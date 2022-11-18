American
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Jackie Boy's Charlotte
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
No Reviews
10010 Rose Commons Drive Huntersville, NC 28226
View restaurant