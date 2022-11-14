Jackie O's Bakeshop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gluten-y is not a sin! We make fresh-baked pastries, cookies and breads using organic flours and sugars, as well as other fine ingredients to make soups, sandwiches, salads and such. Kind of lunchy, really bakey.
Location
23 E Stimson Ave, Athens, OH 45701
Gallery