Steak-cut sweet spanish onions, beer battered, served hot & crispy with a sweet and tangy bbq sauce.

Buffalo Chips

$8.04

Crispy homemade chips drizzled with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Loaded Fries

$8.04

Our hand-cut fries topped with warm cheese sauce, chopped bacon and sour cream.

Basket Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.74

Hand-cut fries tossed in olive oil and fresh garlic, topped with shaved parmesan.

Basket Hand Cut Fries

$4.59

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

Basket Tater Tots

$4.59

Basket House Chips

$4.01

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.59

Side Farmers Salad

$5.74

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar cheese.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.74

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing.

Apple Chicken Salad

Apple Chicken Salad

$13.79

Fresh Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, topped with chopped walnuts, fresh green apple slices and grilled chicken. Pairs well with our Apple Vinaigrette Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.79

Fresh Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese topped with four breaded tenders tossed in buffalo sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.34

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.79

Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, sliced avocado, diced red onion, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese swirls

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.34

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers topped with Feta cheese. served with greek vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$13.79

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheddar and grilled chicken served in a taco shell. Paired with chipotle ranch dressing

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$13.79

Crisp romaine, blackened chicken, red onions, tomato, grilled corn, tortilla strips and shredded cheddar cheese. served with jalapeno ranch dressing

House Quesadilla

$12.64

Warm tortilla filled with grilled chicken, melted mexican cheese blend, grilled peppers and onions and served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.79

Warm tortilla filled with grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, chopped bacon and chipotle ranch dressing

Mexican Quesadilla

$13.79

Warm tortilla filled with choice of protein, grilled peppers and onions, black beans, fresh grilled corn and melted mexican cheese blend.

Original Philly Cheesesteak

Original Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Supreme

Philly Cheesesteak Supreme

$13.79+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.79+

Chopped Grilled chicken tossed with Grilled Onions and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly Supreme

$13.79+

Grilled chicken tossed with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms with your choice of cheese, Fries, Coleslaw and Pickle Spear.

Smoked Philly

Smoked Philly

$13.79+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Fresh Sautéed Jalapeños, Diced Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$13.79+

Char Grilled Chicken tossed with Sautéed sweet onions with Franks Red Hot sauce, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.

Steak & Egg Philly

Steak & Egg Philly

$13.79+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Grade A Eggs and your choice of cheese.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.79+

Shaved Rib Eye, Sautéed Onions, Provolone cheese, served with Fries, Au Jus, Coleslaw and Pickle Spear.

Pizza Steak Philly

$13.79+

Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese served on a hoagie

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

$19.54

(Almost Famous) Over 1LB of Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Double Cheese, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions on a warm Brioche Bun.

All American Burger

All American Burger

$16.09

Our Classic All American Burger 6oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.09

Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$16.09

Our Signature 8oz Prime Black Angus Ground Beef topped with Bacon, Ham, Cheese and an Over Easy Egg.

Big Blue Burger

Big Blue Burger

$16.09

8oz Prime Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and fried Onion Strings on a warm brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.09

Beyond Burger

$16.09

Vegetarian option: Beyond burger patty topped lettuce, tomato and onion.

Jacks Chicken Club

$13.79

Grilled chicken breast, sliced bacon, lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

$12.64

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato piled high on your choice of white or wheat bread.

Triple Decker Club

$14.94

Multi-layer club stacked high with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss and yellow american cheese. Served on your choice of white or wheat bread.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Breaded chicken breast, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing served on a brioche bun.

Blackened Chicken Club

$13.79

Grilled blackened chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeno ranch dressing served on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.94

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese tossed in caesar Vinaigrette.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.94

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.94

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.

Blackened Fiesta Wrap

$16.09

6 CT Wings (All Same)

$13.79

6 count wings tossed in choice of wing flavor served with handcut fries. Subsititute side for upcharge

6 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$13.79

6 count wings tossed in choice of two wing flavors served with handcut fries. Subsititute side for upcharge

10 CT Wings (All Same)

$19.54

10 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$19.54

20 CT Wings (All Same)

$33.34

20 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$33.34

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

$9.19

6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

$9.19

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.24

8 grilled cajun shrimp served over Penne pasta in a cajun cream sauce.

Alfredo Chicken

Alfredo Chicken

$16.09

Grilled Chicken served over linguine pasta in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Fish & Chips

$18.39

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.09

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.94

Tuxedo Bomb

$8.04

Blend of vanilla ice cream and chocolate mousse served in a milk chocolate shell topped with whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate and caramel sauce.

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.04

Homemade funnel cake topped with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Banana Pudding

$8.04

Kids Quesadilla

$5.74

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.89

Kids Hamburger

$5.74

Kids Tenders

$6.89

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.74

Side Cajun Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Apple Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Terriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

Side Barbalo

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Celery & Carrots

$3.99

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side New England Tarter

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Coleslaw

$0.50

Side Pickle Spear (2)

$0.50

Side Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Coke

$3.16

Diet Coke

$3.16

Dr. Pepper

$3.16

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.16

Fanta Orange

$3.16

Sprite

$3.16

Lemonade

$3.16

Sweet Tea

$3.16

Unsweet Tea

$3.16

Half/Half Tea

$3.16

Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte, NC 28214

