Jackie O's Bakeshop

No reviews yet

23 E Stimson Ave

Athens, OH 45701

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Italian Combo
Bacon, Cheddar, Chive Scone

Sandwiches

Panini - Basil Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella

$9.00

Basil Pesto slathered on sourdough topped with tomato and fresh mozzarella then pressed to perfection. Prepared when you arrive!

Turkey BLT

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked turkey, Lacey swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and mayo on a pretzel bun.

Italian Combo

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato,red onion, hot peppers, balsamic vinegrette, and mayo on a hoagie.

Panini - Roast Beef

$9.00Out of stock

Roast beef, smoked pepper jack cheese, and homemade horseradish sauce pressed between two hearty slices of JO'Sourdough.

Savory

Feta Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Za'atar spice blend with feta and olive oil and a touch of chili flakes. Wrapped and ready!

Galette | Cheesy Potato

$5.00
Pepperoni Roll

$5.00Out of stock

We brought this West Virginia staple out of the mountains and across the river, where we can use our spent grain dough, Ezzo pepperoni, and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend to elevate this classic miner's lunch.

Ham & Swiss Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Ted's Pepper Popper

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Breakfast Sammy! King Family Farm Bacon, High Bottom Farm eggs, Bakeshop Bun, and Hilldale American Cheese.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.25

King Family Farm Sausage, High Bottom Farm eggs, Bakeshop Bun, and Hilldale American Cheese.

Bacon, Cheddar, Chive Scone

$5.00

King Family Farm Bacon, Middlefield organic Sharp White Cheddar, and chives from our bakeshop barrel planters (or our Barrel Ridge Farm!) come together in this tender and irresistible scone. Ain't no dry, crumbly scones here!

Bread

Jackie O'Sourdough Bread

$6.50+

If bread was home, the Jackie O'Sourdough would be sitting on your couch. Organic wheat flour, freshly ground, locally grown whole rye flour and a long, cold fermentation make for a delicious loaf. Choose from hearth loaves: 1 1/4 lb. or 2 1/4 lb.

O'Rye Bread

$6.50+

We created this bread for the Jackie O's Public House Reuben, but it sure is good with just about anything else - even peanut butter and jelly! This onion-rye with caraway seeds, this deli-style bread is light enough for any sandwich. Hearth style in two sizes: 1 1/4 lb. or 2 1/4 lb.

Not Quite White, Family Size

$7.75Out of stock

Our version of a beautifully toasting, organic wheat-flour white bread, with a touch of locally grown and freshly ground whole rye flour; hence, it's not quite white bread.

Fritz's Mini Pretzel

$1.75Out of stock

Half size soft pretzel

Pretzel Bun

$1.25Out of stock

Hand rolled, hand dipped pretzels. Pretty darn good.

Rustic Ciabatta Bun

$1.25

A delightful open crumb roll to put whatever the heck you want to. We use them for sandwiches around here.

Not Quite White, Med.

$5.00Out of stock

A delightful little loaf for a moderate bread-consuming household. Yeasted, slow fermented and containing a touch of whole rye flour - no caraway! - this bread, like most of us, is Not Quite White.

Rustic

$9.00Out of stock

An organic wheat loaf with a healthy dose of McClellland Farm's Turkey Red whole wheat, hearth baked to bring out the grains nutty goodness.

Rustic Baguette

$4.00Out of stock
Spent Grain Buns | 6 Pack

$5.75Out of stock

Imagine that fabulous burger you had at Jackie O's Public House - now you can have it at home! Organic flour, a pinch of spent grain for whole grain sweetness, and a bit of European-style butter for good measure...burger not included.

Italian

$7.00Out of stock

Our version of a beautifully toasting, organic wheat-flour, Italian hearth loaf.

Italian

$7.00Out of stock

Our version of a beautifully toasting, organic wheat-flour, Italian hearth loaf.

Soup & Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Garden fresh salad with seasonal greens (from Barrel Ridge Farm), green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Croutons on the side, your choice of dressing - creamy ranch or balsamic vinaigrette.

Tomato Soup

$3.00+

Sweets

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Our brioche dough is the base for these tender and delicious cinnamon rolls.

Cookies

Our handmade cookies are some of the best around. Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Ginger Crinkle, Macadamia Nut White Chocolate Chip, and Snickerdoodle. Try them all!

Cupcake | Carrot Spice

$3.00Out of stock

Spice cake made with grater carrots, black walnuts, and raisins, iced with cream cheese icing.

Java the Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

You wanted a stout brownie, we made you one! This fudgy, chewy brownie features Jackie O's "Java the Stout" beer as a flavoring and a name inspiration. Variations may include "Dark Apparition the Brownie" when the "Java" goes out of season.

German Chocolate Cake | Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Light chocolate cake iced with coconut and pecan German chocolate icing and garnished with toasted pecans.

Handpie | Apple

$5.00Out of stock
Fudge Round

$4.00Out of stock

It's gooey, fudgie, delicious - and it happens to be vegan too!

Key Lime Pie | Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Custard filling made with Nellie and Joe's Famous Key West lime juice in a graham cracker crust, topped with cream cheese whipped cream.

Lemon Lavender Cake | Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon cake iced with lavender buttercream icing.

Muffin | Blueberry

$3.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

This ain't no Little Debbie's; two chewy oatmeal cookies are filled with a fluffy, house-made marshmallow cream. Mmmm.

Tart | Roasted Pear

$5.00

Shortbread tart shell filled with ginger diplomat cream and topped with half of a roasted pear from Cherry Orchards.

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake | Slice

$6.50

A vanilla bean cheesecake made with Jackie O's 'Who Cooks for You' beer. Different sauces available, changing seasonally.

Athens' Own

Athens' Own Hot Spiced Cashews

$4.50+

Crystal's Creations

Toasty Stuffy

$10.00Out of stock

This is our mascot, Toasty, the crushable action hero. He comes with interchangeable arms (lifetime supply from the Bakeshop). He is hand crocheted by Crystalized Custom Creations and imbued with Awesomeness from your imagination. Get yours soon!

Toasty Keychain

$10.00

Chip Stuffy

$10.00

Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl Pour Over Packs

$2.00

Jackie O's Bakeshop

Ancient Granola | 16 oz

$6.50

Organic Ancient Grain Flakes (Spelt, Kamut, Barley, Oats, Rye), with Sticky Pete's Maple Syrup & Ohio Wildflower Honey, Organic Almonds and Organic Raisins, Organic Golden Flax Seeds.

Ancient Grainola | 8oz

$3.25
Crostini | 6 oz

$3.00

Our best baguettes carefully seasoned and toasted for your snacking and crostini-ing delights.

Croutons | 6 oz

$3.00

Our fine breads specially seasoned and baked for snacking and salads and whatever else you might think to do with them.

Lavash Crackers | 6 oz

$3.00

Our Lavash Cracker are made from Organic Wheat, Organically grown Whole Wheat Flour, Golden Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Honey.

Lavash Crackers | 2oz

$1.25

Hummus | 8oz

$5.00

Merchandise

Bakeshop Canvas Bag

$15.00

Bakeshop Hat

$20.00

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op

Brought in straight from Amish Country, where the cows are still milked by hand.

Mozzarella Cheese | 8oz prepackaged

$8.00

Pepper Jack | 8oz prepackaged

$8.00

Sharp Cheddar - yellow | 8oz prepackaged

$8.00

Snowville

Yogurt | Maple; 8oz

$3.00Out of stock

Yogurt | Vanilla - 8oz

$3.00

Yogurt | Vanilla - 24oz

$6.50

Sticky Pete's

Sticky Pete's Maple Syrup

$10.00+

Ted's Famous Pepper Butter

Inferno

$10.00

Sweet

$10.00

Original

$10.00

Jalapeño

$10.00

Ghost Pepper

$10.00

Habanero

$10.00

The Herbal Sage Tea Company

Loose Leaf Tea | 2 oz

Package | 16 Teabags

Sample Pack | 4 Teabags

Stainless Tea Spoon Strainer

$4.00Out of stock

La Croix

La Croix | 12 oz Can

$1.00

Coffee

Athens Own French Roast - Cup

$3.00

Water

Spring Water | 20 oz Bottle

$1.00

Tea

Cucumber Mint Water - 16oz

$1.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - 16oz

$1.00

Soda

Dr. Brown's Root Beer | 12 oz Can

$2.00

Dr. Brown' Ginger Ale | 12oz can

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

20oz bottle

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz bottle

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz bottle

Non-Carbonated Beverages

Natalie's Lemonade. Only 3 ingredients: Water, Lemons, Cane Sugar.

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

12oz bottle

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.00

Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.00

Snowville

1/2 & 1/2, 16 oz.

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Milk, 16 oz.

$3.00
Whipping Cream, 16 oz.

$5.00Out of stock

Whole Milk, 16 oz.

$3.00

Farm Produce

Capperino peppers

$0.10+

Cayenne peppers

$0.10+

Cucumber

$1.00

Garlic

$0.50

Jalapeño Peppers

$0.10+

Lettuce

$1.00

Okra

$2.00

Pac Choy

$2.00Out of stock

Serrano Peppers

$0.10+

Tomato

$0.50+

Hungarian Wax Peppers

$2.00

Bell Peppers

$0.50

Eggplant

$1.00
Restaurant info

Gluten-y is not a sin! We make fresh-baked pastries, cookies and breads using organic flours and sugars, as well as other fine ingredients to make soups, sandwiches, salads and such. Kind of lunchy, really bakey.

Location

23 E Stimson Ave, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

