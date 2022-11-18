Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Jackie Boy's Charlotte

review star

No reviews yet

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd

Charlotte, NC 28214

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Philly Supreme
6 CT Tenders (All Same)
Original Steak Philly

Starters

Warm Tortilla Chips

Warm Tortilla Chips

$8.99

Warm Tortilla Chips Served with Queso, Pico de gallo and Guacamole.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Crispy fried cheese bits served with marinara sauce.

Frickle Chips

Frickle Chips

$6.99

Crinkle Cut Pickle Chips Lightly breaded and golden fried, Served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Warm tortilla chips topped with queso, black beans, shredded lettuce, Pico do gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, grilled chicken and shredded cheese blend.

Brauhaus pretzel

Brauhaus pretzel

$8.99

Soft Hand rolled pretzel served with stone ground mustard & queso blanco.

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

$7.99

Breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of sauce.

6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

$7.99

Breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of sauce.

Baskets

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Fresh Zucchini cut in sticks breaded and lightly fried, topped with Grated Parmesan. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Steakhouse Onion Rings

$7.99

Buffalo Chips

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Basket Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.99

Basket Hand-cut Fries

$3.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Basket Tater Tots

$3.99

Basket Chips

$3.49

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.99

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Slow Cooked Onion blend with melted Cheese over bread.

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons served with caesar dressing.

Side Farmer Salad

$4.99

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, red onion topped with shredded cheese blend & your choice of dressing.

Apple Chicken Salad

Apple Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded cheese, topped with Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce,

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Diced Bacon, Avocado, Red onion, Blue cheese crumbles, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, cheddar cheese served with homemade ranch dressing.

Farmers Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, Leafy greens, Tomato, red onions, Shredded Cheddar cheese.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romain lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, topped with Feta cheese, kalamata olives and peppercini peppers served with a greek vinagrette.

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crisp Romaine, Grilled blacken chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Shredded cheese blend, topped with crispy tortilla strips served with jalapeño ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.

Quesadillas

House Quesadilla

House Quesadilla

$10.99

Warm tortilla with Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mexican cheese blend, served with Sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Diced Bacon, in a toasted tortilla served with Chipotle Ranch.

Mexican Quesadilla

Mexican Quesadilla

$11.99+

Warm tortilla with your choice of protein, Grilled Peppers, Onions Roasted corn, Black bean, Mexican cheese blend.

Phillys

Original Steak Philly

Original Steak Philly

$11.99+

Prime Shaved Beef grilled with onions & your choice of cheese.

Steak Philly Supreme

Steak Philly Supreme

$11.99+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.99+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly Supreme

Chicken Philly Supreme

$11.99+

Chopped Grilled chicken tossed with Grilled Onions and your choice of cheese.

Smoked Philly

Smoked Philly

$11.99+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Fresh Sautéed Jalapeños, Diced Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Steak & Egg Philly

Steak & Egg Philly

$11.99+

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Grade A Eggs and your choice of cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$11.99+

Char Grilled Chicken tossed with Sautéed sweet onions with Franks Red Hot sauce, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.

French Dip Club

French Dip Club

$11.99+

Yes its a Burger, 8oz Prime Black Angus Beef Topped with Melted Provolone and Crispy Fried Onions, Served with Parmesan horseradish sauce and Rib Eye Beef Au jus. Served on a warm Brioche Bun.

Pizza Steak Philly

Pizza Steak Philly

$11.99+

Shaved Rib eye steak, Peppers, Onions, Marinara sauce,

Burgers

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

$16.99

(Almost Famous) Over 1LB of Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Double Cheese, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions on a warm Brioche Bun.

All American Burger

All American Burger

$9.35

Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

8oz prime Angus beef burger topped with Sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.

Roasted Jalapeno Burger

Roasted Jalapeno Burger

$13.99

8oz Prime Black Angus Beef, Roasted Jalapeño, Candied Bacon, Beer cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Big Blue Burger

Big Blue Burger

$13.99

8oz Prime Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and fried Onion Strings on a warm brioche bun.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Our Signature 8oz Prime Black Angus Ground Beef topped with Bacon, Ham, Cheese and an Over Easy Egg.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Grilled non Meat Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of side & cheese.

Sandwiches

Jacks Chicken Club

$11.99
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.99

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with your choice of cheese.

Triple Decker Club

Triple Decker Club

$12.99

Tripple Decker, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar wrap

Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese tossed in caesar Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.

Blackened Fiesta Wrap

$13.99

Wings

6 CT Wings (All Same)
$9.99

6 CT Wings (All Same)

$9.99
6 CT Wings (Half/Half)
$9.99

6 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$9.99
10 CT Wings (All Same)
$14.99

10 CT Wings (All Same)

$14.99
10 CT Wings (Half/Half)
$14.99

10 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$14.99
20 CT Wings (All Same)
$28.99

20 CT Wings (All Same)

$28.99
20 CT Wings (Half/Half)
$28.99

20 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$28.99

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

8 grilled cajun shrimp served over Penne pasta in a cajun cream sauce.

Alfredo Chicken

Alfredo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken served over linguine pasta in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Jacks Pier (Seafood)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Beer battered cod served served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tarter and lemon.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade sauce served with fries, cole slaw & Pickle.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Lightly breaded Shrimp, served with fries, Coleslaw, Pickle.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sliced white bread, yellow American cheese.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Assorted cheese melted served with fry's.

Kids Tenders 3

Kids Tenders 3

$5.99

3 Fried tenders, served with fry’s.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids burger in a bun (no cheese) served with fry’s.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.

Desserts

Funnel Cake Sticks

Funnel Cake Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

Funnel Cake fries served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Tuxedo Bomb

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate shell, whip cream,

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Vanilla pudding, Nilla Wafers, Sliced Banana, Whip Cream.

Side Items

4oz Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

4oz Ranch Dressing

$0.75

4oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

4oz Apple Vinaigrette

$0.75

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

4oz Greek Vinaigrette

$0.50

4oz Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

4oz Italian Dressing

$0.50

4oz Mild Sauce

$0.50

4oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

4oz Terriyaki Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

4oz Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

4oz Barbalo sauce

$0.50

4oz Mango Habanero

$0.50

4oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.75

Side Carrot

$0.75

Side Celery & Carrots

$3.99

4oz Pico

$0.50

4oz Sour Cream

$0.50

4oz Guacamole

$1.75

4oz New England Tarter

$0.50

4oz Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

4oz Au Jus

$0.50

4oz Coleslaw

$0.99

Side Pickle Spear (2)

$0.75

Sliced Banana

$1.00

4pc Onion Rings

$3.99

Side House Chips

$3.99

Side Tater Tots

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Sweet Fries

$3.99

4oz Malt Vinegar

$0.50

4oz BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Nacho Chicken

$2.50

Side Garlic Bread(2)

$1.00

Side Philly Steak

$3.00

4oz Queso

$0.99

Side Broc

$3.99

4 Oz Lemon Pepper

$0.50

4 Oz Beer Cheese

$1.50
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte, NC 28214

