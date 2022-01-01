  • Home
  • /
  • Denton
  • /
  • Jackie Mays Burger - Tastes great, no bull!
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jackie Mays Burger Tastes great, no bull!

review star

No reviews yet

900 Avenue C

VISIT JACKIEMAYS.COM TO FIND OUR FOOD TRAILER

Denton, TX 76201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Hamburger

Value Meals

#1 Value Meal - cheeseburger, fries, soft drink

$10.00

Cheeseburger, fries, and soft drink

#2 Value Meal - double-cheeseburger, fries, and soft drink

$13.00

Double-cheeseburger, fries, and soft drink

#3 Value Meal - double-cheeseburger, fries, soft drink, ice cream cookie sandwich

$16.00

Double-cheeseburger, fries, soft drink, and ice cream cookie sandwich

#4 Value Meal - hamburger, fries, and soft drink

$9.00

Hamburger, fries, and soft drink

#5 Value Meal - slider, fries, and soft drink

$7.00

Slider, fries, and soft drink

#6 Value Meal - grilled-cheese sandwich, fries, and soft drink

$7.00

Grilled-cheese sandwich, fries, and soft drink

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$5.75

Freshly baked bun, premium plant-based patty, American cheese, sliced tomato and fresh lettuce, grilled onions, and Jackie Mays special sauce

Double Cheeseburger

$8.75

Same as our Cheeseburger but with two premium plant-based patties and two slices of American cheese

Hamburger

$4.75

Same as our Cheeseburger but, you guessed it, without cheese!

Slider

$3.00

Freshly baked bun, premium plant-based patty*, American cheese, grilled onions, and Jackie Mays special sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Two slices of melted American cheese, sandwiched between a soft hot bun, and grilled in butter (feel free to add Extras!)

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Golden shoestring French fries deep-fried in sunflower or canola oil and lightly seasoned

Special Sauce

$1.00

Jackie Mays own special sauce!

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Two chocolate chip cookies joined together by delicious vanilla ice cream (real dairy without the cows!)

Drinking Cup

Soft Drink

Coca-Cola Classic

$1.75

Coca-Cola Classic (12 oz. can)

Coke Zero

$1.75

Coke Zero (12 oz. can)

Sprite

$1.75

Sprite (12 oz. can)

Sprite Zero

$1.75

Diet Sprite (12 oz. can)

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Dr. Pepper (12 oz. can)

Water

Boxed Water

$2.75

Boxed Water (16.9 oz. carton)

Free Filtered Water

Filtered reverse-osmosis water (paper cup)

Premium Drink

Boylans - Root Beer Original Soda

$3.75

Boylans - Birch Beer Original Soda (12 oz. glass bottle)

Boylans - Black Cherry Soda

$3.75

Boylans - Black Cherry Soda (12 oz. glass bottle)

Minute Maid - Simply Lemonade

$3.75

Minute Maid - Simply Lemonade (11.5 oz. plastic bottle)

Honest Tea - Lori's Lemon Organic

$3.75

Honest Tea - Lori's Lemon Organic (16 oz. glass bottle)

Honest Tea - "Just" Green Organic

$3.75

Honest Tea - "Just" Black Organic (16 oz. glass bottle)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Jackie Mays Burger is a 100% plant-based, fast-food, restaurant-franchise concept for consumers desiring healthier and sustainable choices on the go. Jackie Mays Burger stands up for animal, climate, and social justice. Tastes great, no bull!

Website

Location

900 Avenue C, VISIT JACKIEMAYS.COM TO FIND OUR FOOD TRAILER, Denton, TX 76201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Flying Squirrel - 1216 W Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
1216 W Hickory Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
The Meat Up Denton
orange starNo Reviews
529 Bolivar Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Osteria il Muro - 311 West Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
311 West Congress Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
520 South IH-35 Frontage Rd Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
El Taco H - Denton - 213 East Hickory Street
orange starNo Reviews
213 East Hickory Street Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denton

Fat Shack - Denton
orange star4.6 • 11,062
508 S Elm St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
West Oak Coffee Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,362
114 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Juicy Pig Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 739
708 N. Locust St. Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0016_Denton TX_Loop 288
orange star4.7 • 500
2220 South Loop 288 Denton, TX 76205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denton
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston