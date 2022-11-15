Jackie Boys Concord Concord

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Steak Philly Supreme
All American Burger
Original Steak Philly

Starters

Warm Tortilla Chips

Warm Tortilla Chips

$8.99

Warm Tortilla Chips Served with Pico & Queso cheese

Frickles

Frickles

$6.99

Thick Cut Pickle Chips Lightly fried, Served with Ranch Dressing.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.

6 CT Wings (All Same)

6 CT Wings (All Same)

$11.99

Fresh Never frozen wings, golden fried served with fries

6 CT Wings (Half/Half)

6 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$11.99

Fresh never frozen, golden fried. Served with fries

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

6 CT Tenders (All Same)

$7.99

Fresh All natural chicken tenderd, lightly breaded.

6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

6 CT Tenders (Half/Half)

$7.99

Fresh all natural chicken tenders, hand breaded

Pretzal

Pretzal

$8.99
Cheese curds

Cheese curds

$7.99

Baskets

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Fresh Zucchini, breaded, served with homemade ranch.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Crispy fries topped with melted cheese crispy bacon bits sour cream

Parmesan Fries

Parmesan Fries

$5.99
Basket Of Fries

Basket Of Fries

$3.99
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99
Fried Jalepeno Chips

Fried Jalepeno Chips

$6.99

Lightly breaded jalapeños, fried golden brown served with house-made ranch dressing.

Sweet Potato Frys

Sweet Potato Frys

$4.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Hand sliced and battered fresh onion rings.

Quesadillas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$10.00
House Quesadilla

House Quesadilla

$11.99+

Handhelds

Jacks Chicken Club

Jacks Chicken Club

$11.99

Chicken bacon lettuce and tomato with your choice of cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried chicken cutlet with bacon lettuce tomato and your choice of cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried chicken cutlet dipped in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumble lettuce and tomato

Blackened Chicken Club

Blackened Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled blackened chicken with bacon lettuce tomato and your choice of cheese

Phillys

Steak Philly Supreme

Steak Philly Supreme

$13.99

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled peppers, onions, mushroom and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.99

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Philly Supreme

Chicken Philly Supreme

$13.99

Chopped Grilled chicken tossed with Grilled Onions and your choice of cheese.

Smoked Philly

Smoked Philly

$13.99

The Classic Original Philly made with Shaved Prime Ribeye Steak Tossed with Grilled onions, Fresh Sautéed Jalapeños, Diced Bacon and Pepper Jack Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$13.99

Char Grilled Chicken tossed with Sautéed sweet onions with Franks Red Hot sauce, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.

French Dip Club

French Dip Club

$13.99

Yes its a Burger, 8oz Prime Black Angus Beef Topped with Melted Provolone and Crispy Fried Onions, Served with Parmesan horseradish sauce and Rib Eye Beef Au jus. Served on a warm Brioche Bun.

Original Steak Philly

Original Steak Philly

$13.99

Prime Shaved Beef grilled with onions & your choice of cheese.

Burgers

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

JB's Big Burger (Almost Famous)

$16.99

(Almost Famous) Over 1LB of Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Double Cheese, Double Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onions on a warm Brioche Bun.

All American Burger

All American Burger

$13.99

Our Classic All American Burger 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and red Onion on a warm Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

8oz prime Angus beef burger topped with Sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

Our Signature 8oz Prime Ground Black Angus Beef topped with Sweet & Bold BBQ sauce topped with pepper Jack cheese, Bacon & Fried Onion Straws.

Big Blue Burger

Big Blue Burger

$13.99

8oz Prime Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and fried Onion Strings on a warm brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Grilled non Meat Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of side & cheese.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese tossed in caesar Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese and our homemade Ranch Dressing.

Blackened Fiesta Wrap

Blackened Fiesta Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken Romain lettuce shredded Mexican cheese blend roasted corn pico

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Road shrimp tossed with Parmesan cheese fresh Romain lettuce and a drizzle of Caesar dressing

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

8 grilled cajun shrimp served over Penne pasta in a cajun cream sauce.

Alfredo Chicken

Alfredo Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken served over linguine pasta in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Salads

Farmers Salad

Farmers Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh Romain Hearts, topped with Focaccia croutons, Shaved & Grated Parmesan cheese.

Apple Chicken Salad

Apple Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.99

Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried Buffalo tenders over lettuce, tomato, red onions, shedded cheddar.

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, roasted corn pico and grilled chicken.

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Jacks Pier (Seafood)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Beer battered cod served served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tarter and lemon.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried Shrimp served with fries.

Wings

Fresh never frozen wings, fried crispy with your choice of sauce.
10 CT Wings (All Same)

10 CT Wings (All Same)

$15.99
10 CT Wings (Half/Half)

10 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$15.99
20 CT Wings (All Same)

20 CT Wings (All Same)

$24.99
20 CT Wings (Half/Half)

20 CT Wings (Half/Half)

$24.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sliced white bread, yellow American cheese.

Kids Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Assorted cheese melted served with fry's.

Kids Tenders 3

Kids Tenders 3

$6.99

3 Fried tenders, served with fry’s.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids burger in a bun (no cheese) served with fry’s.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Funnel cake sticks topped with powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

